Which Pixar Film Are You Based On Your Zodiac Sign?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

With all the great Pixar films released in the 21st century, or at least in the 21 years I’ve been alive to enjoy them, there is quite a collection to choose from, and choosing a favorite feels nearly impossible. Some introductory information on Pixar for those who may not know, the company was first created in 1979, and the first ever computer-animated feature film, Toy Story, was released in 1995. Pixar then began working with Disney to make films that could represent the company’s duality in the industry.

With Zodiacs and Astrology being such a great hit, if you were curious about your zodiac sign in a Pixar movie, you’ve come to the right place. Each sign might find a Pixar film that aligns with each zodiac’s chaos, charm, and charm in many ways. There’s a Pixar film that might speak your soul language.

For reference, a zodiac sign is a symbol that represents somebody’s personality, emotions, and motivations. Everyone has a different neonatal sign for each planet in their birth charts, from their top three, the sun, moon, and rising, to the rest of the birth chart alignments. But for simplicity’s sake, we will explore the classic sun signs and their Pixar film.

Discover which Pixar movie best matches your zodiac sign and determine how your personality aligns with your favorite animated film. There might even be a character with whom you might share similar traits.

Aries: The Incredibles

The Incredibles is filled with high-energy, action-packed scenes. The movie is about being bold, brave, and a little chaotic. The powerful force of the Incredibles is very apparent throughout the movie, embodying a pioneering spirit, competitive drive, and natural leadership.

Just like Aries, the Parr family jumps headfirst into danger without blinking, all for the greater good of the community and maybe a little bit for a sense of internal justice/ego. Aries, you’re fast, fiery, and always down for a battle when it comes down to it. The film’s message embraces an Aries’ true nature better than conforming, and it resonates deeply with an Aries’ authentic approach to life.

Even the film’s vibrant color palette is dominated by reds, oranges, and energetic tones. Everything about the film, visually and plot-wise, aligns with the Aries fire sign element. The Incredibles validate your natural Aries traits through this superhero family adventure.

Taurus: Ratatouille

So what about our favorite little critter with a refined taste palate and a dream to get a Michelin star in Paris? Ratatouille is a cute movie about perseverance and art in any form, and that’s Taurus energy if you’ve ever seen it.

For a Taurus, Ratatouille affirms your natural inclination for tradition and timeless quality, which further aligns with Taurus’ love of beauty and established systems, like Remy’s respect for Chef Gusteau’s legacy, reflects the reverence for tradition in a Taurus’ world, and still finding ways to continue innovating within those frameworks.

The film shines a light on learning how to savor life, everything it offers, of any size. Throughout the film, we learn so much through food, comfort, and creativity. Like Remy, Tauruses are loyal, grounded, and headstrong, refusing to abandon what matters more to them, especially in times of resilience. You’ll prove anyone wrong in style, even if you’re a little rat being told he “can’t cook.“

Gemini: Inside out 1 & 2

With both movies taking place inside Riley’s mind, which is the perfect example of Gemini’s duality and its internal and external world, that we often see in the zodiac film is all about different talking emotions who learn more about the world and Riley as we go, which is a good fit for Gemini.

The character of Joy embodies a Gemini’s natural optimism and enthusiasm. Her journey to understand and appreciate Sadness and who she is as a whole expands on a Gemini’s growth in further understanding that depth comes from embracing all aspects and sides of who they are. Joy validates your perhaps natural tendency to contain contradictions and complexities within you, creating a harmonious whole of different parts.

Geminis strongly emphasize thought, expression, and the duality of the layers within one’s self. The Inside Out franchise captures those aspects in the perfect form. Like the emotions in this movie, you know it’s okay to feel everything at once, since sometimes that might just feel like a regular Wednesday for Geminis.

Cancer: Soul

Soul is a relatively newer upcoming movie for Pixar, but it’s quite developed for its time. The film dives deeper into the meaning of life, its purpose, and what truly makes us feel like us. It’s tender, heartfelt, and touching in the best ways, just like a Cancer might be.

