Why Women’s Basketball Is Better Than The Men’s Game

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Women’s basketball is often overlooked in comparison to men’s basketball, but it arguably offers a more rewarding experience for viewers. Nowhere is this more evident than in women’s college basketball, where the sport thrives on teamwork, player development, and long-term storytelling.

Built To Last

At its core, women’s college basketball is deeply team-driven. Success is rarely built around a single standout athlete; instead, it depends on chemistry and collective growth. When a new player joins a program, the focus shifts to how she adapts to an already-established team dynamic. Over time, fans get to watch not only the evolution of the team as a whole, but also the relationships between individual players that strengthen over the course of four or more years.

Original photos by Angelica Whitney

Unlike the men’s game, where elite players often dominate through size and athleticism, women’s basketball emphasizes strategy and cohesion. Without that reliance on height advantage, teams must work together more intentionally, executing plays with precision and relying on communication to succeed. The result is a style of play that feels more thoughtful and connected.

A major factor shaping this difference is what some refer to as the “one-and-done phenomenon” in men’s college basketball. Top players often spend just a single season in college before declaring for the NBA, using college programs as a brief stepping stone rather than a place for long-term development. While this creates short bursts of excitement, it disrupts team continuity and limits the ability to build lasting chemistry.

Women’s basketball operates differently. Because professional opportunities, particularly in the WNBA, do not offer the same financial incentives, many players remain in college for the full duration of their eligibility; some even stay longer due to injuries or redshirt seasons. This extended time allows teams to grow together, creating deeper bonds and more meaningful narratives that unfold over multiple years.

That sense of continuity is what makes women’s college basketball so special. There is something uniquely powerful about watching a team struggle, rebuild, and eventually succeed. The journey becomes just as meaningful as the outcome.

Stories That Keep Fans Invested

The UConn women’s basketball 2024–2025 season is a perfect example of this kind of storytelling. After years of setbacks, including injuries and multiple Final Four appearances that fell short, the team finally secured a national championship. For fans who grew attached to the program, the victory was more than just a title; it was the culmination of perseverance and resilience after years of turmoil.

Players like Paige Bueckers embody that journey. Watching her navigate multiple injuries and then lead her team to success has been deeply inspiring, especially for young girls who dream of playing at the collegiate level. Her story reflects what makes women’s basketball so compelling: not just talent, but commitment that leads to development.

A Community Beyond the Court

Beyond the court, women’s basketball provides something that’s often overlooked when comparing it to the men’s game: a strong sense of community. The sport has become a space where fans can see themselves represented, whether through the players on the court or the values that surround the sport.

Women’s basketball has developed a particularly strong connection with the LGBTQ+ community, with many players openly embracing visibility and using their platforms to advocate for acceptance. For fans who may not always feel represented in traditional sports spaces, seeing athletes openly support LGBTQ+ communities can make the sport feel more inclusive.

Original photos by Angelica Whitney

This openness further contributes to the relationships that fans develop with individual players. Women’s basketball has produced some of the most recognizable role models for young women in sports. Players are not simply celebrated for their athletic ability, they’re admired for their leadership and willingness to speak about issues beyond basketball. Watching players overcome injuries, handle public pressure, pursue their education, and still reach the professional level gives young girls examples of what they can accomplish themselves.

Creating A Future For Women’s Sports

This is especially significant because there are still relatively few major professional sports opportunities available to women. The WNBA provides one of the most visible paths for female athletes to continue their careers at the highest level. College basketball therefore feels like more than an isolated chapter before moving on. For many players, it’s an important part of a much larger journey toward becoming a professional athlete.

The growth of leagues such as Unrivaled has also demonstrated the increasing demand for women’s basketball. Rather than relying entirely on the traditional basketball calendar, new leagues are creating more opportunities for women to compete and build their careers and fan bases. These leagues show that women’s basketball isn’t simply trying to imitate men’s basketball, it’s creating its own identity and finding new ways to grow.

That identity is part of what makes being a women’s basketball fan so rewarding. The unique experience for fans is that they are now watching a sport actively develop in front of them. Each player who gains national attention and every new league contributes to that growth.

The Beauty Of The Journey

Women’s basketball still has a long way to go before receiving the same attention and support as men’s basketball. However, that does not make the sport less valuable. If anything, it makes being a fan feel even more meaningful. Fans aren’t just watching an established community, they’re watching women’s sports continue to build a legacy.

Original photos by Angelica Whitney

While the “one-and-done phenomenon” may define much of men’s college basketball, women’s college basketball offers something richer: time. Time to build, to connect, to tell a story that unfolds over years rather than months. And in that time, the sport reveals its true beauty, not just in the wins, but in the journey it takes to get there.