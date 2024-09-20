Your Presidential Debate Quote Based On Your Zodiac Sign

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, a historic debate occurred between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. The debate started off strong with Harris approaching Trump, shaking his hand, and stating “Let’s have a good debate.” Between the two candidates, a lot of iconic quotes were said. Being an avid follower of politics, and a fan of astrology, I decided to compile a list of the most iconic quotes from the night and assign them to the zodiac signs.

As a disclaimer, I want to clarify that this is all in good fun. This is not meant to be offensive or harmful toward anyone: this is simply a fun comparison between two topics I am passionate about.

Now without further ado, here is which quote you are represented by based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: “You’re not running against Joe Biden. You’re running against me.”

Aries, the sign of the ram, is ambitious, bold, and very competitive. When their anger doesn’t get in the way, they are very powerful arguers. They are bold enough to set the record straight in their pursuit of victory. Therefore, this quote is appropriately assigned to the rams simply because of their trailblazing abilities, as well as their determination to make their mark.

Taurus: “But you haven’t done it. And you won’t do it.”

Taurus, represented by the bull, is extremely stubborn (I would know: I’m a Taurus). A Taurus is not one to back down, especially in an argument. While incredibly wise, they are also very bull-headed and unyielding. The main reason I selected this quote for Taurus is because of how unwavering they can be once they are set in their ways. Speaking from personal experience, once I have my mind set, it’s very difficult to convince me otherwise. I consider this, however, to be a positive trait because it shows how loyal I am to my beliefs. Some people may find this to be a negative trait, but regardless, this quote perfectly captures the stubbornness of my sign.

Gemini: “‘Oh, we lost by a whisker,’ that was said sarcastically.”

Geminis, represented by the twins, are stereotyped as two-faced. However, there is much more to them than that. They have a high level of emotional intelligence, adapting to many different social situations to blend in. In this situation, Trump claimed that a prior quote of his was said sarcastically. I feel that this is appropriate for a Gemini to say. I know quite a few, and they are very sarcastic at all times, so it’s only reasonable to assume they would be sarcastic in a major event (such as a debate) as well.

cancer: “Strength is not in beating people down, it’s in lifting people up.”

Represented by the crab, Cancers can be very emotionally charged. Ruled by the moon, Cancer is very intuitive, and even sometimes psychic. They are also very loyal, making Cancer a great person to have by your side. I chose this quote for Cancer because it’s uplifting, which is exactly how my Cancer friends are when I’m feeling down. Cancers may be considered “too emotional,” but this isn’t necessarily a bad trait. Their strong emotions allow them to develop empathy, making them great friends.

Leo: “he is more interested in defending himself than he is in looking out for you.”

Leo, the sign of the lion, can be very self-centered. A Leo typically has only their best interests at heart. This quote represents Leos very well, however, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Leos have a high sense of self and they respect themselves a lot, which is admirable in its own way. With their value of self-preservation in mind, I chose this quote because I could see a Leo defending themselves, even in times of controversy when the cards are flipped against them.

virgo: “And I did something that nobody thought was possible.”

Virgo, another earth sign, is very practical and intelligent. Represented by the virgin, they are extreme perfectionists in their efforts to be as great as they can be. Since they are so obsessed with perfection, they are very accomplished and have good reason to gloat about it. When a Virgo puts their mind to it, they can absolutely achieve anything thanks to their responsibility and intelligence. As the quote suggests, they can do things that were never thought possible. Photo by Tabrez Syed on Unsplash

Libra: “he’d prefer to run on a problem instead of fixing a problem.”

Libras are all about balance since they are represented by the scales. They love the idea of harmony among others to the point where they will sacrifice their needs to make others happy. While this is a positive trait, it can also backfire when a Libra doesn’t feel fulfilled. There’s more to them than harmony, however. When conflict arises, Libras tend to run away instead of tackling their issues head-on, so this quote makes sense. As a flighty air sign, they would much rather avoid their problems instead of fixing them for the sake of keeping the peace.

Scorpio: “I Have concepts of a plan.”

A Scorpio, aptly represented by the scorpion, is always scheming. They are always plotting their next move, but they sometimes lead with their emotions instead of their head. For this reason, Scorpios have “concepts of a plan” at all times, though those plans may never be carried out. Scorpios are also known to be their true authentic selves, good or bad, which is why they may be easily hated by others. Nevertheless, this passionate sign is truly determined to stand out.

Sagittarius: “Everybody knows I’m an open book.”

Sagittarius, the archer, tends to be blunt, open-hearted, and of course, an open book. They are extremely honest, telling the truth how it is. Since they speak their minds, they can be considered open books, making the quote appropriate for this sign. However, this does not have a negative connotation whatsoever. I value honesty, so I appreciate those who can be brutally honest and give me a reality check when needed.

capricorn: “And so we will continue to work around the clock on that.”

Capricorn, the goat, is one of the most hardworking signs in all of the zodiac. They will work tirelessly to achieve their goals, so this quote perfectly represents a Capricorn’s determined spirit. Capricorns, because of their hardworking nature, always tend to get what they work for. However, it’s important to note that it’s not from a streak of luck: it’s simply from their ambition. They have the drive to succeed, and as long as they do not lose focus, they will.

Aquarius: “Let’s chart a course for the future and not go backwards to the past.”

The sign of the water bearer, Aquarius is progressive, innovative, and very unique. An Aquarius is always looking toward the future in pursuit of their next adventure. They, too, would never want to revert to the past: they are all about change. This is a very Aquarius thing to say, perfectly reasonable for a group that has their own unique way of thinking about the world.

Pisces: “i believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people.”