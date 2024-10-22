Who is Dora Jar?: Meet The Rising Singer-Songwriter Who’s On Fire

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

How could a musician make an album that feels like being transported to another world? Dora Jar, an up-and-coming musician from California, drew inspiration from old live-action movies, the symbolism of fire, and more to craft a debut album that meets this goal. As Jar traveled to the next stop of her Behind The Curtain Tour, she spoke about her vulnerable and emotion-filled songs from No Way To Relax When You Are On Fire. She had previously toured with Billie Eilish and The 1975, so touring her debut album on a headlining tour brought about new experiences and feelings. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to participate in an interview with the singer-songwriter to learn more about her musical processes and the story behind her album. Jar revealed the secrets behind her creativity and progress as an artist, all while casually chatting in her orange-tinted sunglasses on the way to her next tour stop.

Her Debut Album

On Sept. 13, 2024, Dora Jar released her debut album No Way To Relax When You Are On Fire. This new musical endeavor came after Jar’s EPs Digital Meadow and comfortably in pain. The album cover portrays Jar in front of a vibrant, abstract background that can be viewed as representing the work as a whole. The songs on the album are experimental and sound like they are sometimes from another dimension.

CRAFTING her VISUALS

As Jar chats with me, she speaks about the symbolism and aesthetic of her album. For example, the idea of being “on fire” is prevalent in the album from its title. “I sometimes feel like I’m on fire and I’m full of action and I just keep going and I can’t relax,” Dora Jar tells me. She goes on to describe how it sometimes feels really good and it sometimes drains her. Her album cover even portrays smoke which is the effect of being on fire. Jar also describes her appreciation for color and how she is inspired to develop her work in this aesthetic. Dora Jar is specifically drawn to old live-action movies and unique textures such as potato sacks. Wearing paper made her feel “like a paper bag princess,” she says.

HER CREATIVE PROCESS

Jar’s creative process is closely intertwined with her emotions and connecting with her audience. She wants fans to feel courageous and open, and “like the strange parts of them are the best parts of them,” she tells me. Jar believes that there are lots of contradictions in being an artist and has felt unsure at times in her songwriting process. However, she’s becoming more comfortable in addressing the mystery of crafting art and recognizes that not all of it has to make sense. Jar even taps into the void of meditation, which helps her trust herself more during songwriting. While discussing her tracklist organization, Dora Jar relates it to her general vision for her creations. “From the start of making music and building projects, I’ve enjoyed thinking about it like a funhouse where I want every room to be radically different but all part of the same house,” she says.

HEADLINING HER TOUR

Dora Jar has been bringing her music to life while on her Behind The Curtain Tour. On the topic of fan interactions, she explained that there is something different every night that sticks with her. “I just love being able to have shows this size where I feel like I can see everyone’s face,” Jar tells me. She enjoys getting to “be there watching people feel every song,” she says. Some fans even stay later to say hi to her after shows. Jar expressed that the shows have changed so much and that they have become more energetic compared to the start of her career. On her headlining tour, “it’s all about just being in the moment,” she says, and letting the audience lead her and her band to exciting places. Jar’s tour ended on Oct. 17, but I’m excited to see where she plays her music next.

While on tour, Jar ensured that her fans’ needs were met. For example, she ensured that her shows were accessible to her fans. “There’s always people making sure that there are seating areas,” Dora Jar tells me. She is attentive to bringing awareness to fans and making sure that they are respectful of fans with special needs.

Overall, it was so inspiring and entertaining speaking with this rising artist. I am looking forward to seeing her grow and evolve as her music changes with her. Her bold spirit and charming debut album are sure to connect with fans of artists such as Billie Eilish, Conan Gray, and Wolf Alice, who are all artists who have praised Jar. Be sure to listen to Dora Jar’s debut album No Way To Relax When You Are On Fire, and stay up to date with any upcoming shows that she performs at!