UConn Alumna Napheesa Collier Crowned Winner Of Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament

This past week, I tuned in to watch the one-on-one tournament hosted by Unrivaled, where over 20 of the biggest names in the WNBA played against one another for a $200K prize. And let me tell you, I was not disappointed. The tournament featured exciting matchups and unexpected upsets (like Aaliyah Edwards beating Breanna Stewart during the first round!), which kept viewers entertained all night. With new players like Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, and Angel Reece attracting such large followings, women’s basketball has seen a huge increase in popularity.

Given this spotlight on the sport, the recent 2024 WNBA season saw the highest viewership and attendance ever, with about a 170% increase in viewership compared to the 2023 season. To capitalize on the current popularity of the sport, a new women’s basketball league has emerged called Unrivaled. Let’s break down what Unrivaled is, what it means for the future of women’s sports, and how this one-on-one tournament went down.

A League Created By Female Athletes, For Female Athletes

Created as an alternative for women’s basketball players to avoid going overseas to play during the off-season, Unrivaled allows WNBA stars to play against one another in Miami, Florida. The games are three-on-three style, similar to Olympic basketball, and the league is made up of six teams, each with six players. Teams play three seven-minute quarters, with the fourth quarter being untimed as teams try to reach a certain score. This winning score is determined by adding 11 points to the higher score at the end of the third quarter. With a shot clock of only 18 seconds, Unrivaled features a fast-paced game with even faster-paced players.

The league has some of the most well-known names in women’s basketball, including Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Angel Reece, Aliyah Boston, and Brittney Griner. With an average salary of around $200K, this new league is paying them better than the WNBA (the average WNBA salary is less than $150K). Beyond this, each player also owns a share of Unrivaled, allowing these basketball stars a level of autonomy and choice entirely unheard of for female athletes.

Alongside the pay, playing for Unrivaled comes with many perks compared to the WNBA. With the newly built facility in Miami, players have access to everything and anything they may need. Features include a sauna, “glam space” (the league is sponsored by Sephora!), content creation room, and childcare facilities, among many other things. Content creation is especially important as rookies such as Cameron Brink, Angel Reese, and Kate Martin use apps like TikTok and Instagram to share their experiences with fans. This league has and is expected to continue creating many more opportunities for women’s basketball players in the United States.

The Battle For $200K

Filled with iconic matchups, the Unrivaled one-on-one tournament took place on Feb. 10, 11, and 14, and featured a $200K prize for the winner. Games were single elimination, with players competing to be the first to reach 11 points. With a seven-second shot clock and a 10-minute cap on playing time, the games were fast-paced and intensely competitive.

Given the unique nature of this style of play, the tournament had many unexpected winners. Namely, the first-round matchup of Breanna Stewart and Aaliyah Edwards shocked fans as Edwards not only won but also held off Stewart at 12-0. Edwards went on to play in the semi-finals, alongside Napheesa Collier, Azurá Stevens, and Arike Ogunbowale. Three of these four semi-finalists are former University of Connecticut women’s basketball players, showcasing just how good this program is. Battling for the $200K prize, finalists Collier and Edwards played the best two of three games, each to eight points. With one win under each of their belts, the two played one last game where Collier ultimately beat Edwards eight to zero. It was clear that by this final game, both players were extremely tired, but the pace of play had especially taken a toll on Edwards. Still, many fans have focused on how proud Aaliyah should be that she was able to win against some of the best veteran players in the league as a rookie.

UConn Alumnae Driving the League

Co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled was created by two former huskies. Alongside Stewart and Collier, five other UConn women’s basketball alumnae are playing in the league, including Stephanie Dolson, Aaliyah Edwards, Tiffany Hayes, Katie Lou Samuelson, and Azura Stevens. Current UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers has also signed an NIL deal with Unrivaled and is expected to play in the league next season. Geno Auriemma, the winningest coach in college basketball, is one of the league’s many investors, alongside big names such as Alex Morgan, Michael Phelps, and Coco Gauff. Some of the best women’s basketball players “bleed blue,” which is clear by how big of a role they play in this new league. Let’s show these fellow huskies some love by watching one of the many awesome matchups.

Where To Watch

You can support these women by tuning in on TNT, truTV, or Max, with games streaming until March 17. Games typically occur on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays, with two games every night. So mark your calendar, because this fast-paced league will keep you on the edge of your seat all night!