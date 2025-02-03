A Magical Christmas in NYC: The Ultimate Holiday Bucket List

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

There is no place quite like New York City during the holiday season. People from all over the world come to experience the magic. From twinkling lights to festive energy in the air, the city transforms into a winter wonderland. With so much to do and see and the insane crowd this time around the year, it can get quite overwhelming to choose, but here is a list of four must-dos this holiday season in NYC.

Elizabeth Tait

Rockefeller center christmas tree and ice skating rink

The Rockefeller Christmas tree is the heart of New York City’s Christmas celebration. The 74 ft. tall Christmas tree, adorned with thousands of twinkling lights and a stunning Swaroski star, is a sight to behold. Whether you visit in the day or at night, the tree looks as beautiful as ever.

For an added dose of holiday spirit, take a swirl at the Rockefeller Center ice rink. Surrounded by the city’s skyscrapers and gorgeous Christmas decorations, skating here is an experience everyone deserves to have. To avoid the crowd, make prior reservations for either early mornings or late evenings. Even if you don’t skate, this place is worth the trip to feel the holiday atmosphere.

Explore the winter village in bryant park

Bryant Park’s winter village is a one-stop holiday destination in the heart of Manhattan. The busy market features dozens of vendors offering holiday gifts, handmade crafts, and delicious treats like hot chocolate and seasonal pastries.

At the center of the market is a free ice-skating rink surrounded by sparkling lights and a cozy seating area. The festive atmosphere makes it the ideal place to just come sip on hot chocolate and take in the holiday spirit. Don’t miss the dazzling Christmas tree nearby- it is the perfect spot for a family holiday photo!

Wander through Dyker heights christmas lights displays

For the true holiday spectacle, visit Dyker Heights in Brooklyn. It is known for its extravagant decorations. This neighborhood comes alive every December with elaborate displays featuring glowing Santa’s, sparkling reindeer, and cheerful holiday music.

Strolling through the streets of Dyker Heights feels like stepping into a Christmas movie. Many homes participate in this tradition, creating a festive atmosphere. If you are unfamiliar with the area or prefer a guided experience, you can book a tour to take you through the best spots.

Take a Holiday Cruise

A holiday cruise around Manhattan offers a magical way to see NYC’s iconic landmarks illuminated at night. Sip hot cocoa as you glide past the Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn Bridge, both glowing with festive lights. Many cruises feature caroling, holiday decorations, and seasonal treats, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere.

For a touch of luxury, some cruises include live entertainment, and gourmet meals, making it perfect for a romantic evening or a memorable outing with loved ones. Escape the holiday crowds and enjoy stunning skyline views from the water — a truly enchanting NYC experience.

New York City during the holidays is truly a magical experience that blends tradition, festivity, and unforgettable sights. From the iconic Rockefeller Christmas tree to the charming lights of Dyker Heights and the cozy vibes of Bryant Park’s Winter Village, every corner of the city offers something special. Whether you’re skating under the stars, marveling at extravagant decorations, or taking in the skyline from a holiday cruise, these experiences capture the spirit of the season like no other. Embrace the energy, soak in the festive atmosphere, and create lasting memories in the city that knows how to celebrate Christmas best.

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!