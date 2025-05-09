What Happened to Fun Fashion? Here’s 5 Early 2000s Fashion Trends I Think Should Come Back

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Ah, the early 2000s. What a time! The Superman-themed teen drama Smallville premiered in 2001, Kelly Clarkson became the first American Idol in 2002, and yours truly was born in 2003. A lot happened at the beginning of the new century, and one thing that stood out during that time was the fashion. I’m talking platform flip flops, rimless sunglasses, and the thinnest eyebrows you’ve ever seen. Because I’m a child of the early 2000s, I wasn’t able to partake in the fun fashion. Instead, I’m relegated to looking back on memories of older relatives and pictures of what life was like back then. I have very vague and blurry memories of what the 2000s were like, but I remember being intrigued with the fashion. Now, as I’m older, I catch myself consuming a lot of 2000s media, and I can’t help but stare at the fashion and wonder what happened. Why did we stop wearing jeans under dresses? Why is everything now so plain? When did we get so boring? I obviously don’t know the real answer to these questions, but I’ll try my best to remedy the situation with these five Y2K fashion trends that I can’t help but love every time I see them on my screen.

1) Fun hairstyles

We listen and we don’t judge: I’m honestly tired of seeing slick-backed hair everywhere. Don’t get me wrong, it’s great for hair washing day (we’ve all had that fifth-day hair, don’t come for me) or even for the beach, but I’ve grown so bored of seeing it all the time. I don’t mind a sleek look, especially if someone is wearing a strapless top or dress, that way we can appreciate the neckline, but it can get so repetitive. Let’s get some texture and height into our hair, come on now! Clips and bandanas are such cute accessories that I fear are underutilized in the 2020s. Who needs the “clean girl” aesthetic? Show me that you took half an hour to crimp your hair, and that you’re proud of it!

2) Subtle, yet colorful eye makeup

I’ll admit that I have zero makeup skills — the most you’ll get from me is the occasional mascara and lip gloss. Other than that, I lack the skill and patience it takes to do the most basic of makeup looks. If I could do it, however, I would attempt colorful eyeliner. I just think it adds a subtle touch to a look without being too obvious. I’m not one to wear a lot of bright colors (my favorite color is black), but I do like accessorizing, and I think subtle but colorful eye makeup is a great accessory. I had blue eyeliner on my waterline for prom my senior year of high school, and it was so subtle but really tied everything all together. I really don’t understand the whole “clean girl” aesthetic and why we’re trying to look so low effort, when appearing low effort actually takes a decent amount of effort. Wear blue eyeliner and colorful mascara! Show that you took a long time to get ready, and own it!

Obsessed with Beyoncé’s blue eyeliner and gorgeous eyelashes.

3) Ed Hardy

I had one of these back in the day, and while I now avoid bright colors and designs like the plague, I miss the campiness of an Ed Hardy tee. Skulls, dragons, tigers, you name it, and Ed Hardy had it on a shirt. I love that Ed Hardy took his tattooing background and put the designs on shirts. Some people are afraid of tattoos or simply don’t want them, but love the look of Japanese and American tattoos, and luckily for us, Ed Hardy brought his artwork to clothing, and a happy medium was born. I personally love how campy yet well thought out the designs are — there’s symmetry, the designs are intentional, and the coloring makes sense for the design. I don’t always wear shirts with designs on them because I find it hard to find shirts that have designs I actually like and am not embarrassed of, and Ed Hardy seems to be the brand for me.

Why the hell is Fergie wearing socks with heels? No clue! But I love her shirt.

4) Mid- and Low-Rise jeans

No, not so low-rise that someone could accidentally flash another person, but low enough where a little bit of the midriff was showing. As someone who is slowly moving away from extremely high-waisted jeans, I’m beginning to venture into the world of mid and low-rise jeans. And honestly, it’s been a game changer. In the summer, I tend to wear a lot of oversized tees with biker shorts, and I’ll wear jeans if I have to, but the high-waisted just isn’t comfortable in the summer heat and humidity. But my mid-rise jeans? They’re perfection. They look good with tube tops, (most) tees, and even some blouses! I can be comfortable while still looking presentable, and they’re really not that crazy of an adjustment from the jeans I already own.

Honestly, for the 2000s, these are a pretty good length!

5) Body glitter

Do I personally hate glitter? Yes, the thought of it makes my skin crawl. Do I love a little bit of body glitter/shimmer to complete a look? Also yes. I think body glitter would spice up a going-out look so well! Picture this: it’s a Friday night, you’re ready to go to the bar. Your hair looks perfect, your outfit is giving, and the vibes are perfect. What’s left to do? Body glitter! Imagine how much of a slay your pictures will come out if your body is sparkling from the flash of a camera.

Britney, you’ll always be iconic.

Passion for Fashion

Look, I won’t be the fashion police and tell you what you should and should not wear. I’d be a hypocrite if I did that, considering I primarily live in leggings and crewneck sweatshirts, and usually round off my outfits with a pair of Birkenstocks. I remember being a child and wanting to dress like a Bratz doll so badly as an adult, and I fear I’ve let down the younger version of myself. It’s not that there’s anything wrong with how I dress now (unless you ask some of my relatives, they might say otherwise), but I feel myself wanting more. In a time where we’re all about individuality, we all surely dress the same. Maybe it’s nostalgia, or maybe it’s my frontal lobe developing, but I think I want to try something new when it comes to my look!