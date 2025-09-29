What Is The Best ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Track?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“KPop Demon Hunters” has taken the world by storm with the blend of friendship, romance, and most importantly, an amazing soundtrack! For those who do not know what this film is about, KPop Demon Hunters illustrates the story of a fictional K-pop group, HUNTR/X, sang by EJAE, AUDREY NUNA and REI AMI, who live a double life as demon hunters. While they strive to maintain a connection with fans, they also must work to seal the Honmoon, a barrier that protects the human world from demons. Their mission becomes increasingly difficult with the rise of the Saja Boys, a rival demon K-pop group who seek to break the barrier for their own gain, who is sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, and samUIL Lee.

Out of the seven songs sung by HUNTR/X and Saja Boys members, here is my personal ranking:

“How It’s Done” by HUNTR/X Sony Pictures Animation The opening song, “How It’s Done,” starts off the film strongly. As a fan of AUDREY NUNA and REI AMI before the film was released, I was extremely happy to hear their voices throughout the film. The upbeat and encouraging tone of this song gets you in a “get ready” mood, prepared to face challenges that you may not want to encounter. Additionally, I enjoyed Rumi, or EJAE’s, powerful voice within this track, promoting an extra level of confidence, I believe we could all carry within us. That said, while the energy is infectious, it does not move me emotionally as much as the tracks that follow, landing at number seven on my list. “Takedown” by HUNTR/X Republic Records From the confident opener, next we have “Takedown”. What stood out to me was the emotions that Rumi faced while writing the song, which is translated through the lyrics. Her struggle with self-acceptance while also feeling the pressure of protecting innocent people only made me appreciate this song even more. It also made a bigger statement through high-energy raps from Zoey and Mira, as well as confidence in their tone, uplifting me and everyone else who enjoys this song. Though it left a stronger impact on me than “How It’s Done”, the next song swayed me even more. “What It Sounds Like” by HUNTR/X Sony Pictures Animation Coming in at number five, “What It Sounds Like” perfectly captures the importance of sticking together and acceptance of who we are. This song is a perfect ending to the movie, embodying the feeling of being yourself without shame. Even through many hardships, HUNTR/X has faced, they ultimately chose to embrace their differences and love one another. I believe this message made me connect to this song much more than the last two, securing its place at number five. “Soda Pop” by Saja Boys Sony Pictures Animation Breaking away from HUNTR/X’s message-driven tracks, “Soda Pop” brings a summery-pop energy that I believe is just what this summer needed! The lyrics are super catchy, and I find myself singing the chorus all the time. The choreography is also super addictive, especially in the chorus with its little shoulder dance, which is so simple, yet so fun. This fit the style of music that this summer needed, and I will continue to listen to it year-round, no matter the season! “Golden” by HUNTR/X Sony Pictures Animation Though the carefree and peppy “Soda Pop” is addictive, “Golden” is a song that will leave you feeling on top of the world after each listen. The gradual buildup of this song is what attracted me the most, making me connect with it extremely. HUNTR/X does an amazing job at spreading positive messages within their songs, and this song does exactly that, and much more! The vocal range of these artists amazes me, and I have the utmost adoration for their talent. “Your Idol” by Saja Boys Sony Pictures Animation Unlike “Golden” and its pure intentions, this song does exactly as it intends, pulls me in, and makes me addicted. Though the Saja Boys were trying to rid the Honmoon, this song makes me completely forget their bad intentions. Their voices entirely hooked me, making it impossible not to enjoy every second despite their villainous roles. Still, this song did not stay with me like my number one pick. “Free” by Rumi (EJAE) and Jinu (Andrew Choi) Sony Pictures Animation No other track captured my emotions as much as “Free”, a moving duet between Rumi and Jinu. I am a sucker for romance, and their voices complement each other so beautifully that I just cannot help but fall for this song. Rumi’s high notes truly encompassed the vulnerability she had demonstrated to Jinu, and it only makes me love the song even more. This song has been on repeat ever since, and I will not get tired of it anytime soon.

THE SOUNDTRACK OVERALL

From high-energy sing-alongs to passionate duets, this global sensation has everything. The versatility between each song provides something enjoyable for everyone! Though each track is different, they are all extremely addictive and catchy. Whether you are a fan of K-pop in general or not, this soundtrack seems to catch everybody’s hearts.