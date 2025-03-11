What Broadway Show You Should See Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Seeing a Broadway show is an experience unlike any other, from the moment the curtain rises to the final notes of the orchestra filling the theater. Having just reached my 12th Broadway show, I’ve realized how each musical has a distinct personality — just like people.

While not every show I’ve seen is currently running, as Broadway history has shown, productions come and go, but they often return for revivals or national tours. If you’ve ever wondered which show is meant for you, why not let the stars decide? Here’s the Broadway production that best aligns with your zodiac sign (in my opinion):

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Moulin Rouge!

Energetic, passionate, and always ready for an adventure, Aries thrive in fast-paced environments — just like Moulin Rouge! With its high-energy musical numbers, extravagant set design, and heart-wrenching romance, this show is as bold and captivating as the fire sign itself. Aries will be drawn to the fearless spirit of Satine and Christian’s love story, not to mention the spectacular medley of pop hits.

I’ll actually be seeing Moulin Rouge! for the second time this year on March 22 (because once is just not enough for this show)!

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Wicked

Tauruses appreciate beauty, loyalty, and a story with depth — making Wicked their perfect match. Just as Elphaba remains steadfast in her beliefs despite the challenges she faces, Tauruses are known for their determination and strong-willed nature. The visuals, emotional ballads, and powerful message about friendship and self-acceptance will resonate deeply with this earth sign.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Dear Evan Hansen

Geminis are known for their adaptability and curiosity, but they also have a reflective, introspective side — much like Dear Evan Hansen. The show’s exploration of social connection, identity, and the power of words aligns with a Gemini’s need for meaningful conversations and thought-provoking stories. The duality of Evan’s journey — both hopeful and heartbreaking — is something this air sign will appreciate.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

This pick makes so much sense to me, especially because I saw Beautiful on July 4, 2018, with Melissa Benoist (yes, Supergirl and Glee fans, that Melissa Benoist) in the role of Carole King. The show is all about nostalgia, heartfelt storytelling, and music that tugs at your emotions — so fitting for a sentimental, deeply connected Cancer.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Hello, Dolly!

Dramatic, charismatic, and born for the spotlight, Leos will feel right at home with Hello, Dolly! Just like the show’s leading lady, Dolly Levi, Leos have a magnetic presence and an ability to turn any situation into a grand spectacle. The show’s lavish costumes, upbeat energy, and larger-than-life performances match Leo’s bold and confident personality.

I was lucky enough to see Bette Midler in the role of Dolly, and let me tell you — she was Leo energy personified. It was everything a show-stopping performance should be.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Funny Girl

Okay, so I am a Virgo, and for some reason, Funny Girl just gives me Virgo energy. Maybe it’s Fanny Brice’s determination, wit, and ability to push through obstacles with humor and grace — or maybe it’s just that Virgos tend to be perfectionists, and Fanny’s story is all about chasing dreams despite setbacks. Either way, I just feel this one.

Also, I have to mention that I saw Lea Michele in the role of Fanny Brice, which was a full-circle moment for me as a longtime Glee fan. Watching her absolutely own the role she was basically destined to play was unreal. If you, like me, have ever screamed “Don’t Rain on My Parade” at the top of your lungs, this one’s for you.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Matilda

Libras are all about balance, justice, and standing up for what’s right — so Matilda is a natural fit. The show is about cleverness, charm, and overcoming unfairness, which perfectly aligns with Libra’s love for harmony and fairness. Plus, Libras are known for their appreciation of the arts and storytelling, and Matilda delivers with its witty lyrics, playful energy, and powerful message about resilience.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): The Phantom of The Opera

Mysterious, intense, and deeply passionate, Scorpios will be drawn to The Phantom of the Opera. This dark, haunting musical is full of drama, romance, and intrigue, all elements that resonate with Scorpio’s emotional depth. The Phantom’s obsession, Christine’s internal conflict, and the sweeping orchestral score make this a Scorpio’s ideal Broadway experience.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): The Lion King

Sagittarians are adventurous, free-spirited, and always seeking meaning in life — so The Lion King is a natural fit. This one is also personal for me. My dad was a Sagittarius, and The Lion King was one of his favorite Broadway shows. The story’s themes of destiny, exploration, and personal growth align so well with Sagittarius energy, and the visual spectacle alone is enough to captivate any fire sign.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Hamilton

Driven, ambitious, and always striving for greatness, Capricorns will find themselves inspired by Hamilton. This musical celebrates hard work, perseverance, and legacy — values that Capricorn holds dear. The show’s fast-paced lyrics and intricate storytelling appeal to Capricorn’s appreciation for structure and discipline, making it a perfect Broadway match.

And if there’s any show I can vouch for, it’s this one — I’ve seen Hamilton twice, and it never gets old.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Cats

Innovative, eccentric, and unafraid to embrace the unconventional, Aquarians will appreciate the uniqueness of Cats. While the show has sparked debates among theatergoers, its dreamlike atmosphere and experimental nature reflect Aquarius’ originality. The individuality of each Jellicle cat mirrors the independent spirit of this air sign.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Waitress

Waitress is one of my personal favorite shows, and I had to assign it to Pisces. It’s dreamy, heartfelt, and emotional— the perfect fit for a sign known for deep feelings and an endless well of creativity. Jenna’s story of resilience and finding happiness despite challenges just feels like something a Pisces would connect with.

I also have to mention that when I saw Waitress, Jason Mraz was playing Dr. Pomatter, and it was amazing. Seeing him bring his signature charm and musicality to the role made the experience even more magical.

And there we have it! I hope you were able to relate to or find a new musical to love!