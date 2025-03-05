The Top 5 Shows I’ve Watched With My Mom

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is no doubt that when it comes to mother-daughter relationships, I have one of the best. We do almost everything together, from shopping to eating to doom scrolling on TikTok. But, one of our favorites is watching TV. We have gone through too many shows to count. However, these next five remain our favorites.

1. Gilmore Girls

This to me feels self-explanatory. My mom and I have compared ourselves to Lorelai and Rory countless times. There is just a certain bond some mothers and daughters have, and this show is such a great example of that. We have gained several inside jokes from watching and rewatching this show. It has become a comfort show that I watch when I miss home and I miss my mom. Shh don’t tell her I watch it without her sometimes.

2. Jane the Virgin

I know, this sounds like a weird show to watch with your mom. However, the title is misleading. While it has the telenovela drama aspect, it is very family-oriented. It also has a hint of romantic comedy which makes it an even better watch. The drama and suspense held between episodes made this show one we talked about forever.

3. Ugly Betty

This show is suspenseful, quirky, and empowering. Again, it follows that telenovela aspect of drama, but brings that comedy angle along with it. It had me laughing and had my heart breaking for characters all within the same 40 minutes. The suspense left me wanting another episode. But, when you watch TV with your mom, she will make you stop before it’s 5 a.m. and you’ve somehow watched all four seasons.

4. Nobody wants this

This show only came out this fall, but it has dominated in my house. My mom did watch this without me first, but when I came home we binged it in one sitting. It had me laughing so hard and, not to mention Adam Brody. This show brought back the crush I had on him from when I first saw him on screen in Gilmore Girls. It is such a good watch and I will be rewatching it until season two releases.

5. New Girl

I cannot count how many times I’ve rewatched this show. It has become a comfort TV show for me and it all started when I first watched it with my mom. We actively quote this show in my house and references bounce off each other. This show is beyond witty and the comedic timing of every line is precise. This stacked cast with insane chemistry left my family wanting to watch it time and time again.

Not only have these shows impacted me, but they were a way for my mom and I to bond even more. I highly recommend these shows to anyone willing to watch them. And if you are able to, consider watching them with your mom.