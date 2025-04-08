Where Style Meets Sustainability: Thrift Den At UConn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Last semester, an idea was born: UConn’s very first thrift store, all student-run run of course! What sparked this step into sustainability? The support from UConn’s office of sustainability, combined with a team of students motivated to create an intersection between sustainability and style. And at this intersection, the Thrift Den was born!

Original photo by Abby Baier

beginnings

The beginnings of Thrift Den were inspired by the Swap Shop, a former consignment store located in the basement of the Family Studies Building. Inspired by various swap shops found throughout Europe, the founder of Swap Shop wanted to bring this idea to Storrs!

Successfully run for over a year, the Swap Shop closed its doors at the end of the 2023 school year because of tax and administration issues. But since a lot of inventory was left over and the room was still a perfect space for the UConn community, the Family Studies Building needed some extra care in the form of a new shop.

This new shop was brought to life last semester, when a group of inspired students met to discuss the possibility of a student-run thrift store on campus. Seeing other students struggle with affording sustainable clothes or being unsure of a loving place to bring their old clothes, these students partnered with the Office of Sustainability at UConn. Working closely together, these two entities formed their mission to bring the joys of thrifting to UConn students and faculty.

After creating their mission, the founders of Thrift Den were excited about the initiative. But would UConn students be as excited? At the involvement fair last semester, Thrift Den set up a booth to gauge student interest, and by the end of the fair, they were ecstatic about the amount of support and enthusiasm they had received (and the free clothes and a vintage Coach bag at the booth helped)!

How it works

After the success at the involvement fair, Thrift Den hard launched their mission at the beginning of this semester. Now, the founders are proud to have served 600 members in the last three months!

So how does Thrift Den work?

This semester, Thrift Den’s hours of operation are Thursdays and Fridays from 4-6 p.m. and Sundays from 2-4 p.m. During these hours, UConn students and faculty can head to the Family Studies Building basement, where Thrift Den will be waiting to be explored with various clothing items, shoes, and even decor. Once an item has been picked, the UConn student or faculty member can check out with their student ID (no money required)! Because everyone deserves the opportunity to shop for sustainable, stylish pieces at the Thrift Den, each visitor is limited to one item per week.

If you are looking to not only shop but also donate clothes, you’re in luck! The Thrift Den has received generous donations from UConn students, faculty, and alumni. To donate, just drop off your clothes in the donation box by the entrance of the shop during the Thrift Den hours. If you’re unable to drop off the clothes in person, the Thrift Den also accepts shipped donations!

new school year, new goals

Because of all its success this semester, the Thrift Den can’t wait to see what next school year will bring! The founders are hoping to do more social media collaborations with various UConn organizations as these partnerships have continued to bring more weekly visitors.

For more community engagement, the Thrift Den is looking forward to holding workshops next semester, including workshops on sewing, upcycling clothing, crocheting, and more! Although ideas right now, the Thrift Den would love to host events next school year or be a part of collaborations with sustainability initiatives beyond Storrs.

Even more ideas are being planned for next semester, and the founders are excited for what’s to come! The founders of Thrift Den include Tina Ngo, Caroline Keary, Clara Minor, Hannah Le, Suhitha Sreedhar, Lian Dunn, and Nina Wang. Jimothy the Mouse, a stuffed mouse who watches over the store and is blamed for any missing items, is also an honorary member of the initiative.

Lastly, the Thrift Den wants to thank all those who have supported them in reaching their goals and the ability to make even bigger goals for the 2025-2026 school year! From in-person interactions to social media shoutouts, the founders are so grateful for the community support they’ve received.

Final Thoughts

So next time you’re looking for a cheaper, more sustainable option, support UConn and its inspiring students and choose Thrift Den! Or maybe you can make visiting Thrift Den a weekly tradition (which is something I may or may not do myself).

Happy thrifting! And make sure to follow Thrift Den’s Instagram!