Imagine this: you just finished an intense workout at the University of Connecticut Rec Center. Whether it was a solid 30 minutes on the stair master, an intense spin class, or a rotation between different weightlifting exercises, you’re beat. So, you decide to treat yourself to a refreshing smoothie from Mango, the smoothie shop on campus. Waiting in line, mulling over all the different menu options, you ask yourself “WWPBO” — or what would Paige Bueckers order?

As you can probably guess from that scenario, this article is going to dive into all the possible Mango smoothie options, and which Paige Bueckers is associated with each flavor.

1. Strawberry Banana = UConn Basketball Uniform Paige

Strawberry Banana is your typical smoothie flavor. When you think of a smoothie, Strawberry Banana is the first one to pop into your mind. That’s why your designated Paige Bueckers is her in the UConn Basketball uniform. It’s a classic staple; you can’t go wrong with it. Nothing screams D1 athlete like their game-day fit, just like nothing screams smoothie like Strawberry Banana.

2. Tropical Mango = Coach Paige

Tropical Mango, also known as the best flavor Mango has to offer, at least in my opinion. This is a top-tier smoothie, so it deserves a top-tier Paige icon to go with it. There’s nothing more iconic than a level-up, and the best way to level up in the basketball world is to go from player to coach. That’s why if Tropical Mango is your go-to order, your designated Paige is her coaching for the Overtime Select Takeover this past summer. Not only is she a winner on the court, but she’s one from the sidelines too as her team went home victorious. Every time you order the Tropical Mango smoothie, just know you’re ready to take on both the day and the game.

3. Mango Peach = WNBA Draft Paige

Mango Peach is another elite choice. Not only is it delicious, but it screams elegance and class. What else delivers that same message? None other than Paige Bueckers at the 2024 WNBA Draft. While she was there to support longtime teammates Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards, Paige herself looked amazing in an all-white outfit. This choice was both stylish, bold, and elegant, perfect for a major event like a draft night. When you leave the Rec holding your Mango Peach smoothie, just know that everybody isn’t just watching you because you’re sweaty, they’re watching because they’re starstruck.

4. Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein = Grind-set Paige

Ordering Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein sends a clear message: you’re in the zone. There’s nothing more important to you than being at the top of your game. That’s why your designated Paige is grind-set Paige. Everybody knows that she’s putting in the work, both on and off the court. Her commitment to the game, bettering herself, and improving all aspects of her basketball style resonates deeply with this smoothie choice. Being the best isn’t an easy task, it requires both a proper mindset and a proper amount of fuel. So, if Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein is your go-to, then you’re already one step closer to achieving the grind-set mentality.

5. Berry Energy = Nike Ad Paige

Berry Energy gets you rearing to go. You might have been exhausted from that intense workout, but now you’re ready to tackle whatever lecture you have next; the same way Paige is taking advantage of any opportunity she gets, including the Nike campaign she was part of this past fall. Berry Energy can only match the energy Paige brought in that shoot. While riding around New York City on a scooter, she not only looked amazing, but she was ready to take on whatever came her way, just like you’re ready to take on that class (or semester).

6. Pink Drink = Madison Reed Paige

This one shouldn’t be a surprise; we all knew it was coming. Nothing screams Pink Drink smoothie more than Paige Bueckers with her pink hair courtesy of Madison Reed. While the color wasn’t permanent, it gave just the right boost of confidence needed to try something new. In the same way, Pink Drink is a new flavor at Mango, but it’s quickly becoming a favorite. That workout had you feeling confident, so you need a smoothie and Paige to help match that energy and keep it flowing throughout the day.

7. Green Vegan Protein = Earthy Tones Paige

Green Vegan Protein isn’t everyone’s favorite, but it’s your favorite, and that’s all that matters. In the words of my roommate, don’t judge a book by its cover. This smoothie might not be for everyone, but it deserves the love all the same, so I went to the archives for a Paige Bueckers. A couple of years ago, Paige was at a Nike event in New York City where she wore an outfit made entirely of neutrals and dark greens. It’s not her most well-known outfit, but it’s a good outfit, just like Green Vegan Protein isn’t the most well-known smoothie, but it’s a good smoothie.

8. Purple Power Up = 2021 ESPYS Paige

Purple Power Up is just that, a power-up. It’s a great way to rejuvenate after a tough workout, but it also reminds you to keep going, because (not to be cheesy) you have the power to be great. Paige Bueckers had a powerful moment back in 2021 at the ESPYS when she was awarded best college athlete in women’s sports. While the accomplishment is one that recognizes her great work on the court, she took the time to celebrate and honor Black women, who have also played an integral role in the game of basketball, which isn’t anything short of a power move. Through her speech, Paige was able to show her gratitude for the award but also highlight her respect for those who paved the way for her to shine.

There are a lot of different Mango smoothies to choose from and a lot of different Paige Bueckers to motivate you to keep going and remind yourself that you’re doing something right. Maybe you don’t agree with my smoothie analysis, or my Paige Bueckers one, but the next time you go to Mango I encourage you to ask yourself, “What would Paige Bueckers order?”