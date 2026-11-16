This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has garnered a lot of attention in the basketball world after his critical remarks about the league’s leading scorer, Luka Doncic. After the Lakers beat the Warriors 127–105 on Oct. 21 in their season-opening game, Lendeborg sat down with the media for what everyone thought would be standard media duty. However, Lendeborg didn’t censor his opinions at all; he let the world know just how much respect he lost for Doncic.

In the press conference, Lendeborg said, “Being in there firsthand, just watching all the whining and complaining, I lost all respect, man. Like, that was awful.”

While this might be considered a tame quote to the masses, in the NBA realm, this is the type of quote that makes you wonder if Lendeborg will be fined. It’s a sad truth that most of the time: players’, coaches’, and staff’s true opinions aren’t made public in the modern age of social media due to rigorous media training.

While league officials might not be happy with Lendeborg and his honesty, NBA fans and media have flocked toward the story. The fans love a “rivalry,” and journalists will always follow a timely narrative. With hundreds of posts surrounding the press conference flowing into social media feeds immediately after the sound bite was released, it seems that Lendeborg’s comments drove engagement. If he had provided a typical media-trained answer, that engagement wouldn’t have existed.

This made me think of the question: Who actually benefits from social media training in sports?

The spotlight might be on Lendeborg right now, but there have been other athletes across all different sports who have had moments where honesty slipped through the media-trained mask. And it’s those moments that people remember. It’s those moments that give journalists stories, or create segments for broadcasters and pundits. It’s those moments that the fans and media crave, so why does media training try to limit those moments?

Let’s look at why media training exists to see if we can find an answer.

Yaxel Lendeborg on Luka Doncic: “Watching all the whining and complaining, I lost all respect.” pic.twitter.com/X8s5qaKA2n — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) October 22, 2026

Why does media training exist?

Obviously, sports and media have been intertwined for decades. Starting with newspapers, then radio, then television, and nowadays a lot of media is based in social media.

This rise in media access has also made athletes equal to celebrities and, in some cases, elevated individuals to be bigger than their sport (think Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Cristiano Ronaldo). These icons are global figures who represent not only their sport but their own brand. It makes sense that they have their own media teams around them to filter anything and everything. But why should a rookie like Lendeborg be held to the same standard?

It was actually Draymond Green, a Warriors veteran who has taken Lendeborg under his wing, who explained how NBA media training works. On The Draymond Green Show, he said, “So, we get PR training. I think every team gets PR training. That’s just kind of a requirement. Whether it’s your PR team or they bring someone in, but we all get PR training. I don’t think it’s necessarily when someone shows too much personality.”

No matter who you are, you will go through some sort of media training. But has this precedent hindered how players can connect with fans and media?

Lendeborg’s blunt comments were met with support from both the media and fans, as his honesty was a breath of fresh air in the sporting world.

Media and fan support

On ESPN’s show First Take, longtime sports journalist and personality Stephen A. Smith supported Lendeborg’s comments during the game, which he ended up getting a technical foul for, and even called attention to the NBA’s harsh policies surrounding players’ “trash-talking.”

Stephen A. Smith on Yaxel Lendeborg calling out Luka Doncic in his postgame presser:



"He's saying, 'If you're so great, stop whining to the officials. Just go out there and if you gonna bust my a*s, bust my a*s. But stop whining to the officials looking to them for help.' … I… https://t.co/MPjdWD1w3P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 22, 2026

Lendeborg’s comments were also supported by fans across social media. Creating a buzz around a possible new rivalry emerging in the NBA (even if it is between a rookie who’s played a handful of games and the league’s leading scorer).

Since Yaxel lost his respect for Luka the world has been a better place to live — ℑ𝔟𝔯𝔬30𝒷g (@ibro30bg) November 7, 2026

Yaxel was right about everything he said about Luka — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) October 31, 2026

other stars who lack media-training

Lendeborg isn’t the only athlete who has made headlines for comments outside of the media-trained lens.

NBA All-Stars LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards have become fan favorites due to their interviews that usually have a great quote, a funny moment, and an occasional curse word here and there.

4x Formula 1 World Drivers’ Champion Max Verstappen has a notorious reputation in the media for being blunt in areas where other drivers do damage control. Verstappen’s radio during races also guarantees entertainment, as he doesn’t hold back his frustrations.

Former athletes have even made careers post-retirement in the sports media world by leaning into their honesty. Personalities like Charles Barkley, Kevin Garnett, Richard Sherman, Roy Keane, and Micah Richards have all become popular sports media figures as fans gravitate towards their authenticity.

The younger generation and social media access

As younger athletes begin to go pro, we are seeing more and more enter the leagues already with a social media presence. Specifically, TikTok has made athletes more accessible to fans through their personal accounts or through the official team account.

The LA Chargers’ TikTok account is a great example of this, as they popularized the “mini mic” content that allows fans to see player personalities in the locker room or after practice. Here’s a Cleveland Browns TikTok that came across my feed recently that really exemplifies this point.

Athletes’ personal accounts have also given fans access to behind-the-scenes happenings that we haven’t seen before. Jared McCain’s YouTube account is home to his vlogs about getting traded to OKC, playing the Spurs in the NBA Playoffs, NBA Media Day, and what preseason training looks like.

Utilizing personal social media accounts also gives athletes complete control over their public image. They can post about their personal interests, opinions, and reactions without interference from PR teams. However, if they do post anything too controversial, it’s almost guaranteed that the athlete’s respective team will step in.

Athletes want this power over the public’s perception because, more often than not, they can’t control it. Kevin Durant told CBS Sports that players gravitate towards The Player’s Tribune because they get total control over every part of the article. He also said, “I just feel like when you read a Player’s Tribune story, you can almost read it in the player’s voice — that it’s 100 percent them, 100 percent their words and their insights and thoughts about the game or whatever the topic is.”

Yaxel Lendeborg says he has no plans to take media training



“I’m not doing that, man. I’m going to stay true to myself, and be honest. I’ve seen plenty of interviews where people are talking and it’s like, ‘Man, I don’t want to watch this,’ you know what I mean? And it’s not… pic.twitter.com/V1mkkQwmLD — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 30, 2026

I wish that Lendeborg’s comments didn’t feel as out-of-the-norm as they did. I think sports media, fan engagement, and athletes’ public images could all benefit from promoting honesty and authentic answers in press conferences and interviews. Cookie-cutter PR trained responses don’t spark interest, and intense media training inhibits connections between athletes and fans.

If you’re a fan of Lendeborg’s personality, you don’t have to worry about his interview style changing drastically, as he has stated that he has no interest in getting media-trained. I personally hope that Lendeborg’s authenticity inspires others to truly speak their minds during media duty. And I’m saying that as both a journalist and a fan.