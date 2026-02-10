Your Degree Still Matters: What The New Professional Degree Policy Means For You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first heard about the federal changes to how professional degrees are defined, I assumed it was just another policy update happening far above my head. But the more I learned, the more I realized how deeply this shift affects students like me. Students who want to build careers rooted in care, communication, education, and community.

And suddenly, a question I’d never thought to ask became impossible to ignore:

Who gets to enter a helping profession — and who gets priced out before they even begin?

The Policy Shift Reshaping Graduate Education

The federal government recently updated which graduate programs qualify as “professional degrees” for student loan purposes. That classification determines how much students are allowed to borrow and whether they can access federal Grad PLUS loans that cover the full cost of attendance.

Only a narrow list of programs still qualify: medicine, osteopathic medicine, podiatry, chiropractics, optometry, pharmacy, dentistry, veterinary medicine, law, theology, and clinical psychology.

But degrees in nursing, social work, education, speech‑language pathology, public health, and counseling? They’ve been reclassified under lower federal borrowing limits, even though these fields require:

Graduate or doctoral degrees

Extensive clinical hours and unpaid work

Licensure exams and certifications

If you’re in one of these fields, you already know the financial reality. A master’s in speech‑language pathology can cost $60,000–$90,000, while starting salaries in school settings often fall between $50,000–$60,000. MSW programs, nursing graduate degrees, and counseling programs show similar mismatches between training costs and early‑career pay.

When borrowing limits don’t reflect the actual cost of becoming a qualified professional, students are pushed toward high‑interest private loans, delayed timelines, or the painful decision to walk away from a field they care about.

I’ve felt that tension myself. The quiet fear of wanting to help others while wondering whether the system will let me.

Emotional Economics 101

Even before this policy change, helping professions carried financial burdens that rarely appear on a tuition bill. Students in nursing, education, social work, and speech-language pathology complete hundreds of hours of unpaid clinical work, often while juggling part-time jobs or caregiving responsibilities. These placements are essential for licensure, but they also limit students’ ability to earn income during graduate school.

Beyond tuition, there are the “invisible” expenses like gas for commuting to placements, professional clothing, liability insurance, exam fees, and the cost of specialized materials or software. These aren’t optional, they’re required to progress in the program.

And the opportunity cost is enormous. While students in other fields might take paid internships or flexible research positions, students in helping professions often spend 20–40 hours a week in unpaid clinical settings. The system assumes students can absorb that loss of income, but many can’t.

Shrinking federal borrowing limits don’t just tighten budgets, they also magnify every hidden cost. They make the unpaid labor required to enter these fields even harder to sustain. And they ignore the reality that helping professions demand not just academic work, but financial sacrifice that is rarely acknowledged.

When Care Work Is Expected, Not Supported

There’s a psychological weight to choosing a profession that is both essential and undervalued. Students in helping fields often enter their programs with a deep sense of purpose; a desire to support children, families, patients, and communities. But that purpose can quickly collide with the reality of financial strain.

There’s a specific kind of heartbreak in wanting to help others while wondering whether you can afford to. It’s the tension between passion and practicality, between the work you feel called to do and the system that makes that calling harder to answer.

Layered onto this is the gendered history of care work. More than 90% of speech-language pathologists and 70% of social workers are women. Nursing and education follow the same trend. These fields have long been framed as “callings” rather than professions; work women are expected to do out of compassion, even when compensation doesn’t match the cost of training.

Research on care professions shows that students in these fields experience higher rates of burnout before they even graduate, often due to financial stress layered on top of emotionally demanding training. When your work involves supporting people through illness, trauma, disability, or crisis, the emotional load is already heavy. Adding financial precarity only intensifies it.

This policy reinforces that narrative. It sends a subtle but unmistakable message:

Your work matters, but not enough to fully invest in.

The emotional burden of that message is real. It shapes who stays in these fields, who burns out, and who never gets the chance to begin.

Why This Hits Certain Fields Harder

What is most unsettling is the pattern behind the policy itself.

Many of the degrees excluded from the “professional” category lead to careers that are:

Essential to public health and community wellbeing

Historically undervalued and underpaid

Dominated by women and first-generation students

These are fields built on emotional labor, ethical responsibility, and years of training. Yet they’re the ones facing tighter financial constraints.

This isn’t accidental. It reflects a long history of treating “care work” as passion-driven rather than expertise-driven, as if commitment alone should compensate for low pay or high educational costs.

It’s hard not to see the gendered implications.

It’s hard not to feel the weight of it personally.

When we make it harder to enter these professions, we’re not just limiting individual students. We’re shrinking the future workforce of nurses, teachers, counselors, and SLPs — people our communities desperately need.

What This Means for UConn Students Right Now

At UConn, so many of us choose helping professions because we care about people. We want to support children, families, patients, and communities. We want to make systems more equitable. We want to be part of the solution.

But passion doesn’t pay tuition.

This policy shift doesn’t mean we can’t pursue these paths — but it does mean we have to be more intentional.

Here is what you need to know:

1) Ask how your program is classified.

Not all graduate programs are treated the same under federal loan rules. Your department or financial aid office can clarify how your intended degree is categorized and what that means for borrowing.

2) Start funding conversations earlier.

Scholarships, fellowships, assistantships, and state‑level aid may play a bigger role moving forward, especially for students entering helping professions.

3) Don’t internalize a structural problem.

If affording graduate school feels overwhelming, that’s not a personal failure. It’s a system design issue and you’re not alone in navigating it.

4) Stay informed and speak up.

Policy changes are not set in stone. Advocacy from students, universities, and professional organizations has led to revisions before. Staying informed, signing petitions, contacting representatives, and supporting professional associations can all contribute to pressure for change.

Your Work Has Worth, Policy or Not

It’s easy to read policy headlines and feel discouraged, especially if your dream career already feels underpaid or underappreciated. But a government classification does not define the value of your work.

True professionalism isn’t determined by loan limits. It’s reflected in:

The communities you serve

The expertise you build

The impact you make

If your career requires advanced training, ethical responsibility, and years of commitment, then you are a professional, no matter what a policy document says.

Your degree still matters. The question isn’t whether your work is worthy. It’s whether our systems are willing to treat it that way.