What Jellycat You Are Based On Your Aesthetic

If you have never heard of a Jellycat before, you are missing out! Jellycats are adorable stuffed creatures that come in an array of shapes and sizes. These unique toys are not limited to stuffed animals as the toys come in the form of foods, plants, etc. Jellycat originated in London, where they are designed and made to be high quality and soft. You can find Jellycats in person at suppliers or online. True Jellycat fans will know the Jellycat Diner, where employees pretend to cook the stuffed food for a memorable experience! As a Jellycat connoisseur, I would love to match you with a Jellycat based on your aesthetic. Although people have so many aesthetics, I will be talking about boho, clean girl, coquette, goth, and sporty!

Boho

“Boho style is a free-spirited aesthetic that mixes different cultures and artistic expressions into an eclectic style with an emphasis on organic elements and nature.” If you resonate with this definition of the Boho aesthetic, the Amuseables Sun Jellycat is perfect for you! This little guy is quite literally a ray of sunshine and a warm reminder of sunny days. When I think of a Bohemian style, I think of Earth during the summer, a day at the beach, or a hike through the forest. Boho decor has natural lighting and plants. For outfits, Free People is the epitome of the Bohemian style. The clothing brand Free People encapsulates the positive energy of the Boho aesthetic through flowy silhouettes and bright colors. The Amuesables Sun Jellycat will not fail to make you smile.

coquette

Vogue describes the root of the coquette aesthetic to be from “the definition of the French word ‘coquette’, which is defined by Merriam Webster as ‘woman who endeavors without sincere affection to gain the attention and admiration of me.’” Coquette is girly and feminine, including colors such as pink and white. Coquette icons include Marie Antoinette and Lil Bo Peep. The aesthetic came to the surface in 2020 with trends such as ballet flats and bows. All things floral and spring remind me of coquette. Bashful Bunny is a good pair for my Coquette fans, not to be confused with Coquette Cutie Bunny, which is also a cute option. This bunny comes in beige, cream, silver, and blush. I have also seen Bashful Bunny with floral ears that you could DIY or buy.

Goth

The goth aesthetic is characterized by dark colors and dark concepts such as death and punk music. Television shows such as Wednesday also promoted the rise of black clothing and gothic aesthetic. Tara Yummy, although not goth has a Y2K grunge aesthetic that matches the Skelebat Jellycat. This cute hybrid between a bat and a skeleton is adorable and also a good gift for Halloween.

Clean girl

“The term clean girl aesthetic refers to a beauty, fashion, and lifestyle trend based around a look that’s intended to appear elegantly casual but also minimalist and effortless.” The clean girl aesthetic is self-explanatory, meaning that everything in this person’s life is clean and minimal. A person with this aesthetic eats healthy, wears neutral colors, and is interested in beauty and self-care. For makeup, a clean girl wears the no-makeup-makeup look that is effortlessly gorgeous. Bartholomew Bear is perfect for the clean girl especially when he’s wrapped in a robe. A classic teddy bear is suitable for a classy girl like you.

Sporty

A sporty aesthetic is for my athletic people. Luckily for all my sports fans, there are many sports-themed Jellycats to choose from such as basketball, soccer, football, baseball, etc. These Jellycats are a great gift for any sports fans in your life or anyone who does not have an athletic aesthetic but an athletic lifestyle! I know people who have gifted a sports ball Jellycat to their boyfriends, coaches, or friends.

you

Just like your personal aesthetic, your Jellycat should feel like you! Whether it’s the cozy softness of a Bashful Bunny, the smiley Amuseable Sun, or the gothic Skelebat, you are bound to find a Jellycat that reflects what makes you unique. Self-expression can be in the form of a comforting toy. So, embrace your inner aesthetic with a Jellycat!