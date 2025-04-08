What Ukrainian Dance Means To Us

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Ukrainian dance is more than movement; it’s a memory. It’s culture. For Ukrainian Americans, it’s often one of the first ways we connect with our heritage — not through textbooks or history lessons, but through music, costume, and the feeling of dancing side by side. It teaches us pride. It teaches us discipline. And more than anything, it keeps our community moving (literally and figuratively) through whatever challenges we face.

In the United States, Ukrainian dance has become much more than a cultural pastime. For many in the diaspora, it’s a lifeline. Following waves of immigration, Ukrainians in North America found themselves rebuilding lives far from home. In church halls, community centers, and summer camps, Ukrainian dance became a way to preserve identity, language, and connection.

For me, Ukrainian dance has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I grew up dancing with Zolotyj Promin Ukrainian Dance Ensemble in Hartford, Connecticut, spent summers at Roma Pryma Bohachevsky’s camps and workshops, and eventually became a member of Syzokryli. Now, I also teach Ukrainian dance — both with Zolotyj Promin and at camps and schools around Connecticut and New York. These experiences have shaped not just how I dance, but how I connect with my culture and community. I’ve always wanted to write something about what Ukrainian dance means to people like me — people who grew up with it in the U.S. — and I’m so grateful to finally share that through Her Campus.

So much of what exists today is thanks to Roma Pryma Bohachevsky, a classically trained ballerina and choreographer whose influence can still be felt in almost every Ukrainian dance ensemble in the U.S. She began holding summer workshops in Glen Spey, New York, in the 1970s, which eventually found its permanent home at Soyuzivka Heritage Center in Kerhonkson, New York. These camps became places where young dancers formed lifelong friendships, deepened their connection to Ukrainian culture, and found role models in dancers who came before them.

In 1978, Roma founded the Syzokryli Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, made up of her most advanced students. The group is known for performing Roma’s most expressive and technically stunning Ukrainian dances. Her legacy lives on through the Roma Pryma Bohachevsky Ukrainian Dance Foundation, now led by her daughter, Ania Bohachevsky Lonkevych, and through the generations of dancers who continue to teach and inspire others.

Members of Syzokryli Ukrainian Dance Ensemble during their Welcome Dance or “Pryvit”

One of Roma’s most dedicated students, Orlando Pagan, brought her teachings to Hartford, Connecticut, where he became the choreographer for Zolotyj Promin, a dance ensemble founded in 1994 by Ukrainian-American parents who wanted to pass down their culture to their children. Since joining the group, Orlando has helped shape it into a vibrant ensemble grounded in the techniques and values passed on from Roma.

Ukrainian dance is more than choreography, technique, or costume. It means something different to everyone who does it. For some, it’s about heritage. For others, it’s about joy. For many, especially in recent years, it has become a form of solidarity — a way to feel close to Ukraine even from far away.

Members of Zolotyj Promin Ukrainian Dance Ensemble during “Hopak”

So I asked dancers from across the United States one simple question:

What does Ukrainian dance mean to you?

“For me, Ukrainian dance is a place where I can explore and celebrate my heritage. Ukrainian dance has helped me connect on a deeper level with many of my friends through our shared love for dance and our culture.” — Luba Ferencevych, a junior in high school from New Jersey (Roma Pryma Bohachevsky School of Ukrainian Dance, Syzokryli Ukrainian Dance Ensemble)

“Ukrainian dance means a lot to me because it connects me to my culture, my family, and my community. It’s how I express pride in being Ukrainian and share that pride with others. It’s also a way to keep our traditions alive, especially during difficult times for Ukraine. It brings people together and reminds me of where I come from. Since going away to school, it’s been harder to stay involved, but I help teach in Rochester when I can and try to drive back to NYC as often as possible to make rehearsals for big shows.” — Danylo Shpyrka, second-year student at Rochester Institute of Technology (Roma Pryma Bohachevsky School of Ukrainian Dance, Syzokryli Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, Kalyna Ukrainian Dance Ensemble)

