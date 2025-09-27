Top 5 Captivating Documentaries To Watch This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you think of fall, many things come to mind. The cozy weather, books, pumpkin spice lattes and reruns of Gilmore Girls are the most popular. But for me, fall means a brand-new batch of captivating and exciting new documentaries on Netflix. Ranging from sports to true crime, one thing they all have in common is shocking twists and great new insights. So here are my top picks for you to watch on a rainy fall day.

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish If you want a jaw-dropping twist that will leave you speechless, this is the documentary for you. It tells the story of two Minnesota teens who were cyberbullied for over a year and the lengthy investigation that led to finding the perpetrator. The story takes place in a small town in Minnesota where everyone knows everything about each other. The teens suffered relentless bullying through text messages, leading the FBI to start an investigation and what they found was shocking. This documentary will leave you questioning just how much the ones you love the most are willing to hurt and whether or not blood truly is thicker. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) SEC Football: Any Given Saturday It is not fall without college football. The new SEC (Southeastern Conference) documentary gives viewers a backstage look at what it is like to play in the biggest college football conference. The show follows several college football players from several SEC schools as they go through the 2024 football season. Throughout the documentary, you get to see behind the scenes as these teams try to stay in the fight to play for the championship game at the end of the season. It shows the ups and downs these athletes go through every year, from tough losses and injuries to hard-fought wins. You get to see all that goes into these moments. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) Fit for TV: the reality of the biggest loser If reality TV is more your thing, then this is the documentary for you. It takes a look behind the curtains of one of the biggest reality competition shows in the early 2000s. The documentary has testimonies from contestants, producers, and one of the celebrity trainers. They recount their experiences, both good and bad, in the show. It shows how dangerous shows like these were for people. It has interviews from the show’s doctors who recount his warnings to the show’s producers and trainers. This is a great watch to get a behind-the-scenes look at the dangers of reality TV and how sometimes what makes “good TV” isn’t necessarily good for people. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) Titan: The Oceangate Submersible Disaster It is hard to believe that it has now been two years since the Oceangate submersible went missing at sea. This documentary gives viewers an insight into what went wrong. It not only explains who the creator and CEO of Oceangate was, but also gives a detailed account of the building process of the submersible. The documentary follows several former scientists who worked at some point on the creation of the submersible that eventually went missing at sea. They recount all the problems they encountered, from bad planning to failed tests, and just how much the owners of the company knew. The documentary includes never-before-seen recordings of planning and personnel meetings within the company. It is an interesting look at just how much greed and ambition to be the first can be blinding and put people at risk. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) Amy Bradley is missing Lastly, on the list is the ongoing mystery of Amy Bradley’s disappearance. The 23-year-old went missing while on a cruise with her family in 1998. The documentary shows the alleged timeline of events and the family’s account of what happened. It poses many theories as to what happened and gives the viewers all the information known before leaving you to decide what you think happened to Amy Bradley. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Get watching!

As the fall weather creeps in and the rain comes more often than not, these will be the documentaries I’ll turn to. With twists, shock, mystery, and a good behind-the-scenes look at many topics, they are sure to entertain. No matter what your interest is, a good documentary can fill any slow day.