The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

In college, it seems like everyone is counting down the days to the weekend to go to the latest party or event. And trust me, I get it. There’s a lot of fun to be had in that scene. But for me? I’m more likely to be curled up in my dorm room, enjoying much-needed alone time or catching up with friends in a quieter, more laid-back setting. It’s not that I don’t appreciate a good night out, I just don’t always have the energy for it.

My Social Meter taps out early

It’s not that I never go out, I’ve had a fun night or two. But doing that every weekend is just not for me. My social meter just taps out early. After a full week of classes, trying to stay on top of life, and trying to make time for everything, I’m ready to check out. There’s something so underrated about a night in. It’s not boring, it’s peaceful. I genuinely look forward to those nights when I can finally do it. Whether it’s rewatching the same show for the fifth time, calling a friend from home, or just rotting in bed, it feels like a much-needed rest. I don’t need loud music or packed rooms to feel connected. Sometimes, I just need stillness. And snacks. Always snacks.

To each their own (seriously)

Here’s the thing. I’m not anti-party, and I’m definitely not anti-people. I admire those who can bounce from event to event and thrive in social chaos. That kind of energy is impressive. It’s just not how I operate. College can sometimes make it feel like there’s one way to do things: go out, be seen, and have stories to tell by Monday morning. But not everyone recharges that way. For some of us, being social looks a little different. It might mean grabbing coffee with one friend instead of showing up to a packed party. It’s choosing deep conversations over small talk and quiet night over crowds. Everyone’s version of a good time is valid. Mine just happens to involve comfy clothes and a playlist that hits. No judgement. Just different vibes.

Why staying in feels good

Staying in isn’t just about avoiding the chaos. It’s about finding a sense of peace that you don’t always get from a night out. After a long day of classes, studying, and just trying to keep up, staying in feels like a reset button for me. For me it’s the little things, like curling up with a blanket or diving into a good book or my favorite show. It’s these moments that recharge my battery. And I’ve come to realize that doing something small, like having a quiet dinner with friends or organizing my thoughts, can feel more fulfilling than trying to keep up with a busy weekend agenda. What I’ve learned is that it’s okay to prefer this kind of peace. Some might think staying in is “boring,” but honestly? It’s exactly what I need to stay grounded and feel good. And maybe, just maybe, a low-key night in can be as fulfilling as a wild night out.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, college isn’t a one-size-fits-all experience. Some people thrive when they’re out every weekend, meeting new people and making memories at every party. Others, like me, find their best memories in quieter moments, the ones that don’t always make it to Instagram stories, but matter just as much.

What’s important is figuring out what makes you feel happiest and healthiest. For me, staying in helps me feel balanced and recharged. It’s not about being antisocial or missing out, it’s about listening to what I need and respecting it. If going out is your thing, that’s awesome. If staying in feels better, that’s just as valid. There’s no right or wrong way to do college, as long as you’re staying true to yourself.