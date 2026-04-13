UConn Traditions Worth Doing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I reflect on graduating next month, I want to make sure I check off my 81 Thing to Do Before You Graduate from the University of Connecticut. From visiting the Dairy Bar to getting involved in a bunch of different clubs on campus, there is so much to do. It is so important to know that getting everything on this list is not super realistic, and some you may not complete. Throughout my time here, there are a few traditions that have stuck out to me as being the most memorable and important to do as a student.

One ton sundae

During Winter Weekend in February, One Ton Sundae will feature huge containers of UConn Dairy Bar ice cream on a huge stand. The line for this is so long, and you fill a small bucket of your flavor(s) of choice, followed by any toppings and syrups you may choose. For me, with the line and the flavors mixing, this was a one-and-done experience for me, but still so much fun. I did not enjoy the slight minty taste in my chocolate during the melting process, but it was delicious, and you also get the bucket souvenir!

Ted’s Bar on your 21st

On your 21st birthday, if you buy a Beaver at Ted’s Restaurant and Bar, you will get a shirt that says “I had my first beaver at Ted’s on my 21st birthday.” This is definitely a must-do tradition, and it only happens once. The birthday shirt was a moment I was waiting for, and whether it is a busy night or a quiet scene, the memories will last forever.

Oozeball

For another messy tradition, we have Oozeball, hosted by UConn Recreation and the Student Alumni Association. At UConn, this is a huge deal, and is something you have to do at least once. Picture this: You are playing volleyball in thick mud that hits at your ankles. It’s hard to move. Some people will roll in it, others will dive for each pass. Embrace it or don’t, but you’re in it now. The music is blasting, the stakes are high, the dorm showers will definitely be disgusting afterward, and you will find mud in places you never thought to look. This event is super high energy with many vendors, and you will get a shirt for registering. This is an essential moment to have during your time on campus, and you won’t regret doing it — although the aftermath might make you question your choices.

UConn Basketball games

One of the biggest parts of UConn is, of course, the basketball games. Going to Gampel Pavilion is always so much fun with all the festivities they have during the game, with free shirts flying around, concessions, and performances from the dance and cheer teams. Once we get into March Madness, the games are electric. I have never even been a huge sports person, but how can you not become one when it is the face of your school? When you go to UConn, you bleed blue forever!

Yoga events (Sunset, doga)

I love yoga, and two of my favorite UConn traditions involve yoga in some way. In the fall semester, at the end of the first week of classes, UConn Recreation hosts a sunset yoga on Horsebarn Hill, which is always full of people. Not only is it a relaxing way to ease into the school year, but it also gives new students a taste of all the group fitness classes the Rec Center has to offer. Then, at the end of each semester, UConn Recreation hosts DOGA, which is yoga with dogs! Usually, they have our UConn Police dogs as well as other dogs.

Jonathan’s birthday party

Jonathan’s birthday party is a super underrated tradition that is not talked about enough. Every year on our favorite husky’s birthday, the UConn Student Alumni Association throws a party. UConn bakery makes cupcakes, our a cappella groups typically sing to him, and it is possibly one of the cutest events to happen on campus. I try to go every year, because Jonathan is the face of our school!

Final Reflections

At the end of the day, there are a few things on the larger bucket list that I wish I had done, but others that I never really had any desire to do. One of the things I missed was sledding on Horsebarn Hill in the winter; Some winters were not great, and others were so bad that I stayed inside. Although you may not check all your boxes, the goal is that you do the things that make you happy. The experience is what you make of it. These were some of the highlights of mine!