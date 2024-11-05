Want To Create Your Perfect Necklace Stack? Here’s My Step-By-Step Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Creating the perfect necklace stack is all about mixing lengths, textures, and styles for a balanced look that will be sure to catch people’s attention. Be sure to add your own personalized pieces to truly make it yours! Whether you’re a gold or silver girly, this is my guide on how to create the perfect necklace stack for you!

“Jewlery has the power to be the one little thing that makes you feel unique” Elizabeth Taylor

Step 1: Start with a focal point

It is important that your necklace stack has a focal point, something that will be the anchor. This can range from a pendant, locket, or charm that brings visual interest. This can either be the longest piece of your stack or the central necklace.

STEP 2: Layer by length

Using different lengths for each necklace is going to be what helps to create a balanced cascading effect. The lengths that you chose are based on your preference. A common starting point is a choker, or the shortest necklace, around 14-16 inches. Next would be a mid-length piece around 18-20 inches and a longer necklace around 22-30 inches. Adjust the lengths based on your neckline and your own personal layering preference.

Step 3: Mix chain styles and widths

Variety is key! One way to add depth, contrast, and personality to your stack is to mix delicate chains with chunkier ones or add a beaded chain for texture. For example, you could pair a dainty necklace with a rope chain which has a twisted look to add texture to the stack making it eye-catching without being overly bold. You can also mix different styles to create visual contrast. If one chain has a smoother finish (like a snake chain) this might be paired well with a more textured option, like a rope or Figaro chain.

Another way to go about this step is to consider the materials and finishes of the chain. A polished, shiny chain next to a matte or brushed finished chain can help add more depth and variety making your stack more unique.

Step 4: Incorporate different colors

Your stack should have a primary metal color for a sense of cohesion, while the accent metal adds interest without overwhelming it. Adding pops of color to the primary color of your stack will add a unique touch! This may be a bit controversial to some, but whether you choose gold or silver, adding elements of the other metal can enhance the look. Once you have your primary metal use the secondary metal in smaller amounts or on thinner chains to add subtle contrast. Pairing metals with contrasting tones, like warm gold and cool silver, creates a balanced look. The warmth of gold can soften silver, and the coolness of silver can make gold pop.

Other ways to incorporate different colors are through colored gemstones or beads. A way to further personalize this may be to add in your birthstone, zodiac sign, or your initial!

STEP 5: Add personalized or meaningful elements

Adding pieces like charms, initials, zodiac signs, or birthstones adds a unique and personal touch to the stack. Personalized elements can bring the whole look together and make it more meaningful.

Step 6: Balanced Proportions

While necklace layering is beautiful, it is important not to overdo it! Two to four necklaces are usually ideal for a balanced look. Be sure that there is space between your necklaces to make each one visible. The varied styles and widths will shine more if they’re spaced thoughtfully. It is important that the pieces you choose move naturally and without tangling too much. It is also important to keep the look visually balanced by ensuring there’s a clear focal point and the chains aren’t all the same size or style. Thicker pieces usually work better lower down the stack, while delicate ones shine at the top.

example stacks to get you started

Classic Minimalist: Base layer with a short cable chain choker in gold. Middle layer with an 18-inch thin bar necklace in silver. Long 20-inch dainty pendant necklace (like a small circle or triangle) in gold.

Everyday Layered Look: Base layer with a 16-inch thin chain with a tiny charm in rose gold. Middle layer with an 18-inch chain with a bar or initial pendant in gold. Long 22-inch silver chain with a simple, small teardrop pendant or small gemstone.

Vintage-Inspired Layer: Base layer with a dainty 14-inch chain with a small cameo or floral locket. Middle layer with a 16-inch gold rope chain with a tiny medallion or charm. Long 22-inch delicate chain with a vintage-inspired key or heart-shaped pendant.