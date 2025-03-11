Two-Stepping Into Summer: Country Concerts To Put On Your Calendar

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

I think it’s fair to say we’re all ready for summer — the trips with friends, the endless opportunities to sun tan, and not having to worry about library study sessions. If you’re thinking about all you want to do this summer (as a way to procrastinate studying for midterms, which is totally valid), it would be worth thinking about all the amazing musicians going on tour this summer. And because summer comes with many mosquito bites and back-road country fairs, it would be worth thinking about country concerts! Even if you’re not a huge fan of country, you can’t deny its revival (thank you Beyoncé for Cowboy Carter which won the 2025 Grammy Award for Album of the Year and Best Country Album). If you want to kick up some dirt in cowboy boots and gingham tops, you’re in luck because here are three of the top country artists on tour this summer.

morgan wallen

Despite his many controversies, Morgan Wallen continues to sing his way into the hearts of many with his twangy style and songwriting skills. Competing on The Voice way back in 2014, Morgan gained exposure and experience and released his debut single, “The Way I Talk,” in 2016. He’s released three studio albums since then, and his most recent album release in 2023 — entitled One Thing at a Time — reached No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart. For a more personal look into Morgan’s life, his 8.2 million followers on Instagram get sneak peeks from him and his friends fishing for previews of new songs.

Back in January, Morgan made two special announcements — a new album to be released called I’m the Problem and a 2025 tour under the same name.

Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem 2025 Tour is debuting in mid-May in Alabama. For those who don’t want to endure the Alabama heat (which is probably quite a lot), don’t fear; his tour will be throughout the summer in various parts of the United States and Canada.

And while you wait to see Morgan live, you can get excited by listening to songs from his new album on his Instagram, the latest one being “I’m a little crazy” (yes, we know, Morgan).

Tyler Childers

From the back roots of Kentucky, Tyler Childers isn’t just a country singer — he mixes bluegrass and folk to tell stories of the Appalachians and blue-collar despair and hope through his songwriting. Tyler began playing the guitar at 13 and started writing songs soon after. After dropping out of college and working odd jobs while contemplating a music career, Tyler released his first album Bottles and Bible in 2011 after recording its 13 songs in a friend’s backyard studio. Tyler didn’t become popular until 2017 with the release of Purgatory, and since then, he has grown a steady 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify with his emotional storytelling and honky-tonk fun.

During his 2025 tour, according to his website, Tyler Childers, “invites fans to join him for a celebration of the rich musical heritage of Appalachia, where every song is a tribute to the hardworking people and timeless traditions of the region.” With this celebration of authentic country music, Tyler’s first debut of his 2025 tour will be in Louisiana followed by over 30 locations throughout the spring, summer, and fall. In his mysterious fashion, Tyler Childers is not very active on his Instagram but his official fan page has everything from tour information to themed merch.

Lainey wilson

I do have to admit — there are only two reasons why I started listening to Lainey Wilson: the hit show Yellowstone and the hit movie Twisters. Featuring cowboys and tornado-wranglers, Yellowstone helped launch Lainey’s career (as an actor and singer) while Twisters helped solidify her as a country singer.

Besides these collaborations, Lainey can hold her own as a “country music trailblazer” (as her website describes her), whose latest studio album Whirlwind earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards and who won the award in 2024 for Bell Bottom Country.

Growing up in a Louisiana town of 250 people, Lainey continues to “keep her boots firmly on the ground” amid the anticipation for her nearly sold-out Whirlwind world tour which will take her throughout America and Europe. She’ll have to harness some of the confidence she gained from impersonating Hannah Montana as a teenager, performing at birthday parties, fairs, and festivals (who can ask for a better job)!

Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind Tour will begin in Denmark this month but will transition to the States in time for the warm weather and late nights of summer!

that’s not all

If none of the three artists have made you excited for summer so far, you’re in luck because many more country artists are touring this summer! Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Jason Aldean, Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, and Shania Twain are all touring this summer as well.

conclusion

So there you have it: three top country singers touring this summer and many more to keep on your radar! No matter what concerts you choose to go to this summer, make sure to enjoy every second — you deserve it (and if you happen to go to a country concert in cowgirl boots, just remember to own the outfit)!