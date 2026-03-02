This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This Lunar New Year, on Feb. 17, the Chinese zodiac officially moved into the year of the fire horse. Keep reading to find out how often this sign comes along, what the fire elements mean, and how this can resonate with your own life moving forward into the spring.

History of the Chinese Zodiac and Lunar New year

The Chinese New Year, or Lunar New Year, tends to fall between late January and mid-February. The ancient Chinese lunisolar calendar has 12 zodiac animals that repeat in a 12-year circle. Each of the zodiacs carry traits that are supposedly present in the people born in that year. However, while the animal rotates each year, the elements only rotate every two years. It is said that there are five traditional Chinese elements in the Lunar calendar: earth, wood, fire, metal, and water. Therefore, although the last year of the horse occurred more recently in 2014, it was paired with the element of wood. The animal-element combination occurs only every 60 years, meaning the last fire horse year occurred in 1966. For those already born, it can bring a new year full of different expectations, energy, and blessings.

Personal Growth

The year of the fire horse is exactly what many envision: running forward with ambition and drive. It signifies a strong push to the year, versus a soft start that might come with the year of the monkey. This year will reward you for bold actions that take courage, decision-making, and maybe even getting a little risky. This is the year to channel the most powerful energy you feel inside of you and wait for the reward. With that being said, it also could be a year where it might feel harder to be patient, and impulsivity may take over. It is important to remain grounded in your goals and ambition, for that will prove to be the real test of self-direction within your character. This year offers a lot of momentum and the ability to even change the course of your life. Focus on being independent and figuring out what is most important for you. Once you have figured that out, pace yourself and think of a timeline over the following few months to achieve your goals. Set realistic expectations and maybe say yes to the activity you never thought you’d be able to do. Blessings are coming your way this year, but it’s all about being bold and taking initiative.

Career, Finances, and school

With motivation increasing and such a strong energy pulling us in, you might find yourself struggling less to accomplish your goals and get your work done, but instead, overlooking rest and moments of peace. It is possible that burnout could occur, especially when moments of “wind-down” time aren’t prioritized. Make sure to still have small moments where you are able to relax and soothe your nervous system. Those are the moments that will keep your energy high moving forward and prevent irritability and breakdowns. Fire is transformative, but if not tended to, it can be destructive. Make sure to fight for what keeps you passionate. If there’s a class that feels too challenging, this is your chance to remember why you really are taking it and what it means for you. Is the end goal to get that college degree? Show up for yourself and stay locked in. If you’re struggling to find a job, change up that resume, keep going to the interviews, and stay showing up with as much confidence as you can. This is your year to take the stride forward that benefits you in the long run. Your dream job reaches out, and you’ve been hating working corporate for the past three years? Maybe it’s time to take the creative risk. This is also a year of financial prosperity: building your own financial plan, figuring out what where you want your money to go, and maybe finally opening that new credit card. It’s going to give you the autonomy and freedom that the year of the horse welcomes in.

Friendships and Relationships

Those born in the year of the horse are known for being independent, but also extremely loyal to those around them. Horse years historically have also occurred during waves of feminism and women gaining liberation and body autonomy. That being said, it is also a year that comes with a force of adventure alongside romantic and sexual freedom. Staying in and ordering take-out won’t cut it this year. It’s time to book the romantic getaway, the girl’s trip, and the outing to the ski lodge. Maybe this also means that it’s time to get off our phones and be bold enough to approach that special someone in person or finally talk to the girl in class who you secretly want to be friends with. It’s time to celebrate how being independent can sometimes create a sense of community, because people are attracted to those who are sure of themselves and what they want out of life. This is the year when stepping outside of the comfort zone, releasing what no longer serves you, and being as authentic as possible will give you the best rewards.

Think about what category in your life the year of the horse may affect the most and start getting introspective with the steps you want to take moving forward. Is it the relationship that you’re ready to move on from? The career you’ve dreamed of but been too scared to actually apply? The summer internship you’re waiting to hear a response from when you know you should just cold call them? It’s time to take action. Don’t be scared, because this year is all about rewarding those who are driven with ambition.