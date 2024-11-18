Why I Registered For HuskyTHON (And Why You Should Too)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As a sophomore at the University of Connecticut, I am still trying to get more involved on campus. One of the ways I did so was by finally doing something I had been contemplating for a while. Ever since the start of this semester, I have seriously considered joining HuskyTHON. However, I kept putting it off because I was nervous to commit. Then one day, on Nov. 11 specifically, I received a sign that finally pushed me to register.

I was having a rough day, so I decided to do a tarot reading for guidance. When I asked the deck for advice, I pulled the card known as the King of Pentacles. After looking at the guidebook to confirm its meaning, a particular phrase caught my eye: “donate your skills, wisdom, and possibly money. You’ll feel truly fulfilled after spending the time to help others.” With that in mind, I officially registered for the program best known for helping those in need: HuskyTHON.

What is huskython?

HuskyTHON is UConn’s fundraiser for Connecticut Children’s, a health system dedicated to helping kids. We fundraise for the children in hospitals and their families leading up to the main event, Night-Of. Night-Of is an 18-hour dance marathon during the spring semester where we’re on our feet from 6 AM to midnight dancing for the patients. There are different dance themes throughout the day, and some patients from Connecticut Children’s make an appearance at the event. At the end of the night, the fundraising total for the year is revealed, a culmination of all our hard work. Last year, HuskyTHON raised $1,736,591.22!

Every year, there’s a different campaign theme. This year’s theme is “Change the Tide,” a testament to our effort to continue changing the future of kids’ health. As Emelie Mandeville, HuskyTHON’s Director of Merchandise said, “Our community is strong, driven, and has no intention of slowing down, much like the tide of the ocean.” As we continue to fundraise, we will make waves and eventually “Change the Tide.”

why did I register?

Aside from the tarot reading, I ultimately registered for HuskyTHON so I could make a difference. Illness has a personal impact on my family, and after losing my grandmother to cancer last year, I’m even more compelled to help those in need. No child should have to endure chronic illness at such a young age; it’s not fair, and it breaks my heart. While I can’t magically rid patients of their illnesses, I can do my part in raising money to help the foundation that cares for them.

how can you get involved?

If you’re a UConn student, I highly suggest registering for HuskyTHON if you haven’t already. It’s an amazing experience with a great support system that keeps you motivated all year long. It feels good to know that with each dollar raised, you’re helping a child in need.

If you’re not a UConn student, you can still help! The best way to do so is by donating. Many participants will upload donation links for their specific Donor Drive on social media, so be on the lookout! You can also donate directly through the HuskyTHON website by searching for a particular participant or team.

final thoughts

Although I haven’t been registered for long, I’m so glad I joined HuskyTHON. The support so far has been great, and it’s a wonderful community to be a part of. I’m super excited to see how far my fundraising goes and to see how we’ll “Change the Tide” this year!

If you feel inspired to support our cause, please consider donating! Every dollar goes a long way and makes a difference. The link to my fundraising page is here!