The film explores the themes of purpose vs. presence, as mentioned earlier, which speaks to a cancer’s duality. On one hand, cancers are ambitious and goal-oriented, but they’re also homebodies who find profound meaning in simple and authentic moments. This aligns well with the film’s overall message of how we define accomplishment and purpose and what truly gives lives meaning and depth.

Like Joe and 22, you crave connection, passion, and understanding almost on a “soul-like” level. We learn more about emotional intelligence, empathy, and what makes life worth living through the film, all of which you might find a cancer to be at heart. Cancers often show us life isn’t all about the destination but rather the little things along the journey that help us learn and grow more into our purpose, something a Cancer hearts know all about.

Leo: Turning Red

Turning Red is a colorful and bold film about transformation. It’s one of my favorite recent Pixar releases. It’s about being fierce and expressive and allowing the main character, Mei, to be herself, even if that version of herself is a giant red panda.

Mei struggles with the classic conflict between her desire to express her authentic self and societal and family expectations. Her journey mirrors Leo’s developmental challenge: balancing personal expression with responsibility. When Mei transforms into a big red panda, it perfectly symbolizes their need to be seen and acknowledged, while honoring their heritage and world to continue carving their identity.

Leos are often known for their big personalities and hearts, and just like Mei, you’re shining on your terms, embracing your identity and celebrating important, shining changes in yourself. Leos’ confidence is a key defining trait of the zodiac. You’re not afraid to take up space in any form, whether yourself or as a cute, fuzzy red panda.

Virgo: Wall-E

WALL-E is about cleaning up the mess left behind on Earth and bringing some order and life back to a broken world. Our favorite little trash robot does it with quiet consistency, kindness, and a lot of heart. It’s a thoughtful masterpiece of a movie that speaks volumes.

Meanwhile, Virgos are natural helpers with a deeply ingrained love for service and purpose, just like WALL-E’s dedication to his mission. His commitment to this routine, century after century, showcases a Virgo’s dedication and work ethic. Like many Virgos, WALL-E finds satisfaction in bringing order to chaos, one small cube at a time.

Eventually, through WALL-E’s hard work, he discovers a seedling, the first sign of life returning to Earth. This eventually evolves to being a symbol of hope and renewal, seeing as Virgos are an Earth Zodiac sign (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn), this plays a deep role in connection to their cultivating potential. Virgo’s attention to detail and loyalty run deep. You’re humble, thoughtful, and quietly changing the world, believing in small actions making a change.

Quick side note: even though I think through and through WALL-E is a Virgo at heart, Eva is undoubtedly a Scorpio. Read the Scorpio description below and come back to see if it resonates.

Libra: Up

Up is a love letter to companionship, adventure, and unexpected alliances. These themes might deeply resonate with harmony-loving Libras. It’s a visually beautiful movie with many different colors and emotion-filled storylines that charm their way into your heart.

The film’s stunning visual aesthetic, from the thousands of colorful balloons lifting the house to the majestic landscapes of Paradise Falls, speaks even further to a Libra’s appreciation for beauty. The contrast between Carl’s square house creates a rather visual representation of finding a harmony between the two opposites.

Just like Carl and Russell, Libras value connection and seek meaning and purpose through the people you’re lucky to share your journey with. Seeing as the planet Venus rules the sign Libra, it is no surprise that Libras are romantic idealists who search for beauty and balance in this adventure we call life. Just like Up, this sign is gentle, graceful, and guided by love in whatever way it presents itself, mentorship, romantic, or platonic.

Scorpio: Elemental

Elemental is another newly released film about passion, identity, and what happens when fire meets water. Scorpios have been referred to as the “fire sign” of the water-based signs (Scorpios, Pisces, and Cancer), so this movie can’t get any more Scorpio than that. The movie is visually stunning and evokes intense emotions, touching on important themes of transformation and the deep connection between visually opposite characters. Still, both are spiritually searching for something more.

Scorpios are all about loyalty, inner strength, and navigating emotional inner stories. Scorpios are the mystery in the room, who are magnetic, deep-feeling, and fiercely loyal. Like the main character, Ember, you might seem very strong, intense, and perhaps even intimidating. However, if you look deep down inside a Scorpio, there is someone who feels everything so deeply, more than most could imagine.

