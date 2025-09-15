My Top 5 Apple Picking Spots In Connecticut

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The time has come for all the New England fall festivities! From fairs to pumpkin patches and hayrides, apple picking is by far a favorite tradition in the state, and many orchards have expanded with ciderhouses as well. Looking in all corners of the state, I will give you details on all the favorite pick-your-own spots to choose your own adventure.

1. Belltown Hill orchards

Shoutout to Belltown for supporting the Her Campus UConn apple picking trip every year! Located in South Glastonbury, they offer over 24 varieties of apples for pick-your-own. They also have pumpkin picking. The fruit at this orchard is priced by the pound rather than being given different-sized bags to fill (or, overfill if you are like me), so keep that in mind! They are open every day, and typically, you hop on a hay ride to the picking areas.

2. Bishop’s Orchards

Hopping down to the Connecticut shore, Bishop’s is in Guilford,CT. They have a large variety of apples as well as pick-your-own flowers! Guilford could also easily be a fall day trip, navigating to Strawberry Hollow Farm for mums and pumpkins. The farm market at Bishop’s is lovely as well, and they have a restaurant on weekend nights called The Little Red Bar(n) with live music and trivia.

3. Crookes Orchards

Very close to UConn, Crookes is just about a 15-minute drive from campus and considered a smaller “boutique” orchard. I have not visited, as their hours are somewhat limited, other than on the weekend. They also have a delicious bakery and store with baked goods. Despite being a smaller orchard, they offer a large variety of apples and will be expanding for the 2026 season. They also offer pumpkins and pick-your-own flowers!

4. Lyman Orchards

Located in Middlefield, Lyman Orchards is the biggest and by far my favorite orchard in the state. They are very organized with their picking availability if you follow their Instagram account, where they post every single day the hours, pricing, location, and fruit varieties. Because of their large scale, they have signs and directions very clearly posted at the orchard as well as on their social media and website pages. They also have the most apple varieties, with what feels like miles of trees. Visit their Apple Barrel market afterward for delicious pies and fall treats!

5. Rogers Orchards

Close to my home in Farmington, Rogers has the farm store I visit every year with my family to pick up apples, baked goods, and mini pumpkins. I have always been a huge fan of their chocolate and candy treats! One of the unique aspects of Rogers is that they have hard cider at their Long View Ciderhouse, which is a super fun fall experience. Their apple-picking hours are only on the weekend, and they have a decent variety of fruit available!

Let the fall festivities begin!

The fall season is the best time of the year! Getting outside when the weather is mild, the trees are bursting with color, and the flavors are apple and pumpkin brings a ton of joy. Apple picking is one of the best activities to bring all the season’s joys together, and can be done with family and friends!