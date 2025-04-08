Why ‘Magic Mike Live’ Is Way More Than Just A Strip Show

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This experience has become my Roman empire. Going into this experience, I was extremely excited because I am a big fan of the Channing Tatum’s films. If you have or haven’t seen those movies, I would still recommend going to one of these live shows at some point in time because it was by far one of the best nights of my life. As a woman, society has had a huge impact on how we should feel about ourselves and how we should look, but this show is inspiring and promotes so much female empowerment.

It’s difficult to feel sexy

As a woman in today’s society, it can be challenging to feel beautiful, and there is immense pressure to act and look a certain way. I know that I have struggled to look in the mirror and call myself attractive, or I worry too much about my weight or having any stomach fat. I feel like the media and previous people in my life have trained me to think this way, and unlearning that is difficult. Comparison is something so many women fall victim to, and over the past couple of years, I have had to learn to stop comparing myself to other girls, even my own family members. Ultimately, we are all beautiful in our own way.

Society has created this space that makes women feel like we need to compete with one another for male validation and that if a man likes us, that somehow defines our worth. Men make us feel like we are something that they can treat however they want and that we owe them something at the end of the day in return for the bare minimum treatment they give us. Now, as you’re reading this, you might be thinking, ‘How the hell does this connect to Magic Mike Live?’ Well, let me tell you why in one night, I have never felt more empowered to be a woman and how all my insecurities seemed to fade away with just one 90-minute show.

If you have seen the film Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the show in London is similar to that movie, but personally, I think it is one of a kind. From the moment we sat down in the theater at the Hippodrome Casino, it was clear that everyone who works at the show is just a genuinely kind person, looking to make the night amazing. To not spoil anything, all I will say about the beginning of the show is it kind of scared me and my bestie a bit (we did not expect it to start that way). Once we realized that it was all part of the magic, we were in awe of how good the opening was. I think it did a great job at expressing how women feel if they have a one night stand with a man and he makes it all about him. Girls don’t want to feel powerless in that situation. We had an amazing MC at our show who was absolutely incredible and had me and my friend cheering at all times. She is so incredibly talented and is a seriously badass woman. She made the show exactly what we needed it to be and I would go back just to be in the energy that she created.

stripping? Well, yes, but make my heart melt first

The whole show is about making a woman’s wildest desires come true, and they truly do come true for a night! The men in this show do the best job at making the women in the audience feel desired and like they could have anything they want. I think a lot of people expect this show to just be a bunch of hot men taking their clothes off, and while that is part of the show, it’s not the whole show. There is singing, there is dancing, there is everything and more. Not to mention there are hot ass women in the show!!!!! As I mentioned before, we had an amazing MC, and the other woman we got to see was during a rain dance at the end, and she was magical on stage.

I grew up dancing and haven’t done it for a while, but this show was an incredible reminder of how beautiful our bodies are and how dance is a really powerful way to express ourselves. At one point during the show, I had the honor of being brought up on stage, and let me just tell you, it was HOTTT. Seriously, I think I died and came back to life. It made me feel like a queen and like I deserved to be worshipped. I felt hot for the first time ever, and I am so glad to have had that experience. I’d say my standard for men was raised after this. Something I really liked about it was the fact that each and every one of the men in this show is so respectful and kind. Consent was a huge thing, and honestly, I didn’t expect to be asked, “Are you doing ok?” Of course, I was like, “Are you kidding? I’M GREAT,” but I thought that aspect in itself made this show something every woman should see as a reminder that you SHOULD be asked and you are allowed to say no. It was giving women the power and I thought it was beautifully done.

Overall, I had the best night ever, and I cannot wait to check out the other Magic Mike locations and hopefully head back to London sometime soon! As women, it is essential that we build ourselves up and each other up, even though it can be hard to recognize our beauty sometimes. After seeing this show, I walked out of the casino feeling like I could do anything and have anything I want out of life. If you need a reminder that you are perfect just the way you are, I am telling you right now that YOU ARE PERFECT THE WAY YOU ARE!! If my opinion doesn’t matter since I am most likely a random girl writing an article you happen to read, go see this show with your besties and feel all the love and happiness you so truly deserve.

Be sure to watch the three Magic Mike movies as well!! Magic Mike’s Final Dance is on Max, and Magic Mike XXL is on Netflix! If you need some fun music to listen to on your walk to class, while working out, or for a fun pregame with the girls, be sure to check out the playlist listed below!