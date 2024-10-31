You Cannot Convince Me That Amelia Dimoldenberg And Andrew Garfield Are Not In Love

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you haven’t been on the internet in the past few weeks, then you might’ve missed the excitement surrounding Andrew Garfield’s long-awaited episode of Chicken Shop Date with host Amelia Dimoldenberg. If you have seen it (and are probably chronically online like myself), then you know just how important this is for internet culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicken Shop Date (@chickenshopdate) Believe me when I tell you I screamed when I saw this post on my way to class.

Over the past few years, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Chicken Shop Date have been rising to fame. With Chicken Shop Date reaching its 10-year anniversary this year, and Dimoldenberg attending and reporting on red carpets, the two have infiltrated their way into mainstream pop culture, and it is more than well deserved. Dimoldenberg’s quick wit and dry humor make for such fun interactions, and she has so much chemistry with all her dates. She’s gone on dates with the likes of Ryan Gosling and Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, Paul Mescal, and my personal favorite, Formula One driver Lando Norris (which I previously covered!). Andrew Garfield’s date, however, was extra special due to all that’s been leading up to this.

In November 2022, Dimoldenberg and Garfield met for the first time at British GQ’s Men of the Year Awards red carpet. Usually, red carpet interactions like this can be awkward, but theirs? Oh, the chemistry was immediate! Andrew Garfield approached Amelia by complimenting her and saying he thinks she’s great, and saying how he’s seen Chicken Shop Date! Their banter was immaculate! Dimoldenberg was shocked at his forwardness, and honestly, so was I. Fast forward to January 2023 for the Golden Globes red carpet and the two meet once again. At this meeting, we get one of my favorite interactions of all time: Dimoldenberg greets Garfield saying, “We must stop meeting like this,” for Garfield to respond, “I only ever want to see you.” Someone call 9-1-1 because I’m on the ground! Garfield ended up backtracking, adding how he meant to say “at a red carpet event,” but we all know the heart wants what it wants. It’s clear the chemistry is palpable, and the fans have noticed and begged for Garfield to get on Chicken Shop Date as soon as humanly possible.

This all brings us to October 18, 2024. The day has finally come: Andrew Garfield’s date has graced the Internet. The video starts off with a bang, with Amelia saying, “Don’t do anything weird…like bring out a ring or get down on one knee, like I’m not in the mood.” Garfield coyly laughs, and not even a minute into the video, I already know this is going to be life-changing.

“Take out all the practicalites and the logic, I actually believe, maybe, we could have [gone on a date] without all of this [the cameras].” Andrew Garfield to Amelia Dimoldenberg, in response to her saying she thinks something is going on between them

Amelia talks a big game (and as she should), but Andrew is equally, if not more prepared, to double down on everything she says. They banter, and each time there’s some sort of pause, you can feel the tension between the two. Their laughter might cut the awkward silence, but you can’t help but notice the little looks and glances Garfield gives towards Dimoldenberg. He genuinely compliments her, and she seems to be speaking honestly at times about her personal life, those little moments of enchantment solidify my belief that these two are genuinely attracted to each other.

Alexa, play “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift.

I’m not an expert in dating or relationships, let alone love, but I have such a gut feeling that Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield genuinely like each other. While I do have to remind myself that they’re both actors and that great chemistry can be imitated, I really don’t feel that way about these two. It was so intense and earnest that I even felt myself blushing. They laughed, and he hid smiles, what else could a girl ask for? I could be wrong and this was all for publicity’s sake, but a girl can dream. If Zendaya and Tom Holland were able to find love during their time filming Spiderman, then why can’t this Spiderman find a love of his own?