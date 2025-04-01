The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Jellycats: We know them, we love them. There seems to be a trend going around of people equating jellycats to different things, and in that same spirit, I am here today to compare specific jellycats to the vibe of the University of Connecticut residence halls.

North

Starting off strong with the infamous North campus residence halls, affectionately named “The Jungle.” In the spirit of their nickname and the very nature of living in North, I have given them the jellycat Amuseables Birds of Paradise. This jellycat fits perfectly with this aesthetic and you might even encounter this plant when roaming around the treacherous environment that is North.

Northwest

As someone who is currently living in Northwest during their freshman year, things could be a lot worse. I have an elevator, a mail room close by, and a laundry room in each building. In finding a jellycat to compare Northwest to, I have given it the Amuseables Burger, a food and jellycat that is average. In this sense, Northwest is not the best, but it could be worse.

Towers

I feel for the people in Towers. One thing to know about Towers Residence halls is that it is quite a hike to get there. While the quality of the dorms is not that bad, the stairs and elevation alone deter me from visiting here often. Due to Towers being so far from everything, I have given it the Amusesables Storm Cloud because that’s where they might as well be.

Whitney

A favorite dining hall for most, combined with the look of the dorms themselves, makes Whitney have an incredible vibe. The redone dining hall (complete with the architecture of a farmhouse) makes Whitney a desirable place to eat and, I would assume, live. I give Whitney the pleasure of being compared to the Amuseables Cheri Cake based on aesthetics alone.

mcmahon

McMahon: a stellar location, but not-so-stellar dorms. McMahon is located in the center of everything, which makes living there ideal, however, the dorms themselves are older and on the smaller side. They are also quite the stars of the show during orientation, as that is where everyone sleeps overnight. After some consideration, I have given McMahon the Amuseables Sports Kettlebell due to their proximity to the Recreation Center (therefore showing off their great location).

West

Similar to McMahon, West Campus is pretty much in the center of campus. Although it has a great location as well, I have to dock some points on the fact that they do not have a dining hall. For these reasons, I will give West Campus the Amuseables Pretzel, a jellycat that is desirable but not the most desirable.

Werth tower

Just like Towers, Werth Tower is also located at the top of, you guessed it, a hill. What separates Werth Tower from Towers (besides the geographical distance) is the fact that they have a better dining hall, way nicer dorms (with AC), and a shortcut that allows students to get to campus way faster. After some thinking, I am giving Werth Tower the Amuesables Cloud because, if you think about it, these residence halls are similar to Towers but much better.

South

With its dining hall open for late night dining, its location being close to the center of campus as well as downtown, and the beauty of its rooms, South is an ideal place to live. Rooms and suites in South Campus are usually gone after the first day of housing pick times, and for good reason. South Campus has been given Amuseables Collete Tarte Au Citron because it is a unique jellycat and for the fact that they have lemon bars at South dining hall very often.

Buckley/Shippee

You would think honors housing would be superior to the rest of the dorms on campus; however, at UConn, this is not the case. Buckley/Shippee is in close proximity to downtown, which is great if you want to go downtown but not great when walking to classes. On top of that, they no longer have a dining hall, so they either have to walk to Whitney or Connecticut to eat. Due to this, Buckley/Shippee has been given Amuseables Toilet Roll.

Connecticut

Finally, the one that everyone has been waiting for, the new residence hall, accompanied by its own new dining hall, Connecticut. This place looks like a hotel, is located close to downtown and the center of campus, has probably the best dining hall, and more. Overall, Connecticut is chosen the most when students are picking where to live. For these reasons, I have to give Connecticut the best jellycat in my opinion, the Amuseables Bouquet of Flowers.

In conclusion, I assigned different jellycats to residence halls based on the quality of their rooms, their location, the dining halls, and more. I hope this gives some current or incoming students some advice on where to think about living in the future in a fun way!