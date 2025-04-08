Trials And Triumphs: Paige Bueckers’ Journey To Becoming A National Champion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

On Sunday, April 6, head coach Geno Auriemma and associate head coach Chris Dailey coached the University of Connecticut Huskies to the program’s 12th national title. It was the perfect ending to Auriemma and Dailey’s 40th season together. It was also the perfect ending to star guard Paige Bueckers’ time as a Husky. Bueckers has contributed so much to not only UConn Women’s Basketball but the entire culture of college basketball nationwide. Her journey has been one full of obstacles, determination, perseverance, and winning. Here is a recap of Bueckers’ five years in the Husky uniform.

Freshman year: 2020-2021

Coming out of high school, Paige Bueckers was the #1 recruit in the class of 2020. She had accumulated numerous accolades and was ready to continue her college career in Storrs, especially after having her senior season cut short due to COVID-19. As a freshman, she played 29 games and won countless awards, such as AP Player of the Year. She led the Huskies in points, assists, steals, and three-point Field Goal percentages. She ended the season as Big East Player of the Year and Big East Freshman of the Year. Just one year in, Bueckers made a massive name for herself in women’s college basketball. The Huskies made it to the Final Four during Bueckers’ freshman year.

Sophomore Year: 2021-2022

After a successful UConn debut, Beuckers experienced her first collegiate obstacle her sophomore year. She played in 17 games, averaging 14.6 points per game. She had to miss 19 games with an injury. However, she returned in time to play in the NCAA tournament, notably the game against the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the championship. Unfortunately, the Huskies fell short, but Bueckers was able to contribute 14 points to the Huskies’ score.

Junior year: 2022-2023

Bueckers faced another adversity in August 2022 when she injured her ACL. This caused her to miss the entirety of her junior season. The Huskies lost in the Sweet Sixteen this year, which would end up being the one year in Bueckers’ collegiate years that the Huskies did not make the Final Four.

REDSHIRT JUNIOR: 2023-2024

Due to missing the entirety of her initial junior season, Bueckers returned in 2023 as a redshirt junior. Redshirting gives athletes the ability to postpone their participation in the season in order to keep their four years of athletic eligibility. Since Bueckers missed her entire junior season, she was able to redshirt. As a redshirt junior, Bueckers played in all 39 games, averaging 21.9 points per game. Again, she helped lead the Huskies to the Final Four. Unfortunately, the Huskies fell to a very talented Iowa team led by another women’s basketball star, Caitlin Clark. This season, Bueckers picked up the Big East Player of the Year and Big East Scholar Athlete of the Year, among other awards. At UConn’s senior night, she announced that she would be returning to UConn for one more go around.

SENIOR YEAR: 2023-2024

One last year of Paige Bueckers. In four years, Bueckers had proven to be one of the best women’s basketball players to ever come through UConn and to play at the NCAA Division I Level. She overcame injuries, continued to show up, and remained determined. However, she was missing one thing: the title of National Champion. This season, Bueckers averaged 19.9 points per game, and on April 7, 2025, Paige Bueckers became a national champion when the Huskies redeemed themselves against the Gamecocks in a dominant 82-59 victory. Bueckers had something to prove this postseason, scoring over 130 points across their six-game tournament run.

Seeing Paige Bueckers win a national championship was something UConn fans and basketball fans in general have been waiting to see. It was a storybook ending to an impressive collegiate career full of trials and triumphs. Off the court, Bueckers continues to be a humble player, crediting her teammates and God for her continued success. As proud as everyone is of Paige, this championship is for the entire team and coaching staff. Everyone played a vital role in claiming this 12th championship. Go Huskies!