This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In September of this year, disaster struck. No, I wasn’t failing out of college, and they weren’t cutting my major; I was informed that I had enough credits to graduate an entire year early. For most, hearing this news would cause some form of excitement; for me, I nearly started crying in my advisor meeting. Graduation was something that seemed to be unattainable, or at the very least, far in the future. Not that I wasn’t incapable of it, just that I wasn’t ready for it. The fact that there was a possibility I’d be rapidly approaching this sort of sudden change was something I couldn’t comprehend. I wrestled with the idea of staying for another year, taking filler classes and getting some part-time job, but this wouldn’t fulfill my needs. This would just delay the inevitable. Now, as I’ve reached the middle part of my second-to-last semester of college, I find myself becoming more relaxed about the sensitive topic. Throughout this journey in self-discovery, I’ve learned some things that may be helpful to anyone else unclear how to feel about that inevitable day.

Lesson 1: It’s okay to not have everything figured out

Recently, my weeks have been filled with job postings, resumes, and interview prep. In the beginning, I avoided the “graduating-early” topic, even delaying telling the news to my close friends. Unfortunately, I did this to avoid the fact that I had no idea what my plan was. As a strictly Type A person, the thought of not having a plan keeps me up at night, especially for something as important as what happens after graduation. However, I’ve learned to grapple with this fact. The notion of an early graduation was spontaneous enough for me that I’ve started to do the daunting task of “figuring things out as I go along.” To me, this means not completely stressing out over the all-consuming task of job hunting. I reserve certain days for homework and others for “future” plans.

Lesson 2: The job search (realistically)

College has all sorts of great resources and opportunities to access during your time there. It has provided me with high-level resources that I wouldn’t have been able to use otherwise. That being said, being a recent college graduate isn’t going to set anyone up for a senior-level job. In my job search, I’m learning to be realistic. In my field, this means searching for entry-level jobs that don’t require 5+ years of experience. Usually, people tend to exaggerate their skills on their resumes or applications, but after viewing hundreds of job postings, I know what I’m capable of and what I’m not. My recent applications have reflected this.

lesson 3: Your first job likely won’t be your last

In this new age, people have freed themselves of the assumption that the job they land right after graduation will be the job they keep forever. For our parents, this was the norm, and honestly, the idyllic standard. In the new era of networking and online-focused job hunting, people are expected and even encouraged to grow out of their role at some point. Climbing the corporate ladder is a real thing that people strive for. We’ve become comfortable with the fact that most people will bounce around in their careers. Even in my own experience as a communications major, I’ve jumped around from department to department. In my opinion, it’s a great way to gain experience in various sectors, which can make you more marketable.

Lesson 4: It’s Okay to forge your own path

Born to two parents in the medical field and growing up around mostly STEM students, it’s safe to say that I’m going down a different path than my peers. As a communications major, my path may not be as strict or rigid as others, but that doesn’t make it any less important. Over the course of my two years at the University of Connecticut, I’ve experimented with many career paths. I tried many different courses and experiences on purpose to see which ones I felt most aligned with. Although this wasn’t necessarily intentional, I’ve come to understand that my diverse background has actually made me more marketable than some of my peers. We’re always reminded to think about the future and about securing a job, but prior to college, we don’t consider how this path may look different depending on your major.

Lesson 5: it may be A goodbye or it may be A see you later

The hardest part of navigating an early graduation for me has undoubtedly been the striking reality of having to say goodbye. The realization that I’ll have to say goodbye to campus, to my organizations, to the housing that watched me grow, to basketball season, to the devoted relationships this university has given me, and the life I’ve lived for years, is something almost unbearable. In my experience grappling with this, I’ve recognized an unstated fact. For some, college is merely an extension of the dread of high school that they long to escape. For others, college is a formative and confusing time filled with stress, love, maturation, and self-discovery. Although I feel for those who won’t reflect on their time in college fondly, I’m confident that I will. I’m slowly grappling with these new developments because I know that, for me, when I walk across the stage this May, it will be a “see you later.” Not a broken promise, but a remembered oath.

When I first arrived in Storrs as a teary-eyed, out-of-state student, completely alone, I was terrified of how I’d look walking on that stage in May 2028. Now, as a senior, I’m forever grateful for the shared experiences, lifelong friendships, study-abroad memories, and even the stress that UConn has brought me. I can say with certainty that I’ve fulfilled my entire “dream” of what the college experience would entail.