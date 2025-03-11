What Chappell Roan “Midwest Princess” Song Are You Based On Your Fav UConn Study Spot? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite things to do is listen to music. Whether I’m wearing headphones in the library, AirPods in the gym, or wired earbuds when all else fails, I’ll always find a way to lose myself in a song. I consistently find pop singer Chappell Roan at the top of my Spotify statistics. Roan was my #1 artist last year, and her song “Casual” was my top song with 148 streams.

One great way to incorporate music into your life is to listen while doing homework, and there’s no better choice of an artist than Chappell Roan. Her album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” was released on September 22nd, 2023, and that is a perfect place to start. With an amazing range of song types and a brilliant variety of messages, you absolutely cannot go wrong.

The unique tracks are filled with emotions and vibes that perfectly sync up with different study spots on campus in Storrs, CT. So, in honor of her new song “The Giver” being released on March 13, here is the perfect “Midwest Princess” song to suit your favorite study location.

Track 1 Femininomenon – Recreation Center – Keep those endorphins going!

Honestly, I have never done my work at the rec, but there are a few tables by the entrance where I’ve seen people typing away on their laptops. If you love the gym, you will love Femininomenon. The song is bubbly and exciting, and the beat is so much fun. The way the music builds and erupts in the chorus mirrors the feeling of working out and hitting your new personal record. If you’re looking for something new and exciting, hit up the rec for a study sesh after your workout.

Track 2 Red Wine SUpernova – Student Union – The “SU” stands for Student Union :)

One of my favorite places to get homework done is the Student Union. There are plenty of spots to work, from the lovely study room with a fireplace to the tables near places like Earth Wok and Fire and the Union Marketplace so you can grab a bite to eat. So, as Roan says, “Slow down, sit down, it’s new!” This song is a little chaotic but such a blast, just like the Student Union. What’s not to love?

Track 3 After Midnight – Empty Classrooms – Cause’ that’s the only time you’ll find one!

I’ve hung out with friends, watched movies and presidential debates, and got work done in the empty classrooms in McHugh. Studying in an empty classroom with friends at night is always a good time with a great vibe, just like After Midnight. So, grab some snacks and head to an empty classroom after hours. As Roan sings, “Everything good happens after midnight!”

Track 4 Coffee – Cafes – Well, duh.

This one is pretty on-brand! Coffee is a soft, pretty song, that is easy to study with. It perfectly fits the atmosphere of your classic cafe. You can grab coffee all over campus! Starbucks, The Beanery, CrossRoads, and Bookworms are cute places to get some work done and down your daily dose of caffeine. My personal favorite is Bookworms, located in the Homer Babbidge Library. So, you can go from listening to Coffee to tuning in to…

Track 5 Casual – Homer Babbidge Library – Basic for a reason!

Casual is one of Roan’s most iconic and popular songs. The music video that accompanies it is cinematic and packed full of metaphors intertwined with stunning imagery that tells a beautifully tragic story. Homer Babbidge is my personal favorite study spot because it is a classic, similar to Casual. Roan’s vocals in Casual have varying levels of intensity that change throughout the song, similar to the range of volume levels in the library, from the bustling first floor to the nearly silent fourth floor. No matter the mood you’re in, you’ll always find a part of Homer Babbidge or a section of Casual that suits your current vibe.

Track 6 Super Graphic Ultra-Modern Girl – Dining Halls – A lot of words, a lot of people.

If you catch me studying in a dining hall, you already know I’m probably in a rush. Dining halls are loud, busy, and not your typical aesthetic study atmosphere. Super Graphic Ultra-Modern Girl is unique from the other songs in Roan’s album. It has an iconic intro where Chappell speaks to and captivates the audience, then leads into an eccentric, groovy chorus. This song is fast-paced and will help you work faster while perfectly encapsulating the energy of grabbing a quick meal and finally finishing up that dreaded essay to go out for an epic night with friends.

Track 7 HOT TO GO! – During a Sports Game – Because they will be playing this!

At almost every sporting event I’ve attended at the University of Connecticut, they play HOT TO GO! So, when you can’t say no to plans and don’t want to miss the big game but need to finish up those math problems, you’ll have the pleasure of listening to this song 10 times. HOT TO GO! is one of Roan’s most popular songs for a reason; it’s fast-paced and gets a crowd dancing. So, take it all in, but if you miss a lyric, I’m sure you’ll hear it again.

Track 8 My Kink is Karma – Hallways – To see the opps go to class while you stay unbothered.

I love this song so much and have had it on repeat recently. My Kink is Karma has a similar energy to Super Graphic Ultra-Modern Girl, which I am also obsessed with. When I’m short on time I’m always grateful to have the benches in the hallways to study, and I have a great time blasting My Kink is Karma while organizing my brain and planning out my schedule in between lectures. Those lovely benches are always there when you need them and never get old, just like this song.

Track 9 Picture You – Your Dorm – For when you’re lost in your thoughts!

Oh, Picture You. How I adore this song. Roan’s voice is especially amazing in this one. This song is chill but passionate and really captures the feeling of being alone and simply wondering. It’s perfect for when you’re relaxing in your dorm while finishing a reading before bed! So, grab your book, put your fairy lights on, and listen to Picture You.

Track 10 Kaleidoscope – Wilbur Cross Reading Room – When you want to keep it quiet.

This might be an unpopular opinion, but Kaleidoscope is my personal favorite song by Roan. I really relate to and appreciate the message. This song is slow, solemn, intense, heartfelt, and absolutely gorgeous. The Wilbur Cross reading room is probably the most silent study spot on campus. It is also SO pretty. Hogwarts vibes for sure, if that’s what you’re looking for! It’s truly the perfect study location to focus in with no distractions and take in the beautiful atmosphere.

Track 11 Pink Pony Club – Lounges – Friends make everything fun!

Pink Pony Club is all about wanting to break away and try something that calls to you. That’s how I feel when I’m being lazy but need a change of scenery, so I stroll on down to the lounge in my dorm. Pink Pony Club is the perfect song to dance to with friends, and there’s nothing better than kicking back in the lounge with your girls and laughing as you try your best to get that project done.

Track 12 Naked in Manhattan – Downtown Storrs – As close to a city as you’re gonna get.

Storrs, Connecticut is certainly nothing like Manhattan. But somehow, somewhat, when I go downtown, I feel like I’m venturing into the city. You can grab a bite to eat, check out the bookstore, and get a piercing… feels like the sky’s the limit! And, of course, you can study, whether it’s at a restaurant or the outdoor tables in the center of town.

Track 13 California – Outside – To reconnect with nature!

I love the imagery in this song so much. It is so descriptive about the shades and colors of the outdoors across the states and coasts. I only recently discovered this song when I wrote this article, and now it’s the newest addition to my playlist. I highly recommend listening to it as you take in the new, hopefully, long-lasting spring weather while studying outside on a nice picnic blanket or lawn chair.

Track 14 Guilty Pleasure – In Another Class – Because you technically shouldn’t do that, but it feels so right.

There is no other song title that could fit this location so perfectly. Sometimes, when the lecture gets a little too boring, we start thinking about that test we haven’t started preparing for and pull out a notebook that is certainly not for the presentation in front of us. Come on, you can admit it. It’s definitely a guilty pleasure.

“The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” is an album with one hit after another. There’s not a single song I don’t like! This album has something for everyone, so I highly recommend tuning in, whether it is during your next study session, or just for fun. Make sure to listen to The Giver at 8:00 p.m. EST this Thursday, March 13.