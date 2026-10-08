What & Where: 8 Watches To Ease Into Spooky Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding a good and accessible movie is becoming more and more difficult. Having to search through multiple platforms, only to be met with “Would you like to upgrade your subscription?” is time-consuming. It’s aggravating. It’s simply not fun.

So, let’s make it fun again!

Everything listed below is free to view (with ads) via YouTube or Tubi, and is categorized so you can find what you want to watch, when you want to watch it.

These are some of my personal favorites. There’s a little romance and a little magic, with some mystery, ghosts, and childhood nostalgia sprinkled in. There’s something for everyone!

1. Beastly

Rating: PG-13 | Tubi & YouTube

A modern-day retelling of the classic Beauty and the Beast, Beastly focuses on what happens when a popular, narcissistic young man is cursed and cast out from New York City high society, and falls in love with the girl he’s meant to protect.

When I want something simple, sweet, and heartwarming (with a genuine redemption arc), I watch this. It’s cute, a little cringe, but definitely worth it. Perfect for a rainy fall night, so curl up and enjoy!

2. Beautiful Creatures

Rating: PG-13 | Tubi & YouTube

An adaptation of the first book in the Caster Chronicles series, this movie focuses on a high schooler who falls in love with a girl from a mysterious (and magical) family.

The Southern small-town vibe is fun, and the way the film utilizes bright nature and dark indoor scenes provides a really contrasting and eerie appeal.

3. Sleepy Hollow

Rating: R | Tubi & YouTube

A Gothic horror film, Sleepy Hollow is a retelling of the iconic tale of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman.

For something a bit darker, I recommend this. The color palette for the film is fairly desaturated (in true Tim Burton fashion), which gives it a nice eerie ambiance. Starring Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci, this movie does a phenomenal job of telling the terrifying legend, with entertaining subplots to supplement the main story.

4. The Addams Family

Rating: pg-13 | Tubi & YouTube

A twisted tale about the bonds of family, and how through thick, thin, and some light torture, the Addams family always sticks together.

This movie has such ironic and comedic undertones that you connect with each member of the family, despite their oddities. While Christina Ricci plays the brooding Wednesday Addams beautifully in this film, I have to say, Christopher Lloyd’s stellar performance as Uncle Fester is my absolute favorite. And how can you not love Morticia and Gomez’s iconic relationship?

5. Labyrinth

Rating: pg | Tubi & YouTube

What do you say when your sibling is annoying you? If your answer is “I wish the Goblin King would kidnap you right now” then this is the movie for you!

From the minds of Jim Henson (The Muppets) and Terry Jones, this movie is like if Dark Crystal had a love child with The NeverEnding Story. The animatronics and puppets featured are grungy yet whimsical, and from the production side, were some of the most complex props to work with. It’s fantastical and visually astounding.

6. The Secret of Moonacre

Rating: PG | Tubi

When Maria’s father passes away, she’s entrusted to the guardianship of her uncle. In his magical estate, she navigates her way through generations-old secrets and uncovers her true self.

If you’re looking for a chimerical but wholesome story, I highly recommend this movie. There is an intriguing subplot that focuses on the characters played by Ioan Gruffudd, Natascha McElhone, and the phenomenal Tim Curry, which allows a wider audience to connect with the storyline. Prepare to be whisked away to the dreamlike world of Moonacre Manor!

7. Nanny McPhee

Rating: pg | Tubi & YouTube

When the widowed father of seven young children reaches his breaking point, he hires a mysterious woman as the new nanny. What happens when havoc and mischief get properly managed? If you know, you know.

This is a classic movie with amazing actors like Colin Firth, Emma Thompson (who actually wrote the screenplay), and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. It’s funny, it’s heartwarming, and it’s perfect for a chilly fall day.

8. Scooby-Doo: The Movie

Rating: pg | Tubi & YouTube

Two years after the Mystery Incorporated gang split up, they reconnect on “Spooky Island,” the tropical-horror dreamland. But when things start to go awry, they band back together to uncover the truth. Is there a curse?

Scooby-Doo is such a lovable live-action rendition of the classic cartoon. Seeing the characters come to life on screen, and so canonically, is a blast! Definitely a perfect watch for a get-together as Halloween nears.

No more “Would you like to upgrade your subscription?” messages. No more scrolling three apps just to find something entertaining. Eight movies, ready for whenever the mood strikes: whether it be a cozy solo night, or a group watch-party with snacks and blankets. So pop that popcorn, dim the lights, and happy watching!