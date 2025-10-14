‘You’re My Coney Island Baby’: Brooklyn’s Response To Fight Gentrification & Save Luna Park

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a native New Yorker born and raised in Brookyln, Coney Island has always felt like a second home. Located at the southern-most tip of Brooklyn, this historical peninsula is home to rich culture, a diverse community, the oldest continually operating aquarium in the United States and the largest amusement park in New York City, Luna Park!

coney island’s legacy

From the late 1870s to the 1900s, Coney Island was mainly a luxury beach resort for the upper-middle class and the wealthy. By the early 1900s, the area featured many developing amusement parks, novel rides and exciting shows, attracting tourists. In 1919, the development of the subway system and the opening of the Coney Island-Stillwell stop made Coney Island accessible to all New Yorkers regardless of economic status, drawing in massive crowds— officially ushering in a ‘golden’ era of Coney Island. Some attractions built during this time still exist today, such as the famous Cyclone, the Wonder Wheel and the B&B Carrousel. Soon, Coney Island became iconic, immortalized forever in pop culture through references in books, film and even music. You might recognize the famous song Coney Island Baby by the Excellents— it’s surged in popularity as part of a TikTok trend!

Such a nostalgic song!

Did you know Taylor Swift has referenes to NYC in her music? This song is about Coney Island!

Unfortunately, this period would not last. The area was relentlessly ravaged by fires, and most of the amusement parks had sections that burnt down entirely, which were too costly to rebuild. Furthermore, most of the parks struggled to stay open through the Great Depression and the aftermath of World War II. Rides were demolished and abandoned, and most of the area was converted to residential. The amusement district still remains, although it is at a fraction of what it once was.

In 2010, a new amusement park named Luna Park (in honor of the original park that ran from 1903-1944) opened! This park features many rides that are directly inspired by vintage designs and imagery from the original parks at Coney Island. This was a big win for restoring the neighborhood.

However, developers have recently proposed to turn this beloved amusement district into a casino resort called “The Coney,” sparking outrage across the community. The $3 million proposal would replace many rides and possibly cause more harm than good.

the coney Contreversy

On June 30, 2025, the City Council voted to change some of the public land in the Coney Island area to private, authorizing the developers behind The Coney to go forward with their plans to build on top of what was previously a historic amusement district.

The move to de-map Coney Island in favor of The Coney Casino comes at a controversial time, as rapid gentrification continues to spread across New York, devastating neighborhoods and causing a housing crisis. Gentrification is a complicated process. In short, developers have begun constructing new apartment buildings in historically neglected areas advertising affordability for people looking to move into the city. Locals cannot rent these apartments due to income limits, so people with more money end up moving in. This causes a ripple effect, raising property value in the area— causing rent to go up for the people already living there. Ultimately, these rising costs end up displacing communities and small businesses. Every day, NYC becomes more unaffordable for families that have lived here for generations. Many areas in Brooklyn are already experiencing these effects, such as Bushwick, Williamsburg and Bed-Stuy. As of 2023, Bushwick’s rent has gone up by 69.2% from what it was in 2000!

Coney Island residents fear that the same would happen in their community if the resort were built. Furthermore, local small business owners are scared that they would struggle to stay open, forced to compete with the resort. Many community members also argued that building The Coney would also erase what is left of the Island’s rich legacy. Additionally, they feared it would damage the neighborhood by encouraging addiction, increasing traffic, increasing poverty and worsening homelessness.

Adam Rinn, a director at the non-profit Coney Island USA (supporting local small businesses and the arts) talks about some major concerns about the Casino being built.

save coney island: A viral campaign

Ultimately, these concerns fueled the creation of the Save Coney Island movement. In order for the plans for the casino to progress, the proposal had to be accepted by Coney Island’s Community Advisory Committee the next month. This meant there was still time to reverse the decision and convince the committee to act in accordance with their constituents. Local leaders organized and encouraged community members to show up, testify at public hearings, petition, fundraise, protest and hold their representatives accountable! The result? Success. The petition to reject the plans for The Coney had over 12,500 signatures!

Public hearings were packed with hundreds of concerned residents! Volunteers made catchy posters, engaging social media posts and street interviews, spreading the word about the possible harm of The Coney. The Instagram account for Save Coney Island went viral! Several Instagram reels garnered hundreds of thousands of views, bringing mass attention and awareness to the cause. More and more people came together!

Ultimately, these Brooklynites made their voices loud and clear— they want their community to thrive. The protests for “no casino” weren’t just about stopping the resort plans. This was part of a bigger fight to make sure representatives raise their voices and make decisions for the people they represent, not for the interests of billion-dollar corporations.

The fate of coney island

On Sept. 30, 2025, the CAC voted 4-2 to reject the plans for The Coney! The Coney bid is officially dead!

This could not have been done without the efforts of residents, coming together to advocate for their community for months. Being civically engaged is incredibly powerful. Saving the casino was no easy feat— it consisted of months of persistant protest, petition and advocacy. Getting rid of the plans were just one step. What can be done to help the Coney Island community, rather than building the Casino?

Justin Branan, the NYC Councilman representing Coney Island, is looking to find an answer to this question. He has since pledged to support the historic small businesses in the area by encouraging the city to set up a legacy business registry and preservation fund. He also would like to expand the amusement district, as well as revitalize the general area with more funding and resources for everyone to enjoy! This would increase jobs, without jeopardizing the well-being of locals.

All in all, change IS possible! Never let any challenge, big or small, stop you from getting involved, speaking up against injustice and raising your voice. The success of the community coming together to collaborate on “Saving Coney Island” shows how powerful organized action and protest can be. A few months ago, the construction of the casino seemed inevitable! Now, Coney Island will continue to remain the family-friendly historic landmark it has been.