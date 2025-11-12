Why The Virginia Gubernatorial Race Matters: An Overview

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gubernatorial elections in Virginia, where citizens elect a governor, often draw national attention because they occur in “off years,” separate from presidential elections. Virginia is neither firmly Republican nor firmly Democrat, and it has shifted back and forth in the past few elections. The 2025 gubernatorial election was extremely important in Virginia because it was the only Republican-held governorship up for election this year. It was an indicator of Virginia’s policy needs in President Donald Trump’s second term and may signal broader political trends going into the 2026 midterms and 2028 presidential election.

Political Background of Virginia

Virginia used to be a reliably conservative state, but it flipped blue in presidential elections from 2008-2024. Throughout much of the late 20th century, Republicans had a strong influence across statewide offices. However, beginning in the early 2000s, demographic change and population growth in Northern Virginia helped Democrats hold their own. But Virginia’s political identity is far from fixed. Recent elections have shown a regression back to a more competitive environment. In 2021, current Gov. Glenn Youngkin won and is finishing out his term in January 2026. Virginia is one of the few states that doesn’t allow governors to serve consecutive terms. This means that neither candidate has an incumbent advantage, creating a more open race.

In Virginia’s General Assembly, Democrats hold a small majority. In the House of Delegates, Democrats hold 51 seats and Republicans hold 49 seats and in the Senate, Democrats hold 21 seats and Republicans hold 19. The governor has the power to veto legislation or sign it into law. With a very small Democratic majority in the General Assembly, the governor’s seat will hold a lot of power. A Democratic governor would help advance legislation and a Republican governor could block it.

Major Issues on the ballot

This election is likely to revolve around policies that reflect state and national issues. One of the most significant issues will be education and school governance. This has been a central issue in Virginia since 2021. As one of the most northern southern states, Virginia has been in the middle of these issues. Curriculum standards, banned books, and “parental rights” are on the ballot this year. Democrats are expected to emphasize increasing school funding, supporting teachers, and improving mental health resources and Republicans are focused on parental involvement, standardized testing outcomes, and alternative schooling like charter schools.

Reproductive rights will also be at the forefront. Virginia is the only state in the South where abortion is legal without major restrictions after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The next governor could change the policy on abortion and this is an issue likely to mobilize voters from all over the state, especially younger voters, women, and religious people. This is one of the clearest-cut issues between Democrats and Republicans.

Economic issues are on the ballot as well. Virginia continues to experience rising costs in urban areas and reduced access to jobs in rural areas. Cost of living is also rising and many Virginians are not working due to the government shutdown. Along with the economy, health care is another major issue, especially after the passing of the Big Beautiful Bill.

Candidates

This election was significant for Virginia because no matter which candidate wins, Virginia would have its first female governor. Let’s dive deeper into each candidate and their background.

Abigail Spanberger

Overview

Abigail Spanberger was the Democratic candidate and now the governor-elect of Virginia. She began her career outside of politics as a CIA field agent gathering intelligence in the U.S. and internationally on nuclear proliferation and terror threats. In 2014, she left the agency and worked at a private education firm, and then decided to run for Congress in 2018. She was inspired to run after Trump was elected in 2016 and after her district’s congressman voted against the American Health Care Act.

While in Congress, she was seen as a bipartisan member. In 2024, she was ranked the most bipartisan member in Congress. She believes in finding a solution to an issue, even if that means compromising. She believes that being “a responsible, results-focused legislator requires both a willingness and an ability to build strong coalitions. I know that finding consensus is how we achieve real progress on the challenges we face.” While in the House, she was a part of the “Mod Squad,” along with Elissa Slotkin (MI) and Mikie Sherrill (NJ). The Mod Squad was seen as a centrist alternative to the progressive squad, which included Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Rashida Tlaib (MI), and Ilhan Omar (MN). While a part of the Mod Squad, Spanberger held moderate-to-conservative positions on some topics, like climate change.

Spanberger received support from multiple democratic politicians. One of the most notable endorsements she received was from former President Barack Obama. In October, Obama endorsed Spanberger in advertisements targeted towards Virginia voters. He highlighted her commitment to lowering costs and putting Virginians first, a contrast to Trump’s recent healthcare policies. On Nov. 1, he joined Spanberger at a rally in Norfolk, Virginia, Obama’s first political rally since 2012. He urged people to vote for Spanberger and told the crowd to turn their disapproval of the Trump administration into action with their votes.

Winsome Earle-Sears

Overview

Winsome Earle-Sears was the Republican candidate for the governor of Virginia. She was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and immigrated to New York. She joined the United States Marine Corps in 1983 and was the only woman in her engineering class in college. She then moved to Norfolk, Virginia and directed a homeless shelter while earning her degree. In 2001, she was elected as a representative in the Virginia House of Delegates. In 2011, she was appointed to the State Board of Education and appointed vice president in 2014. She then was elected lieutenant governor of Virginia in 2021 and served with the current governor, Youngkin.

As lieutenant governor, Earle-Sears presides over the Virginia Senate and casts the tie-breaking vote when needed. She was the first female lieutenant governor of Virginia and the first woman of color to hold a statewide office.

Why this election matters nationally

This election has become a microcosm of national issues. It was an early indicator of the political climate leading into the 2026 midterm elections and 2028 presidential race. Since Virginia holds its gubernational elections in off-years, the state often functions as an indicator of future elections. If one party preforms strongly in Virginia, national strategists might view it as momentum that could shape future campaigns.

This election tested which political narratives are important to suburban voters, who have been decisive in recent elections. Virginia’s rapidly growing suburban regions mirror demographic shifts occurring in other states. National parties and organizations were invested in this race because of its implications for issues like abortion, education, and healthcare. This election was extremely important.