Scorpios love hard but fight harder. Like Ember, they are meant to transform repeatedly throughout their lifetimes through different journeys and pursuits. A Scorpio’s inner world is complex, soulful, and utterly unforgettable.

Sagittarius: Toy Story 2

In Toy Story 2, we watch Woody face his identity crisis when he’s offered the chance to join an exhibit and be admired forever. Or the prior option of returning to his life with Andy and all of his friends, which he may find somewhat chaotic. Seeing as this movie is one of my favorites and most memorable of the Toy Story movie franchise, I resonate with its themes a lot. But I can also see through this lens how it’s filled with travel, discovery, and a chance to understand one’s deeper purpose with freedom. All things that feel on brand for a Sagittarius, as we might know them to be a freedom-loving & curious fire sign of the bunch (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius).

Seeing as a Sagittarius is ruled by exploration, freedom, and the desire to understand themselves and the world. Like Woody, their love for adventure constantly pulls Sagittarians and those they care about. However, as any Sagittarius would know, they always follow their hearts.

Wrestling with big life choices, your free-spirited nature and deep loyalty will lead you back to what truly matters. You’re brave, curious, and always ready for the next big thing, adventure-wise. Like Woody, you’ll always find a Saggiatrius on the go, wherever their physical, emotional, or spiritual journey may lead them.

Capricorn: a bug’s life

Our main character in the film, Flik, is an inventive ant who gets everything mostly wrong before finally getting it right, making him a perfect Capricorn hero in this movie. Flik always works hard, strategizes when everyone else gives up, and shows incredible grit and perseverance when facing the odds stacked against him.

Capricorns can be labelled as a builder sign, which is precisely what Flik does. He doesn’t want validation or the system to finally work for him; he builds a better system. Capricorns are the determined backbone of any team. They can see a plan through to the finish line even when others may lose the inspiration, passion, or even the vision of success.

Like Flik, a Capricorn might feel like an underdog; however, with their ambition, intelligence, and leadership, they can overcome. Your strong qualities always find a way to shine through, as they turn pressure into purpose.

Aquarius: Monsters Inc

A classic, Monsters Inc. is a childhood movie I can’t get enough of hearing or watching. It’s a movie that flips the world’s logic on its head. Instead of screams, what if laughter powered everything? Sully and Mike challenge a broken system and prove that change, empathy, and fresh ideas can revolutionize society for the better. An accurate representation of an Aquarius, one of the more rebellious and reform-driven air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius).

A classic Aquarius mindset of forward thinking, rebellious, and always with heart. Like Sulley, Aquarians have a soft spot for those who need protection, and like Mike, your loyalty and cleverness are unmatched. Aquarius is the sign of revolution, and this movie is about creating a better world through love and a little bit of chaos. People under the Aquarius sun sign are not afraid to be different; that is how they thrive.

Pisces: Bao

Bao is another Pixar animation that came out in mid-2018. It’s a short film that was one of the first to be directed by a female director and was released with Incredibles 2. It is a relatively brief but powerful film that hits us viewers straight in the feels, which is basically a Pisces in a nutshell. It’s about love, letting go, and the bittersweet beauty of growing up. A perfect emotional rollercoaster for our dreamy water sign.

Pisces are sensitive, imaginative, and emotionally intuitive. Like the mom in Bao, you love deeply, dream vividly, and sometimes struggle to release the things you’ve poured your whole heart into. You’re the poetic soul, you might say, of all the zodiacs. You see beauty in both the joy and the sorrow of growing up. But your compassion, imagination, and unconditional love are your most incredible superpowers. You remind the world that letting go can be an act of love.

Final thoughts: What is your Pixar Movie zodiac match?

Whether you’re a Pixar movie or astrology connoisseur, there’s a little something for everyone of the Zodiacs in Pixar Movies. These films aren’t just animated stories; they’re emotional blueprints full of heart and can often bring the viewer to tears.

So next time you’re looking for the perfect movie, maybe let the stars decide. Who knows? Your zodiac’s Pixar match may hit home in more ways than one.