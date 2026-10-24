UGG Season Is Finally Here: Your Guide To The Coziest Fall Footwear

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is finally here, and while it is dismaying to see the summer sun fade away and feel the chilly mornings and stronger winds start to roll in, there is something incredible to celebrate: UGG season is finally upon us! UGGs are the fall shoe choice for many reasons. Firstly, they always keep your feet incredibly warm — they’re essentially the Aritzia Super Puff of footwear. Secondly, they have an array of styles: from slip-ons to calf-length boots, there is something suited for everyone. Finally, the comfort level is unmatched. I love a beach day more than anyone, but I crave pulling out my UGGs each fall and slipping my feet into the soft sheepskin.

The only challenge for me when it comes to UGGs is deciding between all of the different styles. The shoes mainly vary in color, height, exterior details, and whether or not they have a platform. The classic UGG color, chestnut, is my personal favorite. I love the warmth of the medium brown, the hue reminds me of crunchy oak leaves and aromatic chai lattes. However, in more recent years, I have seen other colors being worn quite frequently such as the lighter, beige-colored shade called sand, or the pure black. I’d absolutely advocate for the sand shade — its cooler tone reminds me of a winter palette, on-point for the cooler months and holiday season. I am not a fan of the black however, since this colorway may quickly pick up dirt or water marks, appearing more visibly dirty. Anyone who has owned UGGs knows how hard the shoes are to keep clean.

Speaking of keeping clean, when buying a new pair of UGGs, it is critical to stain-treat the shoes. UGGs are made from suede, which is a difficult material to care for. If suede gets wet, it will hold water stains, making your aesthetic, pristine fall boots look anything but. However, this is avoidable, I’ve found, by spraying the boots with a protectant spray like Crep, or by purchasing the boots in the platform style rather than regular height. As someone who has owned both regular height and recently, platform height UGGs, I can confidently say that the platform stays cleaner. No longer are my boots transferring stains from puddles on the ground, small amounts of snow, slush, or dirt. The platform, which is about 2 inches in height, serves as a protective barrier from these common threats. The platform also comes in many different style UGGs.

As I mentioned, one of the hardest things for me when it comes to UGGs is deciding on a single style, as each has something desirable to offer. My personal favorite, the UGG Ultra Mini, is a boot that just reaches the ankle in height, and as the name entails, is a lower-cut boot with almost a slipper-like feel. I prefer this style because I don’t want my boots to feel stifling, and they aren’t visible underneath jeans or other pants. In other words, they’re like the low-rise jeans of boots. A close runner-up to the Ultra Mini, is the Classic Mini. This style differs because the boot is taller, ending a bit above the ankle. I was tempted to get this style because it seems to be accumulating more popularity on social media, as compared to the Ultra Mini. It offers a classic boot look, straying from the more unique, petite appearance of the Ultra Mini. Another style that is quite popular is the Tasman UGG. This is a true slipper-like shoe, with a slip-on style tailored for ultimate comfort. This boot also sports a braided, stitched design around the cuff. The pattern of the stitching reminds me of a cozy, knitted winter sweater with its zig-zag designs. I preferred my boots without any details, but this is a great choice for anyone who loves the feel and ease of slip-on shoes. Finally, a last notable contender when it comes to UGGs are the Bailey Bow UGGs. These come in a variety of heights, with taller boots sometimes displaying multiple bows, but all feature at least one bow on the back of the shoe, and an extra fur lining at the top of the cuff. These are adorable for a coquette-inspired look, but may also come across as somewhat younger and targeted for youth, so that is something to keep in mind when considering this style.

All in all, UGGs have so much to offer: from unbeatable warmth and comfort to a range of colors from light brown, to black, to even vibrant greens or pinks, there is something for everybody. For those who are petite, the boots come in a platform style, which doubles as a barrier from the elements. For those who prioritize comfort and ease, they come in slipper or slip-on styles, giving the feel that you’re barely wearing a shoe in the first place. So don’t dread the weather getting cooler, look forward to it with a smile, because UGGs have your back. That cozy feeling of the summer sun doesn’t leave, it’s found in this essential fall footwear. So if you’re craving warmth and the feeling of coziness and comfort as the cold settles in, turn to UGGs this season, the coziest, most-essential fall footwear.