Varenyky 101: A Ukrainian Girl’s Guide To Perfect Varenyky (Pierogi)

The holidays have always been a time of connection in my family, and nothing brings us together quite like making varenyky. Recently, I was reminded of this tradition while organizing a fundraiser for the Ukrainian Student Association at UConn, where we sold varenyky (or, as some may know them, pierogi) to raise money for Ukraine. As Vice President for the past four years, I’ve had the privilege of watching our club grow, and it’s moments like these that remind me how special it is to share our culture with others.

For me, varenyky are more than just a dish—they’re a family ritual that has been passed down for generations. Growing up, I was lucky enough to live with my grandparents, and every Christmas season, my Babusia (grandma) would “force” me to help make them. It definitely felt like forced labor back then, but now I wouldn’t trade those memories for the world. It was an all-hands-on-deck event in our household: I would roll out the dough, my sister would cut it into perfect little circles, my mom and Babusia would stuff them with potato filling (sometimes adding cheese or even vyshni, sour cherries), and my Dido (grandpa) was in charge of boiling them to perfection.

With Christmas Eve coming up, I thought it was the perfect time to share our family recipe. This version is dairy-free and vegetarian, staying true to the Ukrainian tradition of abstaining from meat and dairy on Sviata Vecheria, the Holy Supper. I hope this recipe brings a little bit of warmth, tradition, and connection to your holiday table.

Ingredients (Servings: 35)

For the dough:

– 1 cup warm water

– 2 cups all-purpose flour (plus additional flour for dusting)

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

For the filling:

– 5 large potatoes, peeled

– 2 tablespoons butter (or oil for Christmas Eve)

– 1 yellow onion, finely chopped

– salt (to taste)

– black pepper (to taste)

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the Dough

1. Pour warm water (around 100°F) into a large mixing bowl. Add the flour and salt and mix until the dough starts to come together.

2. Knead the dough on a floured surface until it’s soft and elastic.

3. Cover the dough and let it rest for 30 minutes. Resting the dough makes it softer and easier to work with.

Step 2: Prepare the Filling

1. While the dough rests, peel and dice the potatoes. Boil them in salted water until soft, then drain.

2. Heat the butter or oil in a frying pan and sauté the chopped onion until golden brown. The smell of frying onions always takes me back to my Babusia’s kitchen—it’s the kind of aroma that makes you feel at home.

3. Mash the potatoes until smooth, then mix in the sautéed onions, salt, and pepper. Adjust the seasoning to taste.

Step 3: Roll Out the Dough

1. Once the dough has rested, roll it out on a floured surface until it’s about 1–2 mm thick. My job growing up was dough-rolling duty, and I’ll admit it took me years to master the perfect thickness!

2. Use a glass or round cutter to cut out circles approximately 3 inches in diameter.

Step 4: Assemble the Varenyky

1. Place a teaspoon of the potato filling onto each dough circle. My Babusia always warned us not to overfill.

2. Fold the dough over the filling to form a half-moon shape and pinch the edges tightly to seal. I prefer the thumb-and-finger method but you can also try using a fork to crimp the edges.

3. Gather any leftover dough scraps, roll them out, and repeat the process until all the dough and filling are used up.

Step 5: Cook the Varenyky

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a gentle boil. Add the varenyky in batches, stirring occasionally to prevent them from sticking.

2. Once they float to the top, let them cook for 2 more minutes. Transfer them to a bowl with a slotted spoon.

3. Toss the cooked varenyky with a bit of melted butter or the oily, onion garnish to keep them from sticking together.

Serving Tips

For Christmas Eve, we skip the sour cream and toss the varenyky with a generous amount of the onion garnish. On other days, you can enjoy them with a dollop of sour cream.

Whether you’re making them for a holiday celebration or just because, I hope this recipe brings you as much joy as it has brought my family over the years. Смачного! (Smachnoho! – Enjoy your meal!)