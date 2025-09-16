Why Everyone Should Go To Disney: The Most Magical Place in the World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going back to when I was 5 years old, the first time I ever set foot in the most magical place in the world, I was thrilled to meet the real-life Disney princesses I had looked up to. Seeing the castle from the beginning of all the movies and feeling the magic spread throughout my body made me feel like I was at home. As I walked through the different parks in my ball gown, where each character would call me “princess”, I knew I never wanted this feeling to disappear. My parents continued to bring me to Disney as often as they could. They loved seeing the joy on my face as their only, little, innocent daughter would stroll through the magic of the parks.

Transitioning Into Adulthood

As I grew older, I was always scared of losing the magic of Disney. I had realized that the Disney princesses are not actually the ones from the movie, and that the castle standing in Magic Kingdom is not the actual castle from the films. I was afraid that stepping into Disney World the first time as a teenager would ruin all my childhood memories. I was completely wrong.

Not only did I feel the magic instantly, but I felt like my whole world had evolved. As I have grown up, Disney has grown with me. What started as a fantasy of meeting my favorite characters and becoming a real-life Disney princess became a place that let me believe all over again. If you have been telling yourself that Disney is just for kids your whole life, let me try to change your mind. Disney is for the memories you create with your family and friends. Each moment simply belongs to everyone.

Disney has taught me more than you can imagine. When I was younger, the princesses were real because I decided they were. As an adult, I know that they are just actors and actresses, but being there reminds me of the magic and allows me to believe that they are real. Believing was always effortless when I was younger, but as I grew older, I learned that wonder is not just for kids, because as you keep using it, the world suddenly becomes larger.

When talking about the parks to my friends who have never been to Disney, they start by bringing up the rides instantly. They compare the rides to other theme parks around the country, describing how other parks have more roller coasters or thrill rides that are “more” exciting. I immediately shake my head in disappointment because that is not what Disney rides are about. The rides in each park are storytelling, bringing each guest into a whole other reality. As you board each ride, you feel a type of tension you have never experienced before. Each time you ride the same ride, you feel a different type of emotion. You do not need to know the movie in order to feel this. For example, my favorite ride is “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.” I have never watched this movie, but the emotions this ride brings me are so compelling. Between the music and the turns, my entire mood changes after I exit the ride.

Even if you are someone who has never visited Disney before and you are not into rides, the parks offer something for everyone. Any corner you take is filled with something for you and your family. There are parades, amazing food, shops, great scenery, picture opportunities, live music and so much more. Every park is filled with so many great opportunities for anyone.

If you are in the mood to see different aspects of the world, Epcot is for you. If you are feeling up to seeing some great animals, take a trip to Animal Kingdom. If you are feeling magical and want to meet some of the princesses, head over to Magic Kingdom. Lastly, if you and your family are feeling adventurous and love different kinds of films, check out Hollywood Studios. Each park offers different experiences that you will take home with you.

Top 10 Foods to Try

Kambuki Cafe (Epcot)

Columbia Harbor House (Magic Kingdom)

Cosmic Rays Starlight Cafe (Magic Kingdom)

Flame Tree Barbeque (Animal Kingdom)

La Cantina De San Angel (Epcot)

Woody’s Lunchbox (Hollywood Studios)

Biergarten (Ecpot)

Kringla Bakeri Og Cafe (Epcot)

Chesire Cafe (Magic Kingdom)

Adventureland Egg Roll Wagon (Magic Kingdom)

I know when most people think of Disney, they immediately begin to think of the cost or the crowds. How could standing in line for many hours be so magical? For starters, plan your trip. Come up with a list of the top ten attractions you want to see. Luckily, Disney has this amazing app that makes the work a lot easier for you. Months before your trip, schedule the main rides you want to go on so you can skip the line for them. If you are starting to feel hungry, order your food on your phone, and it will be ready for you. Also, check the app and see what the wait times are for rides, and head over there if it is short. There are so many ways to avoid the stress of crowds and long lines. Get to the parks early or arrive later to avoid big crowds. You also have the opportunity to park hop and see different aspects of Disney in just one day. To avoid insane prices, choose one splurge a day and let everything be simple. If you want to visit a character dining experience, only do that once a day and get food from the smaller carts throughout the day. You can also buy any Disney merchandise online before your trip, so you do not have to worry about it when you are there. Staying in a Disney hotel also offers great benefits for your trip. Avoid the stress of huge costs and research months in advance.

Everyone deserves a break from home. Disney offers experiences for any age group. Grandparents, children and adults all deserve a home away from home, and the magic of Disney will allow anyone to feel welcome. The staff is amazing and will greet you throughout the parks like you belong there. The next time you and your family or friends are planning a vacation, remind yourself that Disney is the place you belong. Decide what the magic means for you and spend your trip chasing that feeling. This trip will remind you how good real life can feel when you allow room to believe and wonder.