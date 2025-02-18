Why Bianca Censori’s Grammys Outfit Reveals More Than You Think.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Grammys premiered live last Sunday, Feb. 2, and just like most of the population, I took part in watching it. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the Grammys featured an abundance of stars dressed in high fashion for this impactful event. Pictures were taken, and celebrities were posing normally until Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori showed up (uninvited, might I add). West donned an all-black outfit while Censori wore a long, black fur coat until she took it off with nothing underneath. Not only was this a shock for everyone on the red carpet, but it was hard to digest as a viewer watching at home. What does this say about Censori and West?

Kanye West: fashion designer

Kanye West, the extremely controversial music star is more than what meets the eye. He is also a self-claimed fashion designer. As we all know, West founded Yeezy, an overpriced company known for very futuristic-looking slippers, and due to his ever-lasting knowledge about fashion he insists on dressing his partners. In interviews with Amber Rose, Julia Fox, and Kim Kardashian (all former partners of West), he is said to forcibly dress them or pre-approve outfits for these stars to wear in public.

An Act of control

Not only does this act allow West to exercise control over his partners, but it also lets the media paint his partners in a bad light. By dressing his wife in very revealing clothing the media can then paint her out to be an attention-seeking shell of a woman. Kardashian is rumored to have said that West refused to dress her in revealing or sexy clothing because “it made him look a certain way as a husband.” However, he seems to be constantly dressing Censori in barely-there, bizarre outfits that are drastically different from anything we have seen before.

The stunt he pulled at the Grammys was the tip of the iceberg regarding outfits Censori has worn in public. Past paparazzi photos of Censori and West together show her wearing almost undergarments outside, barefoot in Disney World, or using a throw pillow to cover her chest instead of an actual shirt. These efforts taken into action by West are an alleged act of humiliating Censori to keep her disciplined and to change the public opinion of her in the tabloids. In videos captured of Censori and West on the Grammys red carpet show Censori visibly upset and even seemingly telling her husband that she does not want to take her coat off.

West always has and always will use his power to keep those closest to him contained and in his good graces. West has even admitted this in another one of his wild online rants. Many are now becoming aware of this abusive situation and calling for Censori to rely on her support systems to detach herself from his possible controlling personality. We may see whether or not these efforts work as time continues.