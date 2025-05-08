What You Need To Know About The New England Serial Killer Rumors

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

As rumors of a serial killer in New England begin to swirl, many people online have expressed their concern. As a college student in Connecticut, the possibility of a serial killer is definitely frightening, given that the victims have all been found in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. My FYP has been filled with videos analyzing possible connections between the murders and speculating about what the police could be hiding.

Given the lack of information that detectives are releasing, it is only natural that people begin to create stories about what they think is happening. Many online videos seem to be pretty convincing, especially because of how abnormal the discovery of all these bodies is. Below, I will break down all of the things you should know about the rumors and discuss what you should (and shouldn’t) be worried about.

What We Know

Within the span of the last two months, a total of 10 sets of remains have been found across Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. There does not appear to be any connections between the victims, aside from the fact that all the bodies were found in these two states. Many of the bodies are unidentified, and they are all in varying stages of decay. This large lack of information about the victims comes from the fact that the investigation is still ongoing, and it seems that police have struggled to establish a cause of death for many of the bodies. The remains of one of the alleged victims were found in a suitcase on March 19, but a man was arrested in connection with this murder. This has somewhat dispelled rumors about a possible serial killer, but speculation has continued.

Online Speculation

As mentioned, many people have flocked to social media to document their own beliefs about how these murders may be connected and what the police could be hiding. People on platforms such as TikTok and Facebook are consistently speculating about these cases, gaining lots of traction. The Facebook group, “New England Sk” (Sk=Serial Killer), is dedicated to discussing updates about the cases, and currently has about 27K followers. Meanwhile, other users on TikTok have posted videos about the rumors, one video getting over 3 million likes and even being used in mainstream news stories.

While many of these videos are simply spreading the information released by police departments, others are creating mass hysteria and scaring residents of New England. Since this can interfere with their investigations, police have urged citizens to stop posting this content and stop their speculation about the possibility of a serial killer.

What Law Enforcement is Saying

While speculation about a serial killer continues to circulate online, police departments across New England have released statements denying the rumors. Currently, they don’t believe that these murders are related and have warned against posting videos about these cases on social media. As they are still investigating the victims and the crime scenes, they are most likely unable to give a conclusive answer to the question of whether there is a serial killer right now.

Several detectives in different jurisdictions have spoken to news sources about the harms of speculating online, both for police investigations and for the families of the victims. Still, many concerned citizens have drawn parallels between the police response in these cases and that of the Gilgo Beach serial killings investigated in the early 2010s, prompting fear that the police’s silence is due to them withholding information.

Stay Alert

Whether these cases are the work of a serial killer or not, they bring attention to another important issue to address. There are many small things that college girls (and really everyone) can do to make sure they are staying safe.

For starters, avoid hiking or walking around alone, especially at night. If you are walking alone, make sure not to wear headphones, and if you feel uneasy about a situation, start talking on the phone with someone. Also, consider buying a pepper spray keychain or a Swiss Army knife for less than $25.

Sharing your location with a friend or parent is an added security feature and could become very helpful in an emergency. Be aware of your circumstances, trust your gut if something doesn’t feel right, and switch directions if you are approaching something that seems sketchy. Ultimately, using common sense and just staying alert can make all the difference.

Final Thoughts

It seems very possible that these murders could be the work of a serial killer in the New England area, but this doesn’t mean that you need to panic. While posting a video on social media about these rumors may seem innocent enough, it can lead to the spread of misinformation, doing more harm than good. It is so important that people don’t freak out about this because it can really get in the way of law enforcement’s ability to solve these murders. While you have every right to be scared, try not to panic, talk to a trusted friend about your fears, and just remember (especially when alone) to stay rational and alert.