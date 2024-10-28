Why The ‘Twilight’ Saga Is The Perfect Series To Binge

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I was four years old when the first Twilight movie came out in 2008. My older sister was 15 years old, turning 16 years old in a couple of days. She was an excited teenage girl who impatiently waited for the movie to come out after reading the book. Unsurprisingly, she made me watch the movie with her, and as new movies released throughout the years, I’ve been by her side watching the movies together. There are times I wish I was a teenager during the peak of the Twilight franchise; I definitely would’ve been the biggest fan girl out there!

Now I’m not going to lie, I completely forgot about the movies after watching the final movie of the series back in 2012, but rediscovered its existence a couple of years ago (thank you TikTok)! Since then, I believe that I’ve rewatched the series dozens of times, and I honestly never get bored each time I binge it. There’s something about the movies that, although sometimes cringy, can provide good and unique entertainment! Spoilers ahead!

Wait, so what’s it about?

If not all of you know, the Twilight saga tells the story of a human, teenage girl named Bella Swan, whose life changes forever when she falls in love with Edward Cullen, a 100-year-old vampire in an 18-year-old body. The movies take place in the small town of Forks, Washington. Throughout the films, both face many challenges and battles, yet no matter what, they are always 100% dedicated to one another. Some may say their love story is the greatest love story ever told, and I totally agree.

best movie SOUNDTRACKS of all time

The movies are known by all to be supernatural, thrilling, and of course, romantic. But there are a lot of fans (myself included) who value the quality of the soundtracks throughout the films! It’s easily one of the most recognizable soundtracks by all given its unique, atmospheric music choices. When I listen to songs like “Supermassive Black Hole” by Muse, “Decode” by Paramore, or “Roslyn” by Bon Iver and St. Vincent, I immediately think about Twilight. Today, the music, whether made for the movies or previously existed, will forever remain a staple in the viewer’s hearts.

Lately, I’ve been listening to the Twilight soundtracks on Spotify. They’re perfect for walking to classes in the height of the fall season, gazing at the red, orange, and brown trees with a nice breeze as I pass by. When I go to bed, I once again put on Twilight ambiance music at a low volume to drift off to sleep. However, one of my favorite times to listen to it is when I’m studying. It’s the absolute perfect study playlist for me; once I hear the music, I’m locked in. I highly recommend giving it a try, especially if you’re a Twilight fan like me!

Love and devotion

Since their first meeting, Bella and Edward have always been drawn towards each other, for different reasons. Edward loved Bella’s smell of blood and was intrigued by the fact that despite his ability to read minds, he couldn’t read her mind. Bella took an interest in Edward’s mysterious aura. After knowing one another for a couple of weeks, they started dating and already they were completely devoted and in love with each other.

There are so many moments where we can see how deep their love for each other is. One of the biggest moments in the film is when Edward thinks Bella is dead; he is ready to reveal his true self to the world knowing that his existence will end at the hands of the Volturi. Now, I love romantic moments between people who love each other, but actions like this are just so crazy!

There’s even a love triangle between Bella, Edward, and Jacob Black, a werewolf (I swear, the plot thickens with each movie)! Aside from the dramatics, the couple’s connection with one another is something I find so interesting (as someone with 0 experience with love) that I dream of that type of love for myself.

Time to binge-watch!

If you’re new to the Twilight saga, I 100% recommend giving it a shot! It may not feel like it’s something you would usually watch now as to when you were 13 years old, but I think that exact reason is what makes the series so binge-able. Anyone can tell that it was made near the 2010s when most of us were young or teenage girls, so it’s nice to watch something that reminds us of the earlier, less stressful days of our lives.

If you’re someone like me who has binged the series many times, I of course encourage you to rewatch it, especially this fall season. Though Twilight can be viewed at any time of the year, I think that one of the prime times to watch it is during the fall! The ambiance, the music, and the supernatural nature of the movies totally fit the vibe that Fall gives us. I personally cannot wait to binge it again during Halloweekend!