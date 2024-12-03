Upcoming Movie Releases That Have Me Counting Down The Days

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

If there’s one thing I love more than movies, it’s anticipating movies. The waiting, the trailers, the overanalyzing of every casting choice — it’s a sport. Here are five upcoming films that will have me screaming, “Take my money!” at my local theater.

QuEER

Luca Guadagnino owned 2024. After changing my life with Challengers, he’s back with Queer, an adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ provocative novel. Set against the sultry backdrop of 1940s Mexico City, this film promises a deep dive into the messy and passionate realms of love and longing — all my favorite things in a movie. And the cast? Daniel Craig stepping into a raw, emotionally charged role? Yes please, especially when paired with Drew Starkey’s brooding intensity. Guadagnino’s knack for creating atmospheric visuals paired with heartbreaking narratives ensures Queer will leave me both weeping and questioning every decision I’ve ever made. Plus, no Guadagnino film is complete without a score that will haunt me for years (just ask anyone who’s still emotionally attached to Call Me By Your Name). I personally cannot wait.

Our little secret

I’ll admit it: cheesy Christmas movies are my guilty pleasure. Nothing screams “holiday season” like over-the-top festive cheer, dramatic misunderstandings, and a classic small town. So, naturally, Our Little Secret has skyrocketed to the top of my holiday watchlist. Directed by Stephen Herek, the movie stars Lindsay Lohan, a forever icon. Just the premise of two resentful exes being forced to spend the holidays together is the sort of delightful chaotic fun that I need. This movie will probably be ridiculous in the best way, and I’ll be watching it with a ridiculous amount of gingerbread cookies, hot cocoa, and the ever-looming dread of finals week.

mother mary

Anne Hathaway is already mother, and now she’s playing a pop star? Sign me up! Directed by David Lowery, the creative genius behind The Green Knight and A Ghost Story, this melodrama will explore fame, artistry, and personal struggles in a way only he can. But back to Hathaway. She’s already proven herself as a powerhouse performer (The Devil Wears Prada changed my life), and now she’s diving into the world of pop. I’m expecting powerhouse vocals, emotional breakdowns in gorgeous outfits, and, if we’re lucky, some eyeliner smudging under stage lights. Lowery’s films have a way of blending haunting visuals with emotional narratives, and I can’t wait to see how Hathaway brings depth and vulnerability to her character. Add an original soundtrack and a commentary on the price of fame. Mother Mary is shaping up to be the kind of film I’ll think about long after the credits roll.

MICKEY 17

Let’s talk sci-fi: Bong Joon-ho, an expert in smart, twisty storytelling (Parasite?), teams up with Robert Pattinson, my favorite British vampire. Together, they bring us Mickey 17. Based on Edward Ashton’s novel, the movie follows Mickey, an “expendable” clone sent to colonize a distant ice planet. With themes of identity, survival, and humanity at its core, this sci-fi epic promises to be as thought-provoking as it is visually striking. Robert Pattinson is one of the most versatile performers of his generation. Whether it’s his brooding intensity in The Batman or his offbeat humor in Good Time, Pattinson consistently delivers outstanding performances. I’m ready to watch Pattinson charm and confuse us as he grapples with deep questions about existence (the fan edits will be masterful). Bong’s visionary direction is also a treat to look forward to, Bong’s films are always sharp, blending social commentary with gripping storytelling, and this one promises to be no different. If you’re a fan of deep, character-driven narratives wrapped in breathtaking visuals, Mickey 17 is definitely one to mark on your watchlist.

Wicked: part two

If you didn’t hear me scream about Wicked: Part 1 recently, congrats — you’re clearly not my neighbor. I’m still floating on the high of Elphaba and Glinda’s first cinematic adventure, and now Part 2 has me pacing my room like a maniac. Jon M. Chu is back at the helm, and with his lush direction, we can expect Oz to come to life once again in all its glory. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will reprise their roles as our favorite misunderstood sorceress and bubbly overachiever, and I’m already preparing for emotional tears when iconic songs like “For Good” and “Thank Goodness” make their grand return. November 2025 feels like a lifetime away, but I’m already mentally preparing myself to cry and rejoice in the theater — and trust me, I’ll be one of the first in line.

From Guadagnino’s emotional whirlwind in Queer to the sparkling escapism of Wicked: Part Two, the next few years are already shaping up to be a cinematic feast. Whether it’s the tearjerking drama, holiday cheer, pop star glamour, or existential sci-fi, these films promise to deliver unforgettable moments that will have us glued to our seats. As for me, I’ll be the one clutching popcorn in one hand and tissues in the other, embracing every laugh, cry, and gasp these films have to offer. So mark your calendars, stock up on snacks, and let’s dive into a year that will undoubtedly remind us why we love the magic of movies. See you at the theater!