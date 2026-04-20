When Winning Isn’t Everything: Respect, Power, and Women’s Sports

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March Madness is an exciting time in any college student’s life, especially when you attend the University of Connecticut like me. Coined the Basketball Capital of the World, UConn dominates the world of college basketball with a combined 18 NCAA Division I team national championship wins between our women’s and men’s basketball teams. Several WNBA and NBA icons like Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, and Ray Allen (to name just a few) spent their college years playing for the Huskies.

It was no surprise when the men’s and women’s teams advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA March Madness tournament this season. The women were favored by many to win the national championship title, coming hot off their 2025 victory. However, the women’s team lost to the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in their Final Four match. The players, coaching staff, and fans alike were both shocked and disappointed.

What stung more than the women’s loss, in my opinion, was head coach Geno Auriemma’s initial reaction to the loss. With only a few seconds left in the game, Auriemma approached the Gamecocks’ head coach, Dawn Staley, and initiated a heated exchange. They were eventually separated and did not shake hands following the final buzzer.

While his players stayed behind to congratulate their opponents, Auriemma walked alone toward the locker room tunnel. Soon afterward, Staley was interviewed on the court and asked about the exchange. Staley described herself as a person “of integrity” and emphasized themes of sportsmanship before pivoting to celebrate her team’s success.

When interviewed off the court following the game, Auriemma defended himself, saying he had “no regrets” and shared his frustration with Staley for allegedly not shaking his hand prior to the game and with the officiating throughout the game as well. Specifically, he references a play where UConn forward Sarah Strong’s jersey was ripped. Following the game, Strong shared in an interview that she had accidentally ripped her own jersey after missing a shot.

The details of this incident are less important to me than the principle of it. Auriemma is the winningest coach in NCAA basketball history. He is used to and expected to win. Frustration and disappointment are reasonable, natural responses to such an upsetting and unexpected loss. What is unreasonable is taking those emotions out on your opponents.

Auriemma’s comments not only made a tough loss that much more upsetting, but were an embarrassing display of unsportsmanlike behavior. Auriemma temporarily stole the spotlight and made a moment when the Gamecocks deserved to be celebrated about himself. His attempt (whether malicious or not) to delegitimize South Carolina’s win was, in my opinion, a defensive and emotional reaction to losing. Reactions on social media, from UConn fans and neutral observers alike, echoed similar sentiments.

Auriemma’s behavior left a bad taste in my mouth, not only because it was inherently inappropriate, but because of the broader problem of a lack of respect for women in sports. It is undeniable that women in sports must overcome barriers and endure discrimination that men in sports do not. This includes and extends beyond college basketball. Auriemma, a women’s college basketball coach, would presumably have a deep understanding of this disheartening reality.

Significant pay gaps, underrepresentation, and even abuse persist in women’s sports. Female athletes are likely to be paid less than their male counterparts. As of November 2025, the average NBA salary is 116 times higher than the average WNBA salary. Furthermore, WNBA players take home 9% of league income, whereas NBA players take home up to 51%. These pay discrepancies persist despite viewership and in-person ticket sales increasing by nearly 30% between the 2024 and 2025 seasons alone.

Women make up a minority in coaching, with only 26% serving in roles like CEO and Chair, and Performance Director, among others. Furthermore, in general, girls are less likely to participate in sports and activities compared to boys (24% team sport gap between girls and boys). Girls as young as five years old feel they don’t belong in a sport. In fact, only 30% of parents believe playing a sport is very important for their daughter, compared with 41% of parents for their sons.

Elite female athletes are also more likely to endure online and offline abuse. One study found that female footballers are 29% more likely to face online abuse than men playing in an equivalent tournament. Just this February, a story came out of the University of Pittsburgh about six former women’s basketball players who alleged they were psychologically abused by head coach Tory Verdi. The players are suing the school and Verdi, alleging that he fostered a “hostile” team environment, retaliated against players when they expressed concerns about treatment, and once even told the team that they made him want to kill himself. They likewise allege the university was deliberately indifferent to the misconduct.

When Auriemma instigated a heated exchange with Staley and cut down her and the Gamecocks’ win, he contributed to a culture of disrespect and mistreatment that limits women’s basketball and sports at large. His decision, as an older, wealthy, white man to berate Staley, a younger, Black woman in front of thousands of viewers, was a reminder that even within women’s basketball itself, change is necessary.

Auriemma’s intentions are unclear, and my aim is not to condemn him or to allow this misjudgment to detract from his success and previous advocacy for women in sports. He has also since issued a formal apology for his behavior following the game. Perhaps he was caught up in the intensity of the moment and didn’t consider the more nuanced implications of his behavior.

It is worth noting that the UConn men’s basketball team head coach, Dan Hurley, has also displayed (and arguably more frequently) unsportsmanlike behavior, including at their recent Final Four win against Duke University. Considering why reactions to Auriemma’s misstep were perhaps more fervent than to Hurley’s is a worthy exercise.

Regardless, Auriemma’s behavior is deserving of a conversation. We are all complicit in contributing to the culture surrounding women’s sports, and so by talking about incidents like this, we can make strides towards a more equitable future for female and male athletes and those who work in sports.