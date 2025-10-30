Your Ultimate Fall Guide To American Horror Story: The Spookiest Seasons To Stream Right Now

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spooky season is upon us and that means watching the best scary movies and TV shows! There’s no better time to put a hoodie on, get your coziest blanket, and curl up on your couch to watch American Horror Story and get a good scare. American Horror Story has given us everything from haunted houses to witch covens, and some seasons are just meant to watch during fall. As the leaves begin to change, I always watch these seasons to set the spooky vibe. Whether you’re into super scary stories, witchy vibes, or full-on Halloween energy, these AHS seasons are perfect to watch during fall.

Murder House AHS: Murder House is the perfect fall season! It’s the first season of the show and perfectly sets the tone for autumn. The season takes place in a house with a troubling past and follows the new, unsuspecting family that moves in. This season mixes classic haunted house tropes with modern suburban drama. This season has it all: ghosts, secrets, and a crazy Halloween episode. This is my personal favorite season, and I make sure to watch it every fall before Halloween. This season is sure to peak your interest and fulfill all your autumn entertainment needs. You’ll definitely binge it all in one day! Coven If you want those witchy vibes, AHS: Coven is the perfect season to watch! This season takes you to New Orleans and follows the lives of a coven of witches. This season is the ultimate Her Campus watch with powerful and fearless women figuring out their powers, navigating betrayal, and finding out who the next Supreme of the coven will be. There’s so many twists and turns that this season is guaranteed to keep you hooked. This season also has a lot of humor, so if you’re not to into the scary stuff and just want to have a good laugh while keeping the spooky tone, this season is just for you. I also can’t get enough of the witchy fashion in this season! This season will have you wanting to join the coven yourself! Roanoke Dark forests, colonial ghosts, and a documentary inside a TV show? AHS: Roanoke is another great fall watch! This season, in my opinion, is the scariest one on the list. It follows the lives of the family that bought a house that is on cursed land and also has actors play themselves in a documentary about the family’s spooky experiences in the house. Shot in a documentary-style format, it feels like you’re watching a true-crime reenactment that suddenly turns horrifyingly real. If you are familiar with the mystery of the lost colony of Roanoke, this season will definitely keep you interested. This season is weird and unsettling, but also extremely good and entertaining. If you’ are looking for a scary watch, Roanoke is going to be one of your favorites on the list. If you’re a fan of the Blaire Witch Project this season hits all the right notes and you’ll be guaranteed to love it! 1984 If you’re craving a nostalgic slasher flick, AHS: 1984 brings campfire stories back to life. With a camp in the woods, a killer on the loose, and 80’s neon outfits, this season is definitely a fun watch. The foggy woods, flickering campfires, and eerie cabins make it the perfect transition from late summer to fall — like watching a scary movie marathon with your friends. It’s playful, a little gory, and full of twists that’ll keep you guessing. It strays away from that distinctive American Horror Story feel, but it gives you the classic slasher flick vibes that everyone loves to watch during Halloween! Hotel If your fall aesthetic is more gothic glam than pumpkin spice, AHS: Hotel is for you! This season is set in the eerie, art-deco Hotel Cortez, which is based off of the Cecil Hotel. This season mixes vampires, ghosts, and stunning visuals into one dark, but elegant, season. This season is very entertaining and follows multiple story lines to always keep you on your toes. Every corridor feels haunted and every guest has a secret. Lady Gaga absolutely owns the screen as the Countess— elegant, dangerous, and unforgettable. You should watch it just for her, honestly.

Start Your Spooky streaming

So, whether you’re lighting a candle, slipping into your coziest hoodie, or hosting a spooky movie night with friends, there’s an AHS season to match your fall vibe. From witchy glamour to haunted-house chills, each one brings that perfect mix of cozy and creepy. Grab your snacks, dim the lights, and let the fall binge begin, because nothing says autumn quite like a little American Horror Story scare.