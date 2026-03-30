When Fashion Acts: My Top 4 Favorite Looks From The Oscars

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love three things in this world: movies, fashion, and my mother. No one is as excited or prepares for the Oscars every year as much as I do. It’s my Super Bowl, combining my love for fashion and my love for cinema into one glorious and extravagant night. It’s a night of celebration for the arts and the impact it has on our world. I love the smaller categories, such as Best Short Film and Best Animation, that get highlighted for their extraordinary pursuits. The arts are what I breathe. The calm before the storm, the red carpet, is part of the reason why I love the Oscars and award season in general. From Dior and custom Chanel to boring black and white suits and fun, colorful textures, here are my top four favorite looks from this year’s Oscars.

1. Elle Fanning in Givenchy

Elle Fanning is allergic to looking bad on any red carpet. This year, she pulled up to the Oscars red carpet in a gorgeous white gown that looked just like a wedding dress. The white dress was covered in embroidered silver and light wisteria flower details at the top and bottom of the dress.

“Growing up, my childhood home had a wisteria trellis that bloomed in the spring,” Fanning explained in Who What Wear. “I remember thinking it was the most beautiful thing when the petals would fall and create a lilac cloud on the ground.”

The dress is dreamy and romantic, just like Fanning. The look came together with Givenchy jewelry, making Fanning the Givenchy sparkling princess, or bride, of the night.

2. Wunmi mosaku in louis vuitton

Wunmi Mosaku. I mean, that’s really all I have to say.

The Sinners star continued the old Hollywood trend on the carpet this year, but with her own twist. Mosaku models the gorgeous, sequin-emerald mermaid gown with a few pieces of David Yurman jewelry, matching the rich emerald green of the dress. My favorite part of the look doesn’t really have anything to do with the look itself, but I loved the way she opened up about dressing up in the midst of her pregnancy.

“All the maternity stuff is always so disheartening, and I feel like it’s really hard to feel like yourself when you’re pregnant,” she said to Marie Claire. “So feeling like myself is the most important thing. I did not want to feel like I was trying to hide or like pretend. I wanted to embrace my growing body and celebrate it.”

Her pregnancy does not take away from her achievements, nor her achievements take away from her pregnancy. Mosaku received her first-ever Academy nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Annie in Sinners. An award that, in my humblest opinion, should have been hers.

3. Jessie buckley in chanel

Jessie Buckley is having the year every actor or actress dreams of. Having won Best Actress in her first-ever Academy nomination for her role as Agnes Shakespeare in the new Shakespeare drama film Hamnet, and having another main role as The Bride of Frankenstein in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride!, in which she will win another Oscar for next year, mark my words. Buckley showed up to the red carpet in a light pink chiffon, a custom Chanel gown with a leather red stole wrapped around her shoulders. This particular design is an homage to a dress previously worn by Grace Kelly, who also won Best Actress.

4. Rose byrne in dior

Rose Byrne has been on an old Hollywood red carpet kick, and she had to go all out for the Academy Awards. Byrne graced the red carpet in a black, strapless dress with 3D flowers that danced around the dress. The flowers looked as if they were peeking out of the dress, taking fashion and art and combining them beautifully to form a story. The flowers are shown in a bouquet throughout the lining of the bottom of the dress; it almost looks as if the flowers are dancing. Byrne was nominated for Best Actress in her role as Linda in the dark comedy drama If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, making this her first nomination ever.

Everyone has their options and reasons as to who and what should have won anything. For example, I think Sinners should have won best picture, Sean Penn should be banned from getting any award, and Conan O’Brien isn’t that good as host. Despite these opinions, we can all agree that fashion and styling this year were gorgeous. From the women, anyway.