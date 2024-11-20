What ‘Harry Potter’ House You’re In Based On Your Favorite UConn Flex Pass Meal

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

UConn is notorious for its hit-or-miss flex passes. From the missed One Plate chicken tenders to the new mac and cheese flex passes, UConn continues to surprise us each year. As we all start to shift away from Halloween and start embracing all things holiday, I am sure many of us are in the middle of our Harry Potter rewatches, or about to start. So to get us in the Harry Potter mood in the middle of a busy semester, I present to you what Harry Potter house you’re in based on your favorite flex pass meal.

1. Hufflepuff: Mac and Cheese

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

If you’re like me and have always loved Bookworms white cheddar mac and cheese, you must have been excited to see this as a new flex pass option. Mac and cheese screams cozy, warm, and welcoming. It’s the perfect flex pass to get when you need a break and a sense of comfort while you chit-chat with your friends. You’re always a kind face people love seeing on campus and will never hesitate to make a new friend. Welcome to Hufflepuff!

2. Gryffindor: Union Pizza

A classic. A fan favorite. A timeless choice that everyone loves. Union Pizza. What more can be said about this flex pass? It’s easy, reliable, and always there when you need it. If this is your favorite flex pass, you must be a social butterfly ready to put in the work when you need it. You likely take one for the team and don’t hesitate to answer questions in class so your group mates don’t need to. You’re definitely the main character, welcome to Gryffindor!

3. Ravenclaw: Breakfast bagel

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Whether it’s an egg and cheese, bacon egg and cheese, or sausage on an English muffin, there’s only one type of student who enjoys these flex passes the most. If you are one of them, you are typically up and at ‘em early in the morning. You have your study routine down perfectly and there is nothing that can get in your way. On your way to Homer Babbidge Library or class, you’re stopping by one of the cafes to get yourself one of these bad boys to set up a productive day. Hi Ravenclaws, you already knew I was talking about you!

4. Slytherin: Earth, Wok & Fire Bowls

General Tso bowls, Lo Mein bowls, and even the veggie fried rice bowls are all killer. But when you step foot into this line you know exactly what you want. These bowls are the perfect pick for someone tired of all the other flex passes. You’ve guessed it, you’re a Slytherin! Extra points for resourcefulness, ambition, and cunning for those who get a General Tso bowl and a Lo Mein bowl just to put the chicken into the Lo Mein for an extra yummy meal.

5. deferred: Cold turkey/ham and cheese SANDWICH

Christin Urso / Spoon

With all the other options available it is hard to believe that people go for the cold, sad, sandwiches. It’s a bold decision but one I could never make. If you’re someone whose favorite flex pass is either the turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, I hate to break it to you, but you have been deferred from Hogwarts and most definitely became a death eater.

What house did you end up in? Is it what you expected? As per the flex pass sorting hat, turns out I’m a Slytherin. Hopefully, as the semester starts to come to an end and finals approach you’ve all been able to ration your flex passes well, but don’t forget and let them go to waste!

