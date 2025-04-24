Your UConn Study Spot Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

The University of Connecticut has a wide variety of places to study and do schoolwork. Ranging from quiet to loud, small to big, and more, there is a place that is a good fit for every personality. Here is a comprehensive list of study spot suggestions your zodiac sign would love.

Aries (March 21-april 19)

Bookworms Café

An Aries loves to be part of the action and is always on the move. Bookworms Café, located on the P level of the Library, is the perfect study space for this. Café seating provides different types of tables and areas for an Aries to bounce between when they get bored. If they need a break, the café offers many different snacks and drinks that they can choose from and bring back to their workspace to enjoy.

Taurus (April 20-may 20)

Wilbur Cross

Wilbur Cross offers a few different spaces to study, all of which are perfect for a Taurus. They are practical and love an aesthetic. The reading rooms in particular are big, cozy, and quiet for a Taurus’ strong work ethic to succeed. As an added bonus, Wilbur Cross houses Crossroads Café for a Taurus to grab food or a drink on the go or on the way to their study space.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Library Group Study Floor

The group study floor located on level 3 of the library is an excellent spot for a Gemini to succeed. They are social butterflies and love chatting and may get bored easily. This floor allows them to move around and chat while getting their work done at the same time.

cancer (june 21-july 22)

Dorm Room

Cancers love to be cozy and feel secure to emotionally recharge from their day and get some work and studying done. Studying in their dorm room is perfect since they are surrounded by all their things and can get as cozy as they want without anybody bothering or judging them.

leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

First Floor of the Student Union

The first floor of UConn’s Student Union is the perfect study space for a Leo. They love chatting and attention, lighting up rooms when they come in. The Union’s lively first floor with its many lounges and a food court is everything a Leo can dream of.

virgo (aug. 23-sept. 22)

Library Study Room

The many study rooms in the library offer an excellent study space for Virgos. Virgos are very detail oriented and quite the perfectionists. They need a quiet space with no distractions to succeed, and these study rooms are the perfect spaces to do that.

libra (sept. 23-oct. 22)

The Beanery Café

Libras love an aesthetic. The Beanery Café, located in the Benton Museum of Art, is that and more. Not only is the ambiance cute, but the ability to obtain a coffee and study treat from the café creates the perfect vibe for a Libra to study and get their work done.

Michele Hu / Spoon

scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Anywhere with a Quiet Corner

Scorpios are quiet and mysterious. All they need is to find a quiet corner to disappear from everybody, and they’ll be able to study perfectly. Scorpios are able to find these spots everywhere, whether in a big classroom building like McHugh Hall or a quiet floor in the Library.

sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Student Union Mall

A Sagittarius is adventurous and loves freedom. They hate being tied down to one place. The Student Union Mall, located outside the Student Union, is the perfect place for a Sagittarius to get their work done. Sitting on the grass outside, surrounded by nature and other students also doing work or playing games, allows the Sagittarius to never get bored and to always be part of the action.

capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

4th Floor of the Library

A Capricorn loves structure and is super goal-oriented. The 4th floor of the library offers just this. This floor is a quiet area with different setups of tables. There are many larger tables and small cubicles for the Capricorn to choose from, all of which will be quiet for them to meet their goals.

Original photo by Maryam Abu-Hasaballah

aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Empty Classroom

An Aquarius is independent and innovative; they think outside the box. Finding an empty classroom to study in might be difficult, but an Aquarius is determined. They can have the whole classroom to themselves to concentrate and can use the big whiteboards to draw out their notes nice and large to help visualize the content.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Student Union Terrace

Similar to Libras, Pisces love a good vibe. They like to be in their own world but not isolated, which is why the Student Union Terrace is perfect for them to get their work done. The Terrace includes many seats and string lights, which add to the vibe. It is on the quieter side, which a Pisces needs, but they can still observe the action occurring on the Student Union Lawn.

Final thoughts

With these suggestions in mind, I hope you find the best study spot for you. Happy studying!