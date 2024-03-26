Lando Norris’ ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Has Me Giggling & Blushing

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

If you’ve been on the internet the past few months, you might be familiar with Amelia Dimoldenberg and her highly successful YouTube series “Chicken Shop Date.” Chicken Shop Date consists of Dimoldenberg taking celebrities out on “dates” around local chicken shops in her native England, asking deadpan and awkward questions to her guests. What might seem like an uncomfortable encounter actually ends up with a pretty amusing and charismatic video to watch. Dimoldenberg’s guests have been the likes of Paul Mescal, the Jonas Brothers, Keke Palmer, Rosalía, and more. Paul Mescal’s date used to be my favorite, however, her most recent guest had me losing my mind.

If you’re not familiar with the world of motorsport, I’ll be more than happy to share some knowledge! Lando Norris is a 24-year-old British Formula 1 driver racing for McLaren. His first season in F1 was in 2019, and since then he’s received quite some trophies for his team. He’s charismatic, sarcastic, quick-witted, and extremely talented at anything he does (DJ Lando, please come back!). He’s also my favorite F1 driver if that wasn’t already starting to seem obvious. So, when I saw he was going to be Dimoldenberg’s next guest, I sort of freaked out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicken Shop Date (@chickenshopdate) Take my word for it when I tell you I screamed when I saw this post.

If you haven’t watched the date yet (and I HIGHLY recommend you do), you’re missing out on some great content. In my humble opinion, the video is perfect: Amelia’s unafraid to be awkward, and her boldness shows in the questions she asks. Mixed with Lando’s shyness, it honestly just makes the most adorable video to watch. They’re both funny and have great chemistry together, and I think we got some pretty memorable quotes out of their date.

“If you’re in the market for a passenger princess…I could be that!” Amelia Dimoldenberg

Dimoldenberg flirts with Norris in a playful way (she’s living my dream, to be honest) that brings out a nervous side of him that doesn’t really get seen whilst he’s on the grid, and it’s so endearing and adorable to watch. His mannerisms and body language seem to show he’s enjoying it but also show that he’s out of his comfort zone. He’s nervously smiling and going along with the date, meanwhile, I can’t stop blushing and giggling as I watch. All while both Lando and I are losing our cool, Amelia is staying composed and keeps going in her pursuit of making Norris jokingly squirm. They banter here and there, with Lando even asking some leading questions himself, all for Amelia to have witty remarks at the ready. If you look up the definition of “chemistry” in the dictionary, there’s going to be a picture of Lando Norris and Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Without giving away too many details about the date, all I can say is this has to be one of the best pieces of journalism I’ve seen in a while. It’s very relaxed, funny, and so engaging that I felt as if I was there. Unabashedly, I’ll admit that not once during the entire video did I stop smiling or blushing, it was that good. Don’t believe me? Have a watch for yourself!

She’s self-assured, he’s nervous, and I’m a mess.

Will I ever see anything else as perfect as this? Perhaps not. Am I thankful for Amelia Dimoldenberg creating Chicken Shop Date? Every single day. Dimoldenberg carries herself with such grace and humor that we should be so grateful for her. She’s everything we could ask of a modern-day media figure.