Vogue Magazine’s photoshoot of the women of Syzokryli Ukrainian Dance Ensemble

“Ukrainian dance means the world to me. It’s my favorite hobby because it incorporates elements of my culture and allows me to do something I love with people I love. Whenever I Ukrainian dance, I do it for my family and friends, but most importantly, I do it for Ukraine!” — Melania Korenovsky, a first-year student at Sacred Heart University (Zolotyj Promin Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, Syzokryli Ukrainian Dance Ensemble)

“Ukrainian dance means so much to me that it’s hard to put into words. If I had to describe it, I’d say it’s an honor and a privilege because of what it makes of me. Through dance, I get to share my culture, history, and traditions with those unfamiliar with Ukraine, and it allows me to connect to my roots. Every step I take on stage tells a story of Ukraine and helps keep its spirit alive. Ukrainian dance isn’t just a performance to me; it’s a way to celebrate who I am as a person and what brings my culture together.” — Nazar Kadykalo, a third-year student at the University of New Haven (Barvinok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, Suzirya Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, Yunist Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, Syzokryli Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, Zolotyj Promin Ukrainian Dance Ensemble)

“Ukrainian dance was a way for me to connect to my culture for 10 years. At first, I wasn’t a fan, and when my mom put me in, I didn’t want to do it. Over time, I began to fall in love with it. From elementary school to middle school, it was something fun I did on Saturday afternoons with my friends. I remember the first time I put on a vinok (headpiece) — I thought I was the prettiest girl in the world. As I got into high school, I took it more seriously because my teachers saw my potential. I went from dancing once a week in my hometown to traveling to the city every week. It was hard and intimidating at first, but I knew I’d be okay because every time I went out on stage with a vyshyvanka and a vinok, I felt so proud to be part of something. The stage connected me to my roots and ancestors here in the U.S., even though Ukraine is on the other side of the world. I’d go out on that stage and feel an amazing rush of adrenaline. Not only is it something I worked for, but it also meant so much for my family to see me be part of my culture. Ukrainian dance gave me an outlet to be Ukrainian, even though I was born in the U.S. Despite all the hardships, Ukrainian dance is a sport I pride myself on. Even though I’m focusing on school now and have knee issues for life, I miss it every day, and it truly means the world to me.” — Ariana Ostafiychuk, a second-year student at Stony Brook University (Horlytsia Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, Yunist Ukrainian Dance Ensemble)

“For me, Ukrainian dance is more than just expression — it’s like becoming one with something unspoken, some unphysical philosophy or spiritual idea that allows me to express what words simply can’t. It’s a channel to something greater than ourselves, something that helps us connect with our bodies, our emotions, and even the divine on a deeper level. It also creates this sacred space — especially with family — where we’re tied together like the strings of a guitar, each of us playing our part, strumming in harmony to create our own melody. That unity, that shared rhythm, is what makes it so meaningful. And honestly, it’s a beautiful thing to witness when it all comes together. That’s the kind of artistry I want to keep alive, not just for myself, but for generations to come. When you look at how it’s been preserved through time, statistically and culturally, it’s just incredible. The fact that it’s held such significance for so long shows how deeply it touches people’s hearts — and that’s something truly special.” — Caroline Kaytan, a sophomore in high school from New Jersey (Barvinok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, Syzokryli Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, Yunist Ukrainian Dance Ensemble)

In conclusion, I’d like to share a quote from Roma Pryma Bohachevsky that resonates deeply with me:

All my life, I loved my dancing […] I love dance because you have to love what you do, and it’s very important that you love what you do […] Continue to do your dancing, to share with other people your enthusiasm […] And when I am not going to be here, you carry on our beautiful tradition of Ukrainian dance. And really—I am so proud of you.

Roma’s words remind us that Ukrainian dance is a gift passed down through generations. It’s a celebration of heritage and a vital form of cultural survival. Whether you are a seasoned soloist or someone who’s only witnessed the vibrant Hopak at a festival, there is a place for you in this living, breathing tradition.

