Why I Heavily Relate To Ron Swanson As An Autistic Person

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have binged the iconic television show Parks and Recreation more times than I can count over the past eight years. When I first watched it, it very quickly became one of my all-time favorite shows because it has so many iconic characters. One of those iconic characters is Ron Swanson, portrayed by Nick Offerman, who is the director of the Pawnee parks department. Despite working for the government, he has a staunch hatred for the government and actively works to make it less effective. He is known for his deadpan demeanor, macho personality, and a love for all things woodworking and meat.

While I don’t agree with Swanson when it comes to politics, I have found through watching the show that I can really relate to him in a variety of ways. I am autistic, and Ron Swanson is one of many characters whom the internet has classified as being “autistic-coded” in the many traits he displays that are very common in autistic people. I want explore some of these traits that Swanson displays throughout the course of the show, and how they make me feel seen as a neurodivergent individual.

ron swanson loves strict routine & silence

As an autistic person, I thrive on routines and having some kind of schedule to keep me grounded throughout the day. If my routine is interrupted in any way, I can have trouble regulating my emotions and it can feel like a huge disruption to my nervous system. This is one of the things that I see myself and Swanson have in common, as he also loves strict routine and when it goes awry, he can get very angry. One example of this in the series is when city manager Chris Traeger gets rid of hamburgers in the building commissary, citing them as being “extremely unhealthy.” Swanson doesn’t take kindly to this, as he states he has eaten a commissary hamburger for lunch every single day for the entire time he’s worked there.

Another thing that Swanson loves along with his strict routines is silence. I also love being in a space that’s very quiet and where there aren’t many distractions. This is because loud noises can make me very overstimulated, which is a very common trait in autistic people. When faced with these kinds of distractions, Swanson is unable to focus on his current task and his already terrible job becomes more terrible for him. This dysregulation can be very unsettling for an autistic person, so I can deeply relate to him in this aspect.

ron swanson’s special interests

Throughout the series, we see Swanson become known for liking quite a few different things, which include woodworking, being outdoors, and some good old fashioned red meat. What differentiates normal interests from autistic special interests is that special interests tend to become all-consuming, providing someone with comfort for prolonged periods of time. They also tend to be very rigid; many autistic people can have limited interests that become central to their personal identity. Throughout my life, I have had a variety of special interests, ranging from Harry Potter to, coincidentally, Parks and Rec, that have consumed my brain to the point where they were all I could think about.

Swanson’s interests are evidently very limited, and he always seeks refuge in them when he needs time for himself, which is pretty much all the time. These interests all come together at many points, one of which being when his colleague and close friend Leslie Knope throws him a surprise birthday party. It wasn’t a typical party with balloons, cake, and singing, but rather a party she knew he would enjoy. She put on his favorite movie, set out a dinner with his safe foods (also an autistic thing: familiar foods that accommodate to sensory sensitivities), which included a nice steak, bacon, and Lagavulin whiskey, and allowed him to sit in silence with no guests and no fanfare. Perfect for Ron Swanson.

ron swanson struggles with socializing

Perhaps the most well-known autistic trait, in my opinion, would be challenges with socializing and social interaction as a whole. Since I was very young, I have had a hard time communicating with my fellow peers, not understanding neurotypical social norms and struggling to maintain relationships as a result of this. Swanson displays this struggle very often, as he is shown to not understand the norms displayed by his coworkers and feeling frustrated when he just doesn’t get it.

Finally, one key difference I have noticed between Ron Swanson and many autistic people is that he almost never feels the need to mask, or hide the traits that make him who he is. He is proud of his interests and his personality and he never lets anyone try to tell him what he should be or how he should act.

This is how many autistic people, including myself, aspire to live our lives. In many ways, we wish to be like Ron Swanson. We wish to not care what other people think about us and to be able to be ourselves without worrying that people won’t like us. Swanson has accepted one important fact of life: if people don’t like you for exactly who you are, then they are not worth wasting time on.