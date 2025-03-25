UConn Essentials: A Guide For Incoming Freshmen

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

So you’re thinking about going to the University of Connecticut but aren’t sure how to prepare? As I wrap up my second semester, I’ve gathered some essential tips to help incoming freshmen navigate their transition. Whether you’re feeling excited, nervous, or a little overwhelmed, this guide will help you settle into life as a Husky.

Must-Have Apps

To ensure a smooth transition, download these key apps before Welcome Week:

Hubsky

This app allows you to browse the menus for all eight dining halls and additional campus dining locations like the Beanery Café, Mango, and Earth, Wok & Fire. You can plan meals by checking daily and weekly menus, including entrees, sides, and desserts.

Photo by Megan Ellis

Uconn Rec

If you’re looking to stay active, this app is a necessity. UConn offers free workout classes such as Reformer Pilates, Spin, and Yoga Flow, and you can sign up for them with this app. The app also lets you check the gym’s capacity to avoid peak hours and join intramural or club sports.

Myuconn

This app gives you access to Student Admin (grades), HuskyCT (coursework), and a campus map with labeled buildings. It also includes virtual tours and a calendar of on and off-campus events.

Getting familiar with these apps will make campus life much more manageable!

Getting Around: Transportation Tips

Many freshmen and sophomores don’t have cars on campus, so here’s how to get around efficiently:

On-Campus

UConn’s shuttle buses operate from about 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM on weekdays (times vary by route). Learn the routes early, especially before it starts snowing, raining, or getting windy!

off-campus

If you need to venture beyond campus, the 903 and 913 city buses stop at Whitney Hall multiple times daily. These buses can take you to Hartford, Manchester, and other areas. UConn students can ride for free with a U-Pass, which you must apply for in advance (otherwise, it’s a $5 fare). The Transit app is the best way to track these buses.

Going out prepared

Whether you plan on going out every weekend or rarely, here are a few essentials you’ll want to have on hand:

Phone wallet

Many students invest in a phone wallet by the end of the year. While keychains are cute, they’re easy to lose at parties. A phone wallet attached to your case keeps your Photo ID, UConn ID, and credit/debit cards secure (let’s be real, you never leave without your phone!)

Original photo by Neha Jammula

cash

Some places only accept cash, and ATMs can be a hassle. Keep at least $10 on hand to avoid any last-minute issues, especially if your phone dies and Apple Pay isn’t an option.

Campus Essentials: What you’ll actually use

Certain items will make your life significantly easier at UConn:

portable charger

There will inevitably be a time when your phone is at 5%, and there’s no outlet in sight. This is when your portable charger will be your best friend. Along with that, during concerts, sports games, or just going out, having a charger will make sure you can call an Uber or Venmo someone without worrying about your battery life.

water bottle

Hydration is key, and not all bottles are created equal. While Stanley cups are trendy, they’re too bulky for backpack pockets. Trust me, when it’s 10°F outside, you’ll want your hands in your pockets. Owallas, Hydro Flasks, and Yetis are more practical choices. Many students use Britas in their dorms, but there are also refill stations all over campus.

umbrella & hand warmers

Storrs weather is wildly unpredictable, so you’ll need to be prepared for anything. Therefore, carrying an umbrella in your backpack will save you from being drenched in an unexpected downpour. Checking the weather every morning might also help determine whether or not a hoodie is necessary. Along with the precipitation, the cold will inevitably numb your hands, so you’ll be grateful to carry hand warmers.

dorm must-haves

While there are countless dorm checklists out there, these are a few underrated essentials you shouldn’t overlook:

fans

The first few months of the semester can be unbearably hot. My roommate and I had a window fan and two WooZoo fans, and we were still sweating. Make sure you have good airflow with multiple fans.

Photo by Joan Tejera

medicine stash

At some point, you’ll catch a cold, flu, or mysterious campus plague. Stock up on essentials like DayQuil, Benadryl, Mucinex, Advil, Tylenol, and Tums so you’re not walking to CVS when you feel awful.

Starting college is an exciting yet overwhelming experience, but being prepared makes all the difference. With the right apps, transportation knowledge, and essential items, your transition to UConn will be much smoother. Embrace the experience, make new friends, and most importantly, enjoy your time as a Husky!