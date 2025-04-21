You’ve Heard About Jazz, But What About Jazz House?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As an avid music listener, I love seeking out new artists and discovering new genres. Two genres I have been long familiar with are jazz and house, those being amongst my favorites to listen to. So when I was doom-scrolling on Spotify a couple of weeks ago, you know I had to click play when I spotted a Spotify recommended playlist titled ‘Jazz House Mix.’ With this, I get the best of both worlds. When I listened to the mix, I was anything but disappointed, and I knew I had found my newest obsession — it’s safe to say that my Spotify knows me very well.

Now, you might be wondering: What is jazz house music? It is exactly what it sounds like! When you combine jazz instrumental music with electronic dance music, it results in groovy tunes that are mellow and vibey at the same time! I do not want you to miss out on such amazing music, so I am here to give you some recommendations to get you started!

Check out Berlioz for some amazing jazz house songs. I feel as though everyone starts with Berlioz when getting into this genre. Some of my favorites are “Jazz Is for Ordinary People,” “NYC in 1940,” and “Ode to Rahsaan.” I found “jazz is for ordinary people” first through one of my favorite YouTubers (shout out to Erica Ha LOL). My ears were pleased, so I delved deeper into Berlioz’s music. If you want some uplifting music with jazz and funk combined, definitely check these out!

If you want to listen to more house-leaning jazz house, I would check out Dublon. I specifically recommend listening to “Evolution,” “Belle,” and “Oyster Jam.” This is the kind of music I would kill to hear in clubs and bars near me- calm and groovy at the same time, which is such a vibe to me. Trust me, your ears will crave some funky music layered with jazzy saxophone instrumentals.

Now that I’ve introduced a couple of my favorite artists, I want to recommend some songs that have been on the soundtrack of my life recently. “Magic Hour” by ¿Téo? is the first song I listened to that constitutes jazz house specifically. Man, the instruments in this song had me levitating higher and higher with every listen. Though it’s only a minute and 15 seconds long, it packs quite a punch. It was one of those songs that I cannot believe I was missing out on for such a long time. My only complaint is that my ears would have appreciated it if it were longer!

Now that I’ve got you hooked, do your ears a favor and play “Jazzy Cigarette” by Copenhagen untd. If you’re ever having a bad day, this is the kind of song that you want to have on standby. The song starts out with an impactful saxophone melody before the house beats kick in. Just play this song and let the music whisk you around your room as you become a dancing, smiling fool. It is super easy to go through their entire discography since they are a newly emerging act and only have three songs in their discography. Be sure to also check out “Dolphin” and “Hoping” by Copenhagen untd as each song is different and unique in its own way!

Lastly, I have some honorable mentions that don’t exactly fall under the jazz house genre but that you should definitely check out:

“Walk Cycle” by The Juju Exchange

“Chances” by Kaytranada and Shay Lia

“Show Me Love” by WizTheMc and Bees & Honey

These songs are not technically considered jazz house music, but they definitely have some jazz influence in them that can be heard in the upbeat techno beats.

I hope that you give these songs and artists a chance and take this opportunity to expand your musical taste! Also, give those niche curated playlists created by Spotify a chance because that is how I found this genre. Who knows? Maybe you’ll discover some new favorites too!