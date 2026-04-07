5 Fashion Trends for a Spring in Your Step

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While the weather may be swinging wildly from harsh winds to cool sunshine, layering should be an essential superpower in transitional dressing. Though florals in spring may not be so groundbreaking, some pieces may become a breath of fresh air as new looks lean into inspiration ripe for picking.

Pops of Pinks & Blues Pastels and light colours are always an all-time favourite colour to breathe in pops of expression for the new season, but icy blues and pale pinks are striking, just between cool and chic. Light, forward, and elegant, this colour statement in the modern fashion world appeals to lift any outfit. Ballet Flats While you may have dusted off your old pointe shoes at your childhood barre, maybe pirouette back and give the ballet flat a second chance. These shoes can effortlessly turn any simple outfit into something put together in seconds. Though I’m personally a strong believer in ballet flats being for all the seasons, there’s no better time to dust them off the shelf during a season as erratic as spring. Worn casually with a pair of jeans or dressed up with a mini skirt and short-sleeve sweater, the ballet flat is as versatile as they come. Fringe and Tassels Pops of colour and comfy shoes aren’t all you need to make a statement. As you look for ways to add edge to your outfits, tassels and fringe sway back into the spotlight. Extending beyond a simple accessory, the tassel has also become key in adorning drapes or even door handles, marking a statement moment for home decor. Further signalled in Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear Runway, frayed styles add a fun charm for both maximalists and minimalists. Whether it’s fringe scarves, jackets, or ponchos, this embellishment is a small swish of drama. Lace All Over On the opposite end of the spectrum, fashion continues to lean on vintage trends. Whether heirloom or old-school, the delicate fabric is steadily materialising on blouses, skirts, and even denim. While mainly dominated by delicate slips before, its updated take this season is focused on balancing it with structure. Seen especially in Ferragamo’s Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear Collection, lace serves as a heavy contrast between femininity and fun structure. While once reminiscent of your grandmother’s old doilies, lace is both windswept and soft and sultry. Lace is 2026’s version of the bow, more luminous and delicate than the overdone predecessor. Fun, Timeless Basics However, at the end of the day, the most important items you should be keeping an eye out for are good, quality basics. A good white shirt or a solid pair of jeans can serve you unimaginable outfit repeats. While neutrals may seem like they fade into the background, if done well and strategically, iconic staples can do the exact opposite and allow more of your personality to shine. Forcing attention to silhouette and fit leads to a structured presence that goes beyond disposable fashion. When you find yourself picking something out to buy, think about whether you see yourself wearing this 5 years later or if it’s merely just a fad for your closet.

Whether it’s basics, pastels, or lace, there’s something on this list for everyone, and so many different ways to fit these trends into your own personal style